Kreider and Kesler have hat tricks; Matthews, Mantha, Hedman and more in Scott Cullen's Statistically Speaking.

Rangers power forward Chris Kreider recorded a hat trick in Saturday's 6-2 win at Colorado. He has eight points (6 G, 2 A) in the past four games and is having a breakout offensive campaign with 15 goals and 29 points in 33 games. He's also generating a career-high 2.76 shots on goal per game.

Derek Stepan and Mats Zuccarello each assisted on two of Kreider's goals against the Avalanche. Stepan has 16 points (5 G, 11 A) in the past 15 games and Zuccarello has nine assists during a six-game point streak.

HEROES

Ryan Kesler - Anaheim's veteran centre scored three goals in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win against Philadelphia. He has 24 points (11 G, 13 A) in the past 25 games.

Auston Matthews - Toronto's ace rookie is tearing it up, and his hot streak continued Sunday as he scored two goals, including the overtime winner, in a 5-4 win against Detroit in the Centennial Classic. He has 19 points (14 G, 5 A) in the past 17 games.

Anthony Mantha - The Red Wings rookie winger scored two goals and set up one in Sunday's 5-4 overtime loss at Toronto. He has nine points (5 G, 4 A) during a six-game point streak. Henrik Zetterberg added three assists for the Wings, giving him eight points (1 G, 7 A) during a six-game point streak.

Victor Hedman - Tampa Bay's top defenceman is on an offensive roll. Two assists in Saturday's 3-1 win against Carolina gives him 14 points (2 G, 12 A) in the past nine games. With 33 points in 38 games, he ranks second among defencemen, two points behind San Jose's Brent Burns.

ZEROES

Miles Wood - The Devils rookie winger was on the ice for four goals against in Saturday's 6-2 loss against Washington.

Roman Polak - While the Maple Leafs emerged victorious against Detroit Sunday, Polak was pinned in his own end (2 for, 17 against, 10.5 CF%, 1-10 scoring chances) during the 5-4 overtime win.

Cam Fowler - Anaheim's big-minute blueliner had a rough couple of games over the weekend (21 for, 42 against, 33.3 CF%, 11-21 scoring chances) against Vancouver and Philadelphia, respectively.

Keith Kinkaid - In New Jersey's 6-2 loss to Washington Saturday, netminder Kinkaid surrendered six goals on just 26 shots, a quick regression after he had stopped 43 of 44 shots in his previous start.

Connor Hellebuyck - Winnipeg's goaltending problems continue to linger, as Hellebuyck gave up four goals on 15 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Islanders. He has a .898 save percentage in his past 10 games.

Calvin Pickard - Colorado's goaltender gave up six goals on 37 shots in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers. He has a .851 save percentage in his past three starts.

Jake Allen - St. Louis' netminder allowed three goals on 14 shots before he was pulled in Friday's 4-0 loss to Nashville. He has a .881 save percentage in his past six starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Ryan Getzlaf - Anaheim's playmaking centre left Sunday's win over Philadelphia with a lower-body injury.

Kris Letang - Pittsburgh's No. 1 defenceman returned to the lineup after missing more than two weeks with a lower-body injury. He had two assists in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win against Montreal and has six assists in his past four games.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic - San Jose's shutdown defender missed Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Los Angeles after taking a puck in the face late in Friday's win over Philadelphia. He's considered day-to-day.

Dmitry Kulikov - The Sabres blueliner is out with a lower-body injury, which created an opening for Justin Falk to play in Saturday's 3-1 loss to Boston.

John Moore - New Jersey's defenceman suffered a concussion following a hit by Capitals RW Tom Wilson during Saturday's 6-2 loss vs. Washington.

SHORT SHIFTS

Blackhawks C Jonathan Toews assisted on both Chicago goals in Friday's 3-2 loss at Carolina, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past four games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg scored a goal and added an assist in Friday's 4-0 win at St. Louis; he has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past six games…Predators C Mike Ribeiro had a couple of assists at St. Louis, ending a seven-game scoreless drought…Canucks LW Loui Eriksson contributed a goal and an assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime win vs. Anaheim. He has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games.

Brandon Saad is one of several Blue Jackets producing at a high level.

Columbus' leading scorer, RW Cam Atkinson, found the net twice in Saturday's 4-2 win at Minnesota, and has 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games…Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad earned a couple of assists in Saturday's 4-2 win at Minnesota; he has 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games…Even in a losing effort, Wild RW Mikael Granlund continued to produce. He had a goal and an assist against Columbus, and has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games…Wild D Jared Spurgeon had a couple of assists against the Blue Jackets, giving him five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Canadiens LW Paul Byron produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss at Pittsburgh, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 12 games…Penguins LW Carl Hagelin had a couple of assists against Montreal, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Penguins RW Phil Kessel chipped in a goal and an assist, and has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Capitals RW Justin Williams came away with a goal and an assist in Saturday's 6-2 win at New Jersey then added an assist in Sunday's 2-1 win over Ottawa. He has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past 13 games…Capitals defencemen Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik each contributed a couple of assists at New Jersey and Orpik added another against Ottawa. Niskanen has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in his past 10 games, while Orpik had gone his previous 10 games without a point… Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov had a pair of assists in Saturday's 3-1 win over Carolina, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in his past eight games…Islanders LW Josh Bailey recorded a couple of assists in Saturday's 6-2 victory at Winnipeg, giving him seven assists in the past six games…Islanders RW Ryan Strome contributed a goal and an assist, and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in his past eight games. He had one point in his previous 18 games before this upswing…Islanders C John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and has a modest four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past seven games…Panthers RW Jaromir Jagr had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-1 win at Dallas, giving him seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Panthers C Vincent Trocheck, who moved up to play with Jagr in the absence of Aleksander Barkov, also had a goal and an assist and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Flames RW Michael Frolik scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-2 win against Arizona; he has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Canucks LW Sven Baertschi scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win at Edmonton. He has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in his past nine games…Canucks C Bo Horvat picked up a pair of assists, and scored the shootout winner at Edmonton; he has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past nine games…Kings LW Tanner Pearson produced a goal and an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win vs. San Jose, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

Maple Leafs rookie RW Connor Brown put up a goal and two assists in Sunday's 5-2 win against Detroit, and has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner and LW Zach Hyman both chipped in a couple of assists against Detroit. Gardiner has 11 points (2 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games, while Hyman has six assists in the past six games…Red Wings LW Tomas Tatar contributed a pair of assists at Toronto, and has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past six games.

Juuse Saros has been great in limited playing time for Nashville.

Predators G Juuse Saros had a 25-save shutout in Friday's 4-0 win at St. Louis, and has a .957 save percentage in six starts…Sharks G Aaron Dell stopped all 21 saves in Friday's 2-0 win against Philadelphia, giving him a .936 save percentage in six games…Islanders G Thomas Greiss had 32 saves on 34 shots in Saturday's 6-2 win at Winnipeg; he has a .931 save percentage in his past seven starts…Panthers G James Reimer stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday's 3-1 win at Dallas, and has a .951 save percentage in his past five games…Canucks G Jacob Markstrom turned away 42 of 44 shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win at Edmonton, giving him a .936 save percentage in his past seven games…Capitals G Braden Holtby had 23 saves on 24 shots in Sunday's 2-1 win against Ottawa. He has a .942 save percentage in his past 11 games…Ducks G John Gibson turned away 51 of 54 shots in Sunday's 4-3 shootout win against Philadelphia. He has a .926 save percentage in his past six starts.

FIRSTS

Michal Kempny - The 26-year-old Blackhawks rookie defenceman scored his first goal, and added an assist, in his 25th career game, Friday's 3-2 loss at Carolina. Kempny has been a regular healthy scratch, so it was only his third game in 26 days.

Jorge Alves - Carolina's equipment manager made his NHL debut, playing in goal for eight seconds in Saturday's 3-1 loss at Tampa Bay. The 37-year-old Massachusetts native had played some emergency games in the ECHL a decade ago and has worked with the Hurricanes since 2003-2004, full-time since 2012-2013.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most added defencemen that are (not mentioned above and) still owned in less than half of TSN leagues:

Matt Dumba has been a productive part of the Minnesota blueline corps.

Nick Holden - The Rangers blueliner has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games. Owned: 43.0%

Matt Dumba - Despite getting ejected from Saturday's loss to Columbus, the Wild defender has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past 13 games. Owned: 33.9%

Dmitry Orlov - Washington's emerging defenceman has eight assists in the past 11 games. Owned: 17.7%

Jason Demers - A significant addition to the Panthers blueline as a free agent last summer, Demers has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 13.8%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

