The Dallas Stars needed to stabilize their defence corps, and the Vegas Golden Knights have been all-too-eager to move out veteran defencemen.

Statistically Speaking looks at the deal sending Marc Methot to Dallas.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Marc Methot Ottawa D 68 0 12 12 47.6 -1.2 101.5 49.3 19:49

The Stars Get: D Marc Methot

Methot, 32, is a throwback, and old-school defensive defenceman who has recorded more than 20 points in a season once in his career. He’s also missed 64 games over the past three seasons, not entirely unexpected for a veteran defenceman, particularly one who has made his name as a physical presence. Last season’s time on ice (19:49 per game) was his lowest since 2009-2010.

In Ottawa, Methot spent the vast majority of his time alongside Erik Karlsson, which naturally brought favourable results. It was more difficult for Methot when he wasn’t paired with the best defenceman in the world, but he’s going to a Dallas team that hasn’t been much for shot suppression in recent seasons.

In Dallas, it would seem to fit for Methot to play with John Klingberg, Dallas’ best puck-mover on the blueline. Since Methot isn't a great skater or puck-handler, it's natural to find him a partner who can take on more of those responsbilities.

Methot is under contract for two more seasons, at a cap hit of $4.9-million per season, not unreasonable if he can handle 20 minutes per game, and the two-year commitment is less than it would take to land a top-four defenceman in free agency.

The Golden Knights Get: G Dylan Ferguson and a second-round pick in 2020

Ferguson was a seventh-round pick of the Golden Knights in the 2017 Draft. He had a .922 save percentage as the second-stringer in Kamloops, which is interesting enough, but he was just a seventh-round pick and those typically offer less than a 10% chance of becoming an NHL player.

The second-round pick, three years down the road, has better odds of success; historically, a little better than one-in-three second-rounders turn into NHL players.

Verdict: Methot is not a saviour for the Stars, but he can help a team that needs major help on defence, and the price is entirely reasonable, at least from Dallas’ perspective. Vegas made a good move by taking excess NHL-calibre defencemen in the expansion draft, but they don’t appear to be making the most of their opportunities to extract value for those assets.