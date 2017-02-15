Laine and Matthews continue their battle at the top of the rookie goal-scoring race; Draisaitl, Klefbom, Scheifele, Gibson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Patrik Laine – Winnipeg’s rookie sniper had a hat trick in a 5-2 win against Dallas. He has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in his past 13 games and ranks second among rookies in goals (26) and points (47).

Auston Matthews – The leading rookie goal-scorer is Matthews, Toronto’s star freshman, who scored two goals in a 7-1 win over the Islanders. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games and has 27 goals and 46 points in 55 games.

ROOKIE GOAL-SCORING LEADERS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G Auston Matthews Toronto C 55 27 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 51 26 Sebastian Aho Carolina LW 53 17 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 55 15 William Nylander Toronto RW 54 15 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 41 13 Ryan Hartman Chicago RW 52 13 Jimmy Vesey N.Y. Rangers LW 55 13 Connor Brown Toronto RW 55 12 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 49 11 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 49 11

Leon Draisaitl and Oscar Klefbom – The Oilers centre and defenceman, respectively, both had one goal and two assists in a 5-2 win against Arizona. Draisaitl has 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 14 games and Klefbom has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past nine games.

Mark Scheifele – The Jets centre helped Laine, assisting on all three of the rookie’s goals against Dallas. Scheifele has 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in the past 16 games.

John Gibson – Anaheim’s netminder posted a 37-save shutout in a 1-0 win at Minnesota and has a .939 save percentage in his past 17 games.

ZEROES

Anthony Beauvillier – The Islanders rookie was on the ice for four even-strength goals against in a 7-1 loss at Toronto.

Antoine Roussel – Dallas’ agitator had team-worst possession (14 for, 15 against, 48.3 CF%, 7-10 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg.

Brian Gionta and Marcus Foligno – The Sabres winger were on the wrong side of the puck (2 for, 17 against, 10.5 CF%, 0-8 scoring chances) in a 3-2 win over Ottawa.

Thomas Greiss – The Islanders goaltender surrendered six goals on 34 shots in a 7-1 loss at Toronto, and has a .866 save percentage in his past five starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Evgeni Malkin – Returned to the Pittsburgh lineup after missing three weeks with a knee injury, and produced a goal and an assist in a 4-0 win against Vancouver. He has 22 points (10 G, 12 A) in his past 16 games.

Antoine Vermette - The veteran Ducks centre is facing a 10-game suspension after slashing an official in 1 -0 win at Minnesota.

SHORT SHIFTS

Nazem Kadri and William Nylander are scoring for the Leafs.

Maple Leafs LW Josh Leivo put up a goal and two assists in a 7-1 win against the Islanders, his first points in his fifth game of the NHL season…Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri and RW William Nylander added a goal and an assist. Kadri has 21 points (8 G, 13 A) in the past 19 games and Nylander has seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Senators RW Bobby Ryan had a goal and an assist, with 11 shot attempts (6 SOG), in a 3-2 loss against Buffalo. He had zero points in his previous five games…Oilers C Mark Letestu scored a goal and added a helper in a 5-2 win over Arizona, ending a six-game scoring drought…Oilers C Connor McDavid notched a couple of assists and has 20 points (4 G, 16 A) in the past 18 games. He leads the league with 63 points in 57 games…Stars LW Jamie Benn and C Tyler Seguin both contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss at Winnipeg. Benn has 18 points (9 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games and Seguin has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games…Wild D Jared Spurgeon had a strong game (22 for, 6 against, 78.6 CF%, 8-3 scoring chances) in a 1-0 loss to Anaheim.

With all this talk of rookie scorers, don't forget Pittsburgh's star rookie goaltender Matt Murray.

Penguins G Matt Murray recorded a 29-save shutout in a 4-0 win over Vancouver, giving him a .943 save percentage in his past 10 starts…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen turned away 33 of 34 shots in a 7-1 win vs. the Islanders, and has a .938 save percentage in his past three starts…Sabres G Robin Lehner had 39 saves on 41 shots in a 3-2 win against Ottawa, giving him a .946 save percentage in his past seven starts…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck turned away 34 of 36 shots in a 5-2 win over Dallas, and has a .927 save percentage in his past five games…Devils G Cory Schneider stopped 28 of 30 shots in a 3-2 win against Colorado; he has a .929 save percentage in his past 13 games.

FIRSTS

Jeremy Smith – Made his debut for the Colorado Avalanche, stopping 37 of 40 shots in a 3-2 loss at New Jersey. The 27-year-old had a .911 save percentage in 17 AHL games before getting called up.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players that are heating up, and still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Brandon Dubinsky has picked up his offensive production.

Brandon Dubinsky – The Blue Jackets centre has put up 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games. Owned: 41.8%

Ryan Strome – He tends to run hot and cold, but the Islanders winger has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 8.3%

Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s star rookie has 19 points (13 G, 6 A) in the past 25 games. Owned: 31.8%

Anthony Mantha – Detroit’s towering winger has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 29.3%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca