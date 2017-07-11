The big story through the first half of the Major League Baseball season has been New York Yankees rookie right fielder Aaron Judge. He leads the Majors with 30 home runs and a 1.139 OPS, and just put on a spectacular show to win the Home Run Derby.

At the All-Star break, Scott Cullen checks in with midseason awards.

AL MVP: Aaron Judge, RF, N.Y. Yankees (30 HR, 6 SB, .329 AVG, 1.139 OPS)

Runners-Up: Jose Altuve, 2B, Houston (13 HR, 18 SB, .347 VG, .968 OPS); Mookie Betts, RF, Boston (16 HR, 15 SB, .572 AVG, .841 OPS)

Comment: Judge has just been a freak, taking over the game because he's built like a football player and hits the ball harder than anyone else, and his overall impact is impossible to deny. The difficulty for a challenger like Altuve is that he also has teammates Carlos Correa and George Springer making a push for MVP too. Also, a healthy Mike Trout would be right in this discussion.

Bryce Harper leads the way for the Nationals.

NL MVP: Bryce Harper, RF, Washington (20 HR, .325 AVG, 1.021 OPS)

Runners-Up: Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Arizona (20 HR, .312 AVG, 1.005 OPS); Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati (26 HR, .315 AVG, 1.058 OPS)

Comment: Harper is again slugging like few others, and has competition from teammates Anthony Rendon and Max Scherzer. In addition to Goldschmidt and Votto, who are both having huge years, Rockies third baseman Nolan Arenado is a viable contender too.

Chris Sale has been overpowering for the Red Sox.

AL Cy Young: Chris Sale, Boston (11-4, 2.75 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 178 K, 127 2/3 IP)

Runners-Up: Dallas Keuchel, Houston (9-0, 1.67 ERA, 0.87 WHIP, 69 K, 75 2/3 IP); Corey Kluber, Cleveland (7-3, 2.80 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 123 K, 93 1/3 IP)

Comment: Sale has been ridiculously dominant for the Red Sox, but Keuchel was making a strong bid before getting hurt. Detroit’s Michael Fulmer is another potential contender.

Max Scherzer is mowing down opposing hitters.

NL Cy Young: Max Scherzer, Washington (10-5, 2.10 ERA, 0.78 WHIP, 173 K, 128 1/3 IP)

Runners-Up: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles (14-2, 2.18 ERA, 0.88 WHIP, 159 K, 132 1/3 IP); Zach Greinke, Arizona (11-4, 2.86 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 131 K, 116 1/3 IP)

Comment: This is a serious race, with Kershaw still his dominant self, but Scherzer is even a bit better. Greinke has rebounded and his teammate, Zack Godley, has been a revelation.

It's been a dream half season for Yankees rookie Aaron Judge.

AL Rookie of the Year: Aaron Judge, RF, N.Y. Yankees (30 HR, 6 SB, .329 AVG, 1.139 OPS)

Runners-Up: Andrew Benintendi, LF, Boston (12 HR, 9 SB, .279 AVG, .803 OPS); Trey Mancini, LF, Baltimore (14 HR, .312 AVG, .892 OPS)

Comment: Benintendi and Mancini are having nice rookie seasons, but it’s not even a race at this point because of Judge’s superhuman season.

Cody Bellinger has added serious power to the Dodgers lineup.

NL Rookie of the Year: Cody Bellinger, LF, Los Angeles (25 HR, 5 SB, .261 AVG, .961 OPS)

Runners-Up: Josh Bell, 1B, Pittsburgh (16 HR, .239 AVG, .793 OPS); Ian Happ, CF, Chicago Cubs (13 HR, .257 AVG, .870 OPS)

Comment: Bellinger and Happ both started the season in the minors, but have had an immediate impact, while Bell has added pop to the Pirates lineup.

