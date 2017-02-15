1h ago
Statistically Speaking: Laine, Matthews battle in goal race
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Laine and Matthews continue their battle at the top of the rookie goal-scoring race; Draisaitl, Klefbom, Scheifele, Gibson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Patrik Laine – Winnipeg’s rookie sniper had a hat trick in a 5-2 win against Dallas. He has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in his past 13 games and ranks second among rookies in goals (26) and points (47).
Auston Matthews – The leading rookie goal-scorer is Matthews, Toronto’s star freshman, who scored two goals in a 7-1 win over the Islanders. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games and has 27 goals and 46 points in 55 games.
ROOKIE GOAL-SCORING LEADERS
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|C
|55
|27
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|RW
|51
|26
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|LW
|53
|17
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|RW
|55
|15
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|RW
|54
|15
|Anthony Mantha
|Detroit
|RW
|41
|13
|Ryan Hartman
|Chicago
|RW
|52
|13
|Jimmy Vesey
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|55
|13
|Connor Brown
|Toronto
|RW
|55
|12
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|RW
|49
|11
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Montreal
|LW
|49
|11
Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom – The Oilers centre and defenceman, respectively, both had one goal and two assists in a 5-2 win against Arizona. Draisaitl has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 14 games and Klefbom has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past nine games.
Mark Scheifele – The Jets centre helped Laine, assisting on all three of the rookie’s goals against Dallas. Scheifele has 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in the past 16 games.
John Gibson – Anaheim’s netminder posted a 37-save shutout in a 1-0 win at Minnesota and has a .939 save percentage in his past 17 games.
ZEROES
Anthony Beauvillier – The Islanders rookie was on the ice for four even-strength goals against in a 7-1 loss at Toronto.
Antoine Roussel – Dallas’ agitator had team-worst possession (14 for, 15 against, 48.3 CF%, 7-10 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg.
Brian Gionta and Marcus Foligno – The Sabres winger were on the wrong side of the puck (2 for, 17 against, 10.5 CF%, 0-8 scoring chances) in a 3-2 win over Ottawa.
Thomas Greiss – The Islanders goaltender surrendered six goals on 34 shots in a 7-1 loss at Toronto, and has a .866 save percentage in his past five starts.
VITAL SIGNS
Evgeni Malkin – Returned to the Pittsburgh lineup after missing three weeks with a knee injury, and produced a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win against Vancouver. He has 22 points (10 G, 12 A) in his past 16 games.
Antoine Vermette - The veteran Ducks centre is facing a 10-game suspension after slashing an official in 1 -0 win at Minnesota.
SHORT SHIFTS
Maple Leafs LW Josh Leivo put up a goal and two assists in a 7-1 win against the Islanders, his first points in his fifth game of the NHL season…Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri and RW William Nylander added a goal and an assist. Kadri has 21 points (8 G, 13 A) in the past 19 games and Nylander has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Senators RW Bobby Ryan had a goal and an assist, with 11 shot attempts (6 SOG), in a 3-2 loss against Buffalo. He had zero points in his previous five games…Oilers C Mark Letestu scored a goal and added a helper in a 5-2 win over Arizona, ending a six-game scoring drought…Oilers C Connor McDavid notched a couple of assists and has 20 points (4 G, 16 A) in the past 18 games. He leads the league with 63 points in 57 games…Stars LW Jamie Benn and C Tyler Seguin both contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg. Benn has 18 points (9 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games and Seguin has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games…Wild D Jared Spurgeon had a strong game (22 for, 6 against, 78.6 CF%, 8-3 scoring chances) in a 1-0 loss to Anaheim.
Penguins G Matt Murray recorded a 29-save shutout in a 4-0 win over Vancouver, giving him a .943 save percentage in his past 10 starts…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen turned away 33 of 34 shots in a 7-1 win vs. the Islanders, and has a .938 save percentage in his past three starts…Sabres G Robin Lehner had 39 saves on 41 shots in a 3-2 win against Ottawa, giving him a .946 save percentage in his past seven starts…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck turned away 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 win over Dallas, and has a .927 save percentage in his past five games…Devils G Cory Schneider stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 3-2 win against Colorado; he has a .929 save percentage in his past 13 games.
FIRSTS
Jeremy Smith – Made his debut for the Colorado Avalanche, stopping 37 of 40 shots in a 3-2 loss at New Jersey. The 27-year-old had a .911 save percentage in 17 AHL games before getting called up.
FANTASY FOCUS
Players that are heating up, and still available in more than half of TSN leagues:
Brandon Dubinsky – The Blue Jackets centre has put up 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games. Owned: 41.8%
Ryan Strome – He tends to run hot and cold, but the Islanders winger has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 8.3%
Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s star rookie has 19 points (13 G, 6 A) in the past 25 games. Owned: 31.8%
Anthony Mantha – Detroit’s towering winger has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 29.3%
Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca