Marchand can agitate by scoring too; Niederreiter, Kuznetsov, Sekera and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Brad Marchand – Brings a multi-pronged definition to the term offensive player. He managed to avoid suspension for slew-footing Detroit’s Niklas Kronwall in the previous game, but Marchand continued his scoring tear with two goals in a 4-3 win against Pittsburgh. That gives him 18 points (11 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games, and is up to 49 points in 52 games, a career-high 0.94 points per game.

Nino Niederreiter – Minnesota’s power forward is having a breakout season. He put up a goal and two assists in a 5-1 win against St. Louis, and has 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in the past nine games.

Evgeny Kuznetsov – Washington’s skilled pivot is rolling. He scored two goals, with 11 shot attempts (8 SOG), in a 5-2 win at New Jersey, and has 28 points (6 G, 22 A) in the past 26 games.

Andrej Sekera – Edmonton’s veteran blueliner scored twice in a 4-1 win at San Jose. He has 24 points in 49 games this season, the second-highest per-game rate (0.49) of his career.

ZEROES

Robby Fabbri – The second-year Blues winger was on the wrong side of the puck (9 for, 19 against, 32.1 CF%, 2-14 scoring chances) and on the ice for three goals against in a 5-1 loss at Minnesota.

Roman Polak and Matt Hunwick – The veteran Maple Leafs blueliners struggled (12 for, 18 against, 40.0 CF%) and were on for both goals against in a 2-1 loss at Philadelphia.

Loui Eriksson – The Canucks winger was thumped (8 for, 31 against, 20.5 CF%, 2-14 scoring chances) in a 3-0 loss at Arizona.

Benoit Pouliot – The Oilers winger had a difficult game (3 for, 17 against, 15.0 CF%) in a 4-1 win at San Jose.

Keith Kinkaid – New Jersey’s goaltender allowed four goals on 17 shots in a 5-2 loss to Washington. He’s had a decent year, but every so often, he gets lit up – he’s allowed at least four goals five times this season.

HABS ACQUIRE NESTEROV

Montreal needed some help on the blueline – they’ve given Ryan Johnston and Joel Hanley chances to fill spots – but Nesterov, 23, is more accomplished. He has 12 points in 35 games and has solid possession numbers (54.6 CF%, +4.3 CFRel%) while having his usage sheltered (lots of offensive zone starts in limited ice time), but he’s a capable puck mover who is better than what the Habs have been using lately.

The Lightning get a 23-year-old physical defenceman, Jonathan Racine, who adds some toughness for the AHL, but isn’t likely to have an impact in the NHL. Tampa Bay also gets a seventh-round pick, so the return doesn’t seem like much, even for a player who could return to the KHL, or be exposed in the expansion draft, in the offseason.

VITAL SIGNS

T.J. Oshie – The Capitals winger missed the Capitals win at New Jersey due to personal reasons.

SHORT SHIFTS

Justin Schultz has been a huge presence on the Penguins' blueline.

Islanders LW Andrew Ladd scored two goals in a 3-1 win over Montreal. He had no points in his previous six games…Islanders C John Tavares and D Nick Leddy each had a couple of assists. Tavares has 13 points (8 G, 5 A) in the past eight games, and Leddy has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Stars RW Patrick Sharp scored two goals in a 4-3 win against Buffalo; he has four goals in the past five games…Penguins D Justin Schultz had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss at Boston; he has 30 points (8 G, 22 A) in the past 26 games…Bruins RW David Pastrnak had two assists in a 4-3 win over Pittsburgh, giving him 12 points (1 G, 11 A) in the past 12 games…Bruins C Patrice Bergeron added a goal and an assist, and he also has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Capitals RW Andre Burakovsky and LW Alex Ovechkin both had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at New Jersey. Burakovsky has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past eight games and Ovechkin has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games…Capitals D Dmitry Orlov chipped in a couple of assists, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win at Ottawa. He had no goals and two assists in his previous nine games…Panthers LW Jussi Jokinen had a goal and an assist in a 2-1 win vs. Tampa Bay, snapping a six-game point drought…Panthers D Keith Yandle had a couple of assists, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski had a goal and an assist and Seth Jones added two helpers in a 4-3 loss at Nashville. Werenski had a goal and an assist in his previous 11 games, and Jones has six assists in the past seven games…Predators RW Craig Smith scored twice in a 4-3 win against Columbus. He had gone eight games without a point…Predators D Mattias Ekholm and C Mike Fisher both had a pair of assists. Ekholm had one point in his previous eight games and Fisher had one point in his previous five games…Wild RW Mikael Granlund scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Columbus, giving him 28 points (7 G, 21 A) in the past 24 games.

Andrew Copp has been getting a look on the Jets' top line.

Jets C Mark Scheifele, C Andrew Copp, C Bryan Little and RW Patrik Laine each contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win at Chicago. Scheifele has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past nine games, Copp has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past five games, Little has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past nine games, and Laine has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past six games…Jets D Jacob Trouba added a pair of assists and has 14 points (2 G, 12 A) in the past 16 games…Sabres LW Evander Kane produced two goals and an assist in a 4-3 loss at Dallas, giving him nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past nine games…Oilers RW Leon Draisaitl earned a pair of assists in a 4-1 win at San Jose, giving him 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Oilers C Connor McDavid added a goal and an assist. The league’s leading scorer has nine points (3 G, 6 A) during a six-game point streak…Blackhawks RW Marian Hossa had a dominant possession game (17 for, 3 against, 85.0 CF%) in a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg…Stars LW Antoine Roussel controlled play (19 for, 4 against, 82.6 CF%) in a 4-3 win against Buffalo…Vancouver’s fourth line – Brendan Gaunce, Michael Chaput and Jack Skille – had a strong game (11 for, 2 against, 84.6 CF%) in the loss at Arizona.

Kings G Peter Budaj posted a 22-save shutout in a 3-0 win at Carolina and has a .936 save percentage in his past seven starts…Flyers G Michal Neuvirth stopped 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 win over Toronto. He’s been struggling, with a .873 save percentage in his previous 13 games…Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney turned away 32 of 34 shots in the loss, his second straight strong showing since arriving in Toronto…Panthers G James Reimer stopped 31 of 32 shots in a 2-1 win over Tampa Bay, and has a .934 save percentage in the past nine games…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy had 35 saves on 37 shots in the loss, giving him a .940 save percentage in the past five games…Oilers G Cam Talbot turned away 32 of 33 shots in a 4-1 win at San Jose, and has a .933 save percentage in his past 17 games.

FIRSTS

Ivan Barbashev – A second-round pick in 2014, the 21-year-old made his NHL debut in a 5-1 loss at Minnesota. He had 37 points (19 G, 18 A) in 44 AHL games to earn the promotion.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some surprising players getting more power play time lately:

Speed is the name of the game for the Devils' Miles Wood .

Miles Wood – The speedy Devils rookie has four points in the past five games, and he’s now getting first-unit power play time.

Kris Versteeg – The Flames winger has three points in the past 12 games, but he’s getting prime power play minutes with Sean Monahan, Johnny Gaudreau and, mostly, Troy Brouwer.

Carl Soderberg – Believe it or not, since he has just one point in the past 18 games, but Soderberg is on Colorado’s first power play unit.

Artturi Lehkonen – It’s a bit of a jumbled mess in Montreal right now, so the rookie winger who has two points in the past eight games, is getting time with Max Pacioretty and Alexander Radulov on the top unit in recent games.

Brandon Pirri – He only has two points in the past 10 games, but the Rangers continue to use Pirri on their top power play.

Nic Petan – The Jets don’t give him a lot of ice time, but Petan has been getting some time on the power play. He has three assists in his past 15 games.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