Best Defenders

C – Willson Contreras, Chicago Cubs

Runners-Up: Yasmani Grandal, Los Angeles ; Martin Maldonado, L.A. Angels of Anaheim

Comment: Yadier Molina is a perennial leader here, but he’s a hair behind the top catchers thus far. Contreras and Maldonado are full-time starters for the first time this season and they’ve been really good.

1B – Joey Votto, 1B, Cincinnati

Runners-Up: Paul Goldschmidt, Arizona; Brandon Belt, San Francisco

Comment: All three are typically among the best fielders at first base. Anthony Rizzo and Logan Morrison are also solid defenders.

2B – Ian Kinsler, Detroit

Runners-Up: DJ LeMahieu, Colorado; Dustin Pedroia, Boston

Comment: Kinsler has been a consistently great fielder. LeMahieu has been excellent defensively even though 2016 was a down year for him.

3B – Nolan Arenado, Colorado

Runners-Up: Manny Machado, Baltimore; Anthony Rendon, Washington

Comment: Arenado is a spectacular fielder, every year. So is Machado. Rendon and Kyle Seager are consistently very good, but they’re chasing Arenado.

SS – Jose Iglesias, Detroit

Runners-Up: Andrelton Simmons, Atlanta ; Brandon Crawford, San Francisco

Comment: Shortstop is a position of defensive wizards, a throwback to the old days when they didn’t need to hit to hold down the job. JT Riddle, Didi Gregorius, Addison Russell and Elvis Andrus are all very strong as well.

LF – Alex Gordon, Kansas City

Runners-Up: Brett Gardner, N.Y. Yankees; Marcell Ozuna, Miami

Comment: Gordon is having a terrible season offensively, but he’s still great in the field. Gardner’s work in the field is better than it has been for at least a few years, and Ozuna has thrived in left after playing mostly centre field last seaon.

CF – Byron Buxton, Minnesota

Runners-Up: Odubel Herrera, Philadelphia; Ender Inciarte, Atlanta

Comment: While Buxton struggles at the plate, he’s been brilliant in the field, as have Herrera and Inciarte. Speedsters Billy Hamilton and Jarrod Dyson can cover a lot of ground too.

RF – Mookie Betts, Boston

Runners-Up: Yasiel Puig, Los Angeles; Jason Heyward, Chicago Cubs

Comment: Betts has outstanding defensive metrics (20 Defensive Runs Saved, 18.3 Ultimate Zone Rating), separating him from the rest, though Heyward is great defensively when healthy.

Finally, the Fantasy All-Stars, players who were available late or on the waiver wire and are making a difference:

C - Alex Avila, Detroit (11 HR, 29 RBI, .299 AVG)

1B - Ryan Zimmerman, Washington (19 HR, 63 RBI, .330 AVG)

2B - Jonathan Schoop, Baltimore (18 HR, 54 RBI, .295 AVG)

3B - Travis Shaw, Milwaukee (19 HR, 65 RBI, 7 SB, .299 AVG)

SS - Chris Owings, Arizona (12 HR, 49 RBI, 11 SB, .290 AVG)

OF - Aaron Judge, N.Y. Yankees (30 HR, 66 RBI, 6 SB, .329 AVG)

OF - Domingo Santana, Milwaukee (15 HR, 50 RBI, 9 SB, .291 AVG)

OF - Corey Dickerson, Tampa Bay (17 HR, 42 RBI, .312 AVG)

P - Alex Wood, Los Angeles (10-0, 1.67 ERA, 0.89 WHIP, 97 K, 80 2/3 IP)

P - Ervin Santana, Minnesota (10-6, 2.99 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 91 K, 120 1/3 IP)

P - Jason Vargas, Kansas City (12-3, 2.62 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 78 K, 106 1/3 IP)

P - Robbie Ray, Arizona (8-4, 2.97 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 141 K, 106 IP)

P - Dan Straily, Miami (7-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 97 K, 103 1/3 IP)

CL - Bud Norris, L.A. Angels of Anaheim (1-2, 13 SV, 2.23 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 47 K, 36 1/3 IP)

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca