Monahan heating up for the Flames; Backstrom, Marchand, Carter and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Sean Monahan led Calgary to a 5-1 win over Minnesota with a pair of goals, giving him 10 points (8 G, 2 A) in the past nine games.

His per-game goal (0.34) and shot (2.43) rates are consistent with previous seasons, but fewer assists leaves Monahan with his lowest points-per-game (0.62) since his rookie year.

His most common linemates, lately, have been veterans Kris Versteeg and Troy Brouwer, and while Monahan has been a productive scorer, the trio has been getting outshot consistently, posting a 43.8% score-adjusted Corsi during 5-on-5 play this season. It would be easier to be optimistic about this recent run of productivity continuing if they weren't on the wrong end of the shot battle so frequently.

HEROES

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s playmaking pivot put up a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win against Boston, and has 21 points (5 G, 16 A) in the past 14 games. Since 2009-2010, Backstrom is tied for fifth in scoring with 536 points (in 539 games).

Brad Marchand – Boston’s shift-disturbing winger is shredding the league. In a 5-3 loss to Washington, he scored two goals and added an assist, giving him 23 points (13 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games. He’s up to 54 points in 54 games, a career-best scoring rate.

Jeff Carter – The Kings’ offensive leader scored a pair of goals on 10 shot attempts (8 SOG) in a 5-0 win vs. Colorado. He has 22 points (12 G, 10 A) in the past 20 games. With 26 goals in 51 games, this is the third season of his career, and first since 2012-2013, in which Carter has better than 0.50 goals per game.

ZEROES

Joe Colborne – A miserable season continues for the Avalanche forward – he hasn’t scored a goal since a hat trick on opening night! – who had team-worst possession stats (3 for, 13 against, 18.8 CF%, 1-5 scoring chances) and was on for two goals against in a 5-0 defeat at Los Angeles.

Christian Folin and Mike Reilly – Minnesota’s relatively inexperienced defence tandem was on the wrong side of the puck (6 for, 15 against, 28.6 CF%, 2-7 scoring chances) in a 5-1 loss at Calgary.

Devan Dubnyk – A strong point for the Wild all season, Dubnyk allowed five goals on 36 shots in a 5-1 loss at Calgary. He has allowed at least four goals in five of his past 12 starts, posting a .901 save percentage in that span.

VITAL SIGNS

The Bruins could be in trouble if Tuukka Rask 's injury keeps him out for any significant period of time.

Tuukka Rask – Boston’s netminder said that his groin “popped” during a 5-3 loss to Washington, but also said after the game that it wasn’t a major injury. Rask surrendered five goals on 22 shots in the loss. Zane McIntyre, a 24-year-old rookie who has a .860 save percentage in seven games, is next up if Rask is injured.

Patrice Bergeron – The Bruins’ number one centre suffered a lower-body injury against Washington, taking a shot off the knee. David Krejci moved up the depth chart to centre Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak once Bergeron left the game.

Justin Williams – Washington’s veteran winger, who had missed one game in the previous five seasons, was out of the lineup against Boston due to a lower-body injury. Jay Beagle moved into his spot alongside Marcus Johansson and Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Conor Sheary – Word came that the Penguins winger, who has 35 points in 42 games, will be out 4-6 weeks with an upper-body injury. That leaves an opening on Sidney Crosby’s left side.

Rene Bourque – The veteran Avalanche winger played 23 seconds before he was knocked out of the game by a heavy hit from Kings defenceman Brayden McNabb. Andreas Martinsen was scratched from the Colorado lineup, so he may be next in line if Bourque is going to miss additional time.

SHORT SHIFTS

Since January 1, Evgeny Kuznetsov is tied for second in scoring, behind Brad Marchand .

Bruins RW David Pastrnak accrued three assists in a 5-3 loss to Washington, and has 13 points (1 G, 12 A) in the past 11 games…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov and RW T.J. Oshie both had a goal and an assist against Boston. Kuznetsov has 22 points (8 G, 14 A) in the past 15 games while Oshie has 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in his past 15 games…Capitals D Matt Niskanen contributed a couple of assists, giving him 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Flames D Deryk Engelland contributed a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Minnesota; he had two assists in his previous 26 games…Kings RW Dustin Brown chipped in a goal and an assist in a 5-0 win over Colorado, ending a five-game point drought.

Kings G Peter Budaj 22-save shutout in a 5-0 win against Colorado. In his past 19 games, he’s posted a .938 save percentage…Flames G Brian Elliott stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 5-1 win over Minnesota. He had a .884 save percentage in his previous five starts.

FANTASY FOCUS

The players being dropped the most, yet still owned in more than half of TSN leagues:

Victor Rask 's production has dipped recently.

Victor Rask – A seven-game scoring drought has knocked the Carolina centre down a few pegs. Owned: 55.5%

Dylan Larkin – It’s been a tough sophomore season for Larkin, who has three points (1 G, 2 A) in the past 11 games. Owned: 54.6%

Tyson Barrie – The Avalanche defenceman can still contribute offensively – he has 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games – but if your league still counts plus-minus, he’s a league-worst minus-27. Owned: 72.0%

Sami Vatanen – Not nearly as productive as he’s been the past couple of seasons, Vatanen has gone eight games without a point and has recorded 11 of his 17 points on the power play. Owned: 76.7%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

