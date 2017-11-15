McDavid, Sheary, Barkov and Dubnyk are among the top performers and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Connor McDavid – The Oilers superstar scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 8-2 rout against Vegas. He has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games, and might have been worth a little extra focus in the Vegas game plan.

Gerard Gallant on how much extra time the team spends preparing for Connor McDavid:



“No extra time.” — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) November 13, 2017

Conor Sheary – Pittsburgh’s pint-sized winger scored a pair of goals, including the overtime winner, and had dominant possession stats (20 for, 3 against, 87.0 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) in a 5-4 win against Buffalo. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the past eight games.

Aleksander Barkov – Florida’s No. 1 centre scored a goal, had an assist, and scored in the shootout while playing a career-high 28:55 during Florida’s 4-3 shootout win against Dallas. He has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games.

Devan Dubnyk – Minnesota’s netminder recorded his third straight shutout, stopping all 30 shots that he faced in a 3-0 win against Philadelphia.

ZEROES

Brooks Orpik – Washington’s veteran blueliner had a tough game (10 for, 23 agauist, 30.3 CF%) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 6-3 loss at Nashville.

Cody McLeod and Austin Watson – Nashville’s fourth-line wingers were buried (3 for, 19 against, 13.6 CF%) in a 6-3 win over Washington.

Jamie Oleksiak and Stephen Johns – Dallas’ defence pairing was on the wrong side of the puck (3 for, 16 against, 15.8 CF%, 1-9 scoring chances) in a 4-3 shootout loss at Florida.

Zemgus Girgensons – The Sabres winger had a poor possession game (3 for, 15 against, 16.7 CF%, 1-9 scoring chances) in a 5-4 overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Braden Holtby – Washington’s netminder allowed six goals on 25 shots before getting pulled in a 6-3 loss at Nashville. He had a .944 save percentage in his previous six starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Alexander Wennberg – Columbus’ playmaking pivot missed a 2-1 overtime win at Montreal due to a lower-body injury.

Artturi Lehkonen – Montreal’s second-year winger didn’t play against Columbus due to his own lower-body injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Sidney Crosby snapped out of a slump and Conor Sheary scored two including the OT winner against Buffalo.

Penguins C Sidney Crosby, RW Patric Hornqvist, and RW Phil Kessel each contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime win against Buffalo. Crosby had three assists in his previous 11 games, and Hornqvist had three points (2 G, 1 A) in the past 12 games. Kessel has nine points (4 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak…Sabres C Sam Reinhart put up a goal and two assists in a 5-4 overtmie loss at Pittsburgh. He had three assists in his previous 10 games…Sabres C Jack Eichel contributed a goal and an assist at Pittsburgh; he had three assists in his previous eight games…Stars LW Jamie Benn scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 shootout loss at Florida, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Stars RW Alexander Radulov had a couple of assists, and has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) during a nine-game point streak…Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau scored a pair of goals in a 4-3 shootout win against Dallas. He has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past nine games…Panthers D Keith Yandle earned a couple of assists against Dallas. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) in the previous seven games…Capitals RW T.J. Oshie buried a couple of goals in a 6-3 loss at Nashville. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in the previous 10 games…Capitals D John Carlson added a pair of assists, giving him 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past 10 games…Predators D Mattias Ekholm and LW Kevin Fiala both had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Washington. Ekholm has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past seven games, and Fiala has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Predators C Colton Sissons chipped in a couple of assists; he had two assists in the previous nine games…Wild C Eric Staal had a goal and an assist in a 3-0 win against Philadelphia, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Jets C Adam Lowry contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Arizona. He had one goal in his previous seven games…Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed a pair of goals in an 8-2 win against Vegas. He has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Oilers LW Patrick Maroon, C Mark Letestu, and D Oscar Klefbom all added a goal and an assist. Maroon had gone five games without a point, Letestu had one assist in the previous 11 games, and Klefbom had two assists (1 G, 1 A) in the past nine games…Oilers RW Leon Draisaitl and LW Jujhar Khaira both added a couple of assists against Vegas. Draisaitl has 11 points (4 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games, and Khaira now has three points in the past two games, his first points of the season…Canucks C Henrik Sedin put up a goal and an assist in a 3-2 win at Los Angeles. He has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Canucks D Derrick Pouliot contributed a couple of assists, snapping a seven-game point drought.

Penguins C Riley Sheahan (20 for, 4 against, 83.3 CF%) and RW Patric Hornqvist (16 for, 2 against, 88.9 CF%) had stellar possession games against Buffalo…Canadiens rookie D Victor Mete, who played both forward and defence in the game, had solid possession stats (10 for, 1 against, 90.9 CF%) in a 2-1 overtime loss to Columbus.

Jets G Connor Hellebuyck turned away 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win vs. Arizona, and has a .931 save percentage in his past eight games…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Montreal, giving him a .956 save percentage in his past three starts...Canucks G Anders Nilsson had 30 saves on 32 shots in a 3-2 win at Los Angeles. He has a .942 save percentage in five games.

FIRSTS

Dylan Ferguson – The 19-year-old, on emergency recall to Vegas from Kamloops in the Western Hockey League, made his NHL debut, playing a little over nine minutes in an 8-2 loss at Edmonton.

Curtis Valk – A 24-year-old winger, undrafted out of Medicine Hat in the Western Hockey League, made his NHL debut in Florida’s 4-3 shootout win against Dallas. He had 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 16 AHL games.

Andrew Crescenzi – The 25-year-old centre made his NHL debut against Vancouver. He had three points (2 G, 1 A) in 11 AHL games.

