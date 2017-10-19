Toronto can’t help but score, while Montreal can’t find the net; Kempe, Cammalleri, Schwartz and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Toronto Maple Leafs used a balanced attack against Detroit in a 6-3 victory.

It’s not even as though the Maple Leafs played particularly well, but they made the most of their chances and Zach Hyman, Nazem Kadri, Auston Matthews, William Nylander and Morgan Rielly each contributed a goal and an assist. Rielly, who had a career-high 36 points a couple of years ago, has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in seven games this season.

This isn’t really a surprise. The strength of the Maple Leafs is their offensive depth, and while Auston Matthews commands the spotlight, it’s a team that can roll out three scoring lines and still have some offensive talent on the fourth line. Against Detroit, that included second-year right winger Mitch Marner, skating with Matt Martin and Eric Fehr.

But, to witness Toronto’s scoring depth, consider that Fehr, who has played in four out of seven games, is the only skater on the Maple Leafs without an even-strength point this season.

By contrast, the Montreal Canadiens continue to struggle offensively. After losing 5-1 in Los Angeles, the Habs have scored a total of 10 goals in seven games, with six of those goals at even strength (two on the power play and two shorthanded).

Jonathan Drouin has produced four even-strength points for Montreal, but he’s the only one on the team with more than two even-strength points in seven games.

These extremes are bound to shift. Just as Montreal will not keep shooting 3.9%, Toronto can’t keep shooting 14.0% over the long haul but, the results already have the Maple Leafs at the top of the standings, while the Canadiens are only ahead of Edmonton and Arizona.

HEROES

2014 first-rounder Adrian Kempe scored two goals in his first 30 NHL games then scored three in his 31st.

Adrian Kempe – Los Angeles’ rookie winger had zero points in his first five games this season, then erupted for a hat trick plus an assist in a 5-1 win against Montreal.

Mike Cammalleri – The veteran Kings winger, who had been a healthy scratch recently, produced two goals and two assists in a 5-1 win over Montreal, his first points of the season.

Jaden Schwartz – St. Louis’ underrated two-way winger recorded a hat trick in a 5-2 win over Chicago. He has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in seven games.

ZEROES

Jimmy Howard – Detroit’s starting netminder allowed three goals on four shots before getting pulled after 15:46 against Toronto, dropping his save percentage to .923 in five games. Howard’s horrendous start put the Red Wings in a hole from which they could not recover in a 6-3 loss.

Tommy Wingels – The Blackhawks centre was buried (2 for, 11 against, 15.4 CF%) and on the ice for three 5-on-5 goals against in a 5-2 loss at St. Louis.

Ivan Barbashev – In a game that saw the Blues dominate the Blackhawks, somehow the Blues centre was on the wrong side of the puck (3 for, 14 against, 17.7 CF%, 2-10 scoring chances).

VITAL SIGNS

Jeff Carter – A lower-body injury sidelined the Kings sniper against Montreal. He will be out for weeks after having he was cut by a skate blade.

As noted last night after the game, LAK Jeff Carter will be out for awhile, as in multiple weeks: https://t.co/WPWugnhNAZ — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) October 19, 2017

Nick Schmaltz – Chicago’s second-year centre returned to the lineup at St. Louis, his first game since suffering an upper-body injury against Columbus 11 days ago.

SHORT SHIFTS

Red Wings D Nick Jensen assisted on all three Detroit goals in a 6-3 loss at Toronto, playing a season-high 18:05…Red Wings C Dylan Larkin picked up a pair of assists at Toronto and has eight points (1 G, 7 A) in seven games…Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win against Chicago, giving him eight points (5 G, 3 A) in seven games…Kings RW Trevor Lewis contributed a couple of assists against Montreal, his first points since the first game of the season…Red Wings forwards Darren Helm (13 for, 3 against, 81.3 CF%) and Tomas Tatar (14 for, 2 against, 87.5 CF%) had notably strong possession games at Toronto…The Blues trio of Scottie Upshall (11 for, 1 against, 91.7 CF%), Kyle Brodziak (10 for, 1 against, 90.9 CF%) and Dmitrij Jaskin (13 for, 2 against 86.7 CF%) dominated play against Chicago…Kings D Alec Martinez had nine shot attempts (4 SOG) and had team-best possession stats (31 for, 13 against, 70.5 CF%, 18-7 scoring chances) against Montreal…Kings G Jonathan Quick turned away 36 of 37 shots in a 5-1 win against Montreal. He has a .950 save percentage in five games.

FIRSTS

Justin Auger – The 6-foot-7 Kings winger made his NHL debut and played 8:15 in the win vs. Montreal. The 2013 fourth-round pick has produced 85 points in 202 AHL games over the past three-plus seasons.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca