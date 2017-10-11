The NFL meat grinder has resulted in a bunch of injuries by this point in the season and, as a result, some dramatic changes in the offensive personnel for some teams. Have you seen the Giants’ wide receiver depth chart?

In any case, here are some players to consider for this week’s fantasy waiver wire (owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues):

Roger Lewis, WR, New York Giants – Looking at the Giants’ wide receiver depth chart, Lewis appears to be the de facto No. 1 now that Odell Beckham Jr., Brandon Marshall, Sterling Shepard and Dwayne Harris are all injured. Tight end Evan Engram is probably the best receiving option on the team, but Lewis should get his share of looks too. Owned: 9.5%

Hunter Henry, TE, L.A. Chargers – The second-year tight end was a popular player on draft day, but started slowly, going without a target in two of the first three games. However, he had a season-high eight targets against the Giants last week and has scored touchdowns in back-to-back weeks. Owned: 53.8%

Elijah McGuire, RB, New York Jets – The rookie out of Louisiana-Lafayette has seen double-digit carries in the past two games, and could be looking at an even bigger role against the Patriots this week because Bilal Powell and Matt Forte are battling injuries. Owned: 22.6%

Austin Seferian-Jenkins, TE, New York Jets – In a Jets attack that lacks playmakers, Seferian-Jenkins has a chance to emerge as a playmaker. He’s been targeted 18 times in the past three games and while that’s resulted in a modest 15 catches for 106 yards and one touchdown, Seferian-Jenkins still has potential to provide more. Owned: 47.6%

Mike Wallace, WR, Baltimore – A 1,000-yard receiver for the Ravens last season, Wallace had three catches for 21 yards, total, in the first three games of the season, but has picked up his production in the past couple of games, catching nine passes for 188 yards and a touchdown. Owned: 58.2%

Ricardo Louis, WR, Cleveland – It’s not easy to get established as a top receiver on the Browns, where rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer is struggling, but Louis appears to be the best option right now after recording 10 catches for 135 yards on 17 targets over the past two games. Owned: 1.3%

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca