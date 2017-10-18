Tampa Bay’s dynamic duo, Staal, Couture, Malkin, Perron and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Tampa Bay Lightning may have the most feared offensive duo in the league. Right winger Nikita Kucherov scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-4 shootout loss to New Jersey, running his goal-streak to seven games to start the season. He has eight goals and a league-leading 12 points.

Kucherov really rose to prominence as an elite player last season, when he was Tampa Bay’s go-to scorer in the wake of Steven Stamkos’ season-ending injury.

Now, with Stamkos healthy, they are terrorizing the opposition. For his part, Stamkos contributed a goal and two assists against New Jersey. He also has 12 points in seven games, but the noted shooter has somehow managed just two goals on 24 shots, while picking up 10 assists.

Stamkos also has team-best possession stats (59.9 CF%), so if Tampa Bay is controlling the puck with these guys on the ice, it’s not surprising that it keeps finding its way into the back of the net.

HEROES

Jordan Staal carried the Hurricanes to victory in Edmonton.

Jordan Staal – Carolina’s ace two-way pivot scored one goal and added three helpers in a 5-3 win at Edmonton; they were his first points of the season.

Logan Couture – In a 5-2 win over Montreal, the Sharks centre tallied a pair of goals and two assists, a breakout performance after he had one point in the first four games of the season.

Evgeni Malkin – The Penguins centre scored his second goal of the season, the game-winner in overtime, and added three assists in a 5-4 overtime win at the Rangers, snapping a three-game scoring drought.

David Perron – The Vegas Golden Knights winger buried a pair of goals in a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

ZEROES

Blake Wheeler and Nikolaj Ehlers – This doesn’t happen often, but the Jets’ top-line wingers struggled in the nearly nine minutes of 5-on-5 ice time that they shared in a 5-2 loss to Columbus, on the ice for three goals against and getting dominated in possession (6 for, 13 against, 31.6 CF%, 2-8 scoring chances).

Marcus Johansson – The Devils winger failed to register a shot attempt, had poor possession stats (10 for, 20 against, 33.3 CF%), and was on the ice for two goals against in more than 19 minutes of ice time against Tampa Bay.

Laurent Brossoit – The Oilers turned to their backup goaltender against Carolina and he surrendered five goals on 21 shots in a 5-3 loss. He has a .854 save percentage in three appearances this season.

VITAL SIGNS

Erik Karlsson – Ottawa’s superstar blueliner played his first game of the season in a 3-0 loss to Vancouver. He had some moments but had middling possession numbers (15 for, 16 against, 48.4 CF%) and was on the ice for two goals against.

Roman Josi – Nashville’s puck-moving defenceman returned after missing 10 days of action and contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win vs. Colorado.

Zemgus Girgensons – Buffalo’s 23-year-old winger took a shot off the foot and left the game at Vegas.

Kyle Connor – Filling in for an injured Mathieu Perreault, Connor was recalled from the AHL, to skate on a line with Bryan Little and Patrik Laine, and the 20-year-old Jets winger scored a goal in a 5-2 loss to Columbus.

Nick Bonino – With the veteran Predators centre out of the lineup, Colton Sissons played more than 18 minutes and scored a goal in a 4-1 win against Colorado.

SHORT SHIFTS

San Jose's big guns were firing against Montreal.

Canadiens C Jonathan Drouin put up a goal and an assist in a 5-2 loss at San Jose, his second straight game with one and one…Sharks C Tomas Hertl, RW Joe Pavelski and C Joe Thornton each had a goal and an assist against Montreal. I noted, in yesterday’s column, that the trio along with Couture, had each managed a single point through the first four games…Penguins LW Patric Hornqvist counted a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win at the Rangers, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in four games…Penguins RW Phil Kessel put up a goal and two assists at the Rangers, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Rangers LW J.T. Miller contributed a goal and two assists in the loss to Pittsburgh, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in seven games…Rangers C David Desharnais contributed a goal and an assist; he had one assist in his first six games with the Blueshirts…Flyers C Valtteri Filppula scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Florida, giving him five points (4 Gm 1 A) in the past three games…Flyers LW Claude Giroux had a goal and an assist, and has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a four-game point streak…Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere also had a goal and an assist, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past three games…Maple Leafs D Morgan Rielly assisted on both goals and had team-best possession stats (22 for, 13 against, 62.9 CF%, 12-5 scoring chances) in a 2-0 win at Washington. They were his first even-strength points of the season…Lightning rookie D Mikhail Sergachev earned a pair of assists at New Jersey, playing more than 13 minutes for the first time in four games…Devils RW Drew Stafford scored two goals in a 5-4 shootout win against Tampa Bay, and has three goals in three games…Devils rookie C Nico Hischier picked up a couple of assists, and has four assists in the past five games.

Canucks rookie RW Brock Boeser had a goal and an assist at Ottawa, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in three games…Canucks C Alexander Burmistrov also contributed a goal and an assist, giving him three points (1 G, 2 A) in four games…Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson recorded a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Colorado. He has five points (2 G, 3 A) in six games…His linemate, LW Filip Forsberg earned a couple of assists, and has eight points (4 G, 4 A) during a four-game point streak…Predators D Alexei Emelin contributed a pair of assists, his first points with his new team…Stars C Radek Faksa and D Dan Hamhuis both had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win against Arizona, the first points for both this season...Hurricanes LW Teuvo Teravainen scored his first two goals of the season in Carolina’s 5-3 win at Edmonton… Hurricanes RW Justin Williams picked up a couple of helpers, and has four assists in four games…Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin spent his night matched against Connor McDavid and tallied a goal and an assist for good measure. McDavid had 11 shot attempts against Carolina, but finished with one assist and just three shots on goal.

Jaccob Slavin and the @NHLCanes making alllllll the right moves. pic.twitter.com/NhHM6wWUfX — NHL (@NHL) October 18, 2017

Oilers RW Ryan Strome had a goal and an assist against Carolina, his first points for Edmonton… Golden Knights RW Reilly Smith produced a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo. He has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Golden Knights RW James Neal added a pair of helpers, giving him eight points (6 G, 2 A) in six games…Sabres LW Evander Kane continued his stellar start with a goal and two assists at Vegas. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in seven games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly added two goals; he had two points in the first six games of the season…Sabres C Jack Eichel and RW Jason Pominville both contributed two assists. Eichel has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past four games and Pominville has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past five games.

Canucks G Anders Nilsson posted a 32-save shutout in a 3-0 win against Vancouver, pretty solid for his first start of the season…Maple Leafs G Frederik Andersen recorded a 30-save shutout in a 2-0 win at Washington; he had a .860 save percentage in his previous four starts…Flyers G Michal Neuvirth stopped 40 of 41 shots in a 5-1 win against Florida, and has a .956 save percentage in two starts…Stars G Ben Bishop turned away 27 of 28 shots in a 3-1 win over Arizona, giving him a .944 save percentage in five starts…Making his first start of the season, Hurricanes G Cam Ward had 48 saves on 51 shots in a 5-3 win at Edmonton.

FIRSTS

Owen Tippett – The 10th pick in the 2017 Draft, Tippett made his NHL debut for the Panthers, and recorded a team-leading 12 shot attempts (7 SOG).

Adin Hill – The 2015 third-round pick made his NHL debut for the Coyotes in a 3-1 loss at Dallas, stopping 31 of 33 shots in the game.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca