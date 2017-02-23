The Dallas Mavericks found a potential diamond in the rough and paid a modest price to get him from the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia frontcourt is full of young talent, but it sure looks like the Mavericks used that situation to find a bargain in an underutilized asset.

Statistically Speaking looks at the Mavericks’ addition of Nerlens Noel.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP PPG RPG APG BPG SPG FG% FT% 3PT% Nerlens Noel PHI PF 29 8.9 5.0 1.0 0.9 1.4 .611 .683 .000 Andrew Bogut DAL C 26 3.0 8.3 1.9 1.0 0.5 .469 .273 .000 Justin Anderson DAL SF 51 6.5 2.9 0.6 0.3 0.5 .402 .795 .303

The Mavericks Get: PF/C Nerlens Noel

Noel, 22, has been injured this season, but since returning he’s been hard-pressed to earn significant playing time, averaging under 20 minutes per game this season. The Sixers already have talented young bigs Joel Embiid, Dario Saric and Jahlil Okafor and they have usurped Noel from the starting lineup. He played 30 minutes per game in his first two NBA seasons.

Nevertheless, the 6-foot-11 centre/power forward is an athletic rim protector who upgrades the Mavericks rotation and is looking at a significant opportunity to play a starting role for the Mavericks.

Now, Noel isn’t much of a shooter; the majority of his shots are dunks, put-backs and plays around the rim, but he makes the Mavericks better and is young enough that he has further potential to explore.

Noel is making a little under $4.4-million this season and will be a restricted free agent. He’ll presumably get a big raise now that he’s going to be the Mavericks’ starting centre.

The 76ers Get: C Andrew Bogut, SF Justin Anderson and a conditional first-round pick

Bogut, a 32-year-old veteran offers virtually nothing offensively at this stage of his career, but the 7-footer can rebound, block shots and defend. He’s also going to be bought out so that he can join a contender. Bogut is in the final year of his current deal, which pays him more than $11-million.

Anderson is a 23-year-old, 6-foot-6 small forward who has been a rotation player for the Mavericks this season.

He will have to improve his shooting if he’s going to be something more than a depth player, but Anderson is also going to be hard-pressed to earn playing time in Philadelphia, especially once first overall pick Ben Simmons is healthy.

On an entry-level deal that pays a little more than $1.5-million this season, Anderson is under contract through next year, with a team option for 2018-2019.

The first-round pick is reportedly Top 18 protected this season, which pretty much means it’s not going to happen (the Mavs are 10.5-games behind the 12th-place Oklahoma City Thunder), which means that the Sixers will get second-round picks from Dallas in 2017 and 2018.

Verdict: Given that the draft picks are highly likely to be a couple of second-rounders, it’s a steal for the Mavericks, and hard to imagine, even as the value of big men decreases league-wide, that there weren’t multiple teams willing to offer a late first-round pick for a player with Noel’s upside.

