Malkin has a full night in the ‘peg; Bonino, Krejci, Anderson and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Evgeni Malkin – Pittsburgh’s star centre scored two goals, added an assist, and fought Blake Wheeler for good measure, in a 7-4 victory at Winnipeg. Malkin has 24 points (13 G, 11 A) in the past 16 games, and is in a four-way tie (with Sidney Crosby, Brad Marchand and Patrick Kane) for second in league scoring with 70 points. Malkin also leads the league with 1.21 points per game.

POINTS PER GAME LEADERS (MIN. 50 GP) PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS PPG Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 58 31 39 70 1.21 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 59 34 36 70 1.19 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 66 22 52 74 1.12 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 58 28 35 63 1.09 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 65 29 41 70 1.08 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 65 28 40 68 1.05 Brad Marchand Boston LW 67 32 38 70 1.04 Brent Burns San Jose D 65 27 40 67 1.03 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 65 21 46 67 1.03 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 63 24 39 63 1.00

Nick Bonino – Another Penguins centre with a big game. Bonino put up a hat trick in Winnipeg, matching his goal total from his previous 30 games. He tied a season high with six shots on goal.

David Krejci – The Boston centre scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-1 rout over Detroit. He has 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 15 games.

Craig Anderson – Ottawa’s goaltender has been awesome since returning to action. He had 35 saves on 37 shots in a 5-2 win at Dallas, giving him a .944 save percentage in 10 starts since coming back from personal leave.

ZEROES

Patrik Laine and Mark Scheifele - Winnipeg's star forwards had team-worst possession stats (6 for, 15 against, 28.6 CF%, 4-10 scoring chances) and were both on for four goals against in a 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh.

Alex Burrows, Derick Brassard and Mark Stone - It was a comfortable 5-2 win at Dallas, but this Sens line was buried in the defensive zone (3 for, 26 against, 10.3 CF%, 2-16 scoring chances).

Connor Hellebuyck – The trying season continues for the Jets goaltender, who was yanked from the Winnipeg net after giving up five goals on 15 shots in a 7-4 loss to Pittsburgh. It’s the third time in his past six starts that he’s allowed five goals.

Jared Coreau – Detroit’s rookie netminder was pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots in a 6-1 loss at Boston. He has a .847 save percentage in his past four starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Tobias Enstrom – The veteran Jets blueliner was plastered into the boards, from behind, by Penguins designated mayhem-inducer Tom Sestito, who was called up from the AHL for just such an occasion. In any case, Enstrom left the game and was being examined for facial fractures.

Ryan Spooner – Boston’s third-line centre is out indefinitely with a concussion, and they have called up Austin Czarnik from the AHL, where he had eight points (2 G, 6 A) in seven games.

Patric Hornvqvist – The Pittsburgh winger is in concussion protocol, so the Penguins moved Phil Kessel into his spot on Evgeni Malkin’s line at Winnipeg.

Tim Schaller - Boston's winger suffered a lower-body injury and played just 3:36 against Detroit.

SHORT SHIFTS

Bruins LW Brad Marchand scored two goals in a 6-1 win over Detroit, and has 38 points (22 G, 16 A) in the past 26 games…Bruins right wingers David Pastrnak and Drew Stafford both contributed a goal and an assist against Detroit. Pastrnak has 24 points (8 G, 16 A) in the past 18 games and Stafford has four points (1 G, 3 A) in his past four games…Bruins D Zdeno Chara added two assists against Detroit, giving him nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past 14 games…Senators LW Viktor Stalberg and D Cody Ceci both had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Dallas. Stalberg has four points (3 G, 1 A) in his past six games, and Ceci has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman added a pair of assists, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Stars C Jason Spezza had a goal and an assist, with 12 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 5-2 loss to Ottawa, and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) during a five-game point streak…Penguins D Chad Ruhwedel had three assists in a 7-4 victory at Winnipeg; he had one goal and no assists in his previous 10 games…Penguins LW Conor Sheary and D Mark Streit both added a couple of assists. Sheary has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in his past 10 games and Streit has four points (1 G, 3 A) in three games since the Penguins acquired him at the trade deadline…Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 26 of 27 shots in a 6-1 win vs. Detroit, and has a .930 save percentage in his past eight starts.

FIRSTS

Fredrik Claesson – Ottawa’s 24-year-old rookie defenceman scored his first NHL goal, in his 36th career game, a 5-2 win at Dallas.

Remi Elie – Pretty sure I missed his NHL debut over the weekend, so the Stars rookie, a second-round pick in 2013, recorded his first career point in his third career game, a 5-2 loss to Ottawa.

FANTASY FOCUS

The top scorers since the All-Star break:

LEADING SCORERS SINCE THE ALL-STAR BREAK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS Jack Eichel Buffalo C 18 6 18 24 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 13 14 7 21 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 16 10 11 21 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 13 8 12 20 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 16 12 7 19 Brad Marchand Boston LW 14 11 8 19 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 14 9 10 19 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 15 8 11 19 David Pastrnak Boston RW 14 7 12 19 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 14 5 13 18 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 15 9 9 18 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 15 4 14 18 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 16 5 13 18

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

