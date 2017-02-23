Kuznetsov coming on strong for the Capitals; Rakell, Klefbom, Backes, Hainsey and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s slick centre scored a couple of goals in a 4-1 win at Philadelphia. He started slowly this year, with nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the first 23 games, but he’s been brilliant since, putting up 38 points (11 G, 27 A) in 36 games.

Rickard Rakell – The 23-year-old Anaheim centre scored two goals in a 5-3 win over Boston, snapping a five-game point drought. He leads the Ducks with 24 goals in 51 games.

Oscar Klefbom – The Oilers blueliner scored a goal in a 4-3 win at Florida, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

David Backes – Bostons’ veteran winger had a strong game (18 for, 6 against, 75.0 CF%, 12-2 scoring chances) and contributed two assists in a 5-3 loss at Anaheim. He has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past five games.

ZEROES

Jakub Voracek – The Philadelphia winger was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-1 loss to Washington.

Nick Bjugstad – Florida’s skyscraper pivot had a tough night (9 for, 16 against, 36.0 CF%, 2-11 scoring chances) and was on for two goals against in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton.

HAINSEY TO THE PENGUINS

Ron Hainsey is a solid addition to a depleted Penguins defence.

The Pittsburgh Penguins, currently missing three defencemen (Olli Maatta, Justin Schultz and Trevor Daley) due to injury, acquired veteran defenceman Ron Hainsey from the Carolina Hurricanes in exchange for RW Danny Kristo and a second-round pick.

Hainsey, 35, has been a durable performer, missing three games while averaging nearly 22 minutes of ice time per game over the past five seasons. In four seasons with the Hurricanes, he’s had okay possession stats (51.3 CF%), a poor goal ratio (42.4 GF%) and solid expected goal ratio (51.9 xGF%) (via Corsica Hockey). He’s a decent addition to a Penguins team in need of stability on the back end and it will give Hainsey a shot at the postseason for the first time in his career.

Kristo is a 26-year-old winger who had three straight 20-goal seasons in the AHL, but has just 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in 40 games this season. The Hurricanes are retaining half of Hainsey’s salary, leaving him with a pro-rated cap hit of $1,416,667, but that financial flexibility allowed the ‘Canes to get a second-round pick in return. A late second-rounder offers a little better than a 30% chance of yielding an NHL player.

Hainsey’s departure could open the door for the Hurricanes to move second-year blueliner Noah Hanifin up the depth chart into a top-four role, which will be a real test for an up-and-comer who has struggled at times in a more sheltered role.

VITAL SIGNS

Matt Niskanen – Washington’s steady all-around defenceman suffered a lower-body injury when he went knee-on-knee with Flyers D Radko Gudas.

Adam Larsson – Edmonton’s 24-year-old blueliner suffered a lower-body injury in Tuesday’s loss at Tampa Bay, so he wasn’t in the lineup for Wednesday’s win at Florida.

Andrej Sekera – Doubling down on that defensive injury bug, the Oilers lost Sekera to an arm injury at Florida. As a result, rookie Matt Benning played a career-high 25:53 at Florida, more than four minutes more than he had previously played in an NHL game.

SHORT SHIFTS

Washington's big guns have been firing.

Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom and RW T.J. Oshie both had a goal and an assist at Philadelphia. Backstrom has 33 points (9 G, 24 A) in the past 22 games and Oshie has 28 points (14 G, 14 A) in his past 23 games…Capitals LW Alex Ovechkin and RW Justin Williams both added a pair of assists. Ovechkin has 24 points (9 G, 15 A) in the past 20 games and Williams has 23 points (11 G, 12 A) in the past 26 games…Panthers LW Jussi Jokinen and D Keith Yandle both recorded two assists in a 4-3 loss to Edmonton. Jokinen has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past seven games and Yandle has eight assists in the past 10 games… Bruins LW Frank Vatrano contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-3 loss at Anaheim; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Ducks RW Ondrej Kase recorded a goal and an assist against Boston, snapping an 11-game scoring drought…Ducks LW Nick Ritchie added a couple of assists, giving him four assists in the past three games…Ducks RW Corey Perry also had a pair of assists, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games...Capitals G Braden Holtby stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win at Philadelphia, and has a .921 save percentage in his past nine starts.

FIRSTS

Nic Kerdiles – A second-round pick of the Ducks in 2012, the 23-year-old winger made his NHL debut in Anaheim’s 5-3 win over Boston. He’s been injured for much of the season, but had nine points (4 G, 5 A) in 10 AHL games before getting called up.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some surprising players that are currently slotted relatively higher on their respective teams’ depth charts:

Josh Leivo has been a revelation for the Maple Leafs.

Josh Leivo – With eight points (1 G, 7 A) in the past five games, the Maple Leafs winger is forcing his way into a regular spot in the lineup, currently playing with Nazem Kadri and Leo Komarov.

Jake Guentzel – The mostly unheralded Penguins rookie has 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in 22 games and, more importantly, is spending more time on Sidney Crosby’s wing.

Markus Granlund – Getting a chance to play with the Sedins is a good opportunity for the 23-year-old winger, who has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past eight games while playing 17:49 per game.

Micheal Ferland – The hard-driving Flames left winger has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past nine games and is now skating alongside Sean Monahan and Johnny Gaudreau.

Paul Byron – It’s been a nice season for the Canadiens speedster, and while he has gone nine games without a point, he’s now in a nice spot alongside Alex Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher.

Kevin Labanc – The San Jose winger has four assists in the past five games, but he’s landed in a plum spot alongside Joe Thornton and Joe Pavelski.

Tom Pyatt – He’s gone 18 games without a goal but injuries have decimated the Senators lineup, allowing Pyatt to skate with Derick Brassard and Zack Smith.

Peter Cehlarik – Boston’s 21-year-old left winger has been skating on a line with David Krejci and David Pastrnak, and has a couple of assists in four games.

Nick Baptiste – A 21-year-old right winger for the Sabres, Baptiste has four points (3 G, 1 A) in 14 NHL games this season, and he’s landed on a line with Evander Kane and Jack Eichel.

Matt Nieto – The Colorado winger has no points in the past nine games, but he has played more than 18 minutes in three straight and has landed on a line with Gabriel Landeskog and Nathan MacKinnon.

Dwight King – The big winger has found his way to the left side of Kings centre Anze Kopitar and right winger Tyler Toffoli.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

