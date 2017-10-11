For every fantasy season, hitting on the right breakthrough players can have a massive impact on your team’s chances for success.

The NBA is interesting in this respect because there are many talented players just waiting for an opportunity and an increased role can result in massively better results.

So, whether it means a player going from starter to star, from rotation to starter or from the end of the bench to rotation player, there are lots of young players to consider as breakthrough candidates for this season:

Nikola Jokic, C, Denver – The second half of last season was effectively Jokic’s breakout – after Christmas he averaged 19.8 points, 11.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game – but this season should be a star-making performance from a 22-year-old with a brilliant skill set. Not only does Jokic possess the size to play the traditional centre role, but he handles and passes the ball and can shoot three pointers. The cherry on top of the sundae is that he is an 82% free-throw shooter.

Kristaps Porzingis, F, New York – Another freaking talent, the 7-foot-3 22-year-old has shown glimpses of otherworldly talent in his first two seasons and yet was effectively under-utilized. Now that Carmelo Anthony has been traded to Oklahoma City, the Knicks are Porzingis’ team and he’s due for a significant jump in the 18.1 points per game that he had last season. He also shoots threes and blocks two shots per game.

Trust The Process, if he's healthy.

Joel Embiid, C, Philadelphia – This may be wishful thinking, because in 31 games last season, Embiid was sensational, averaging 20.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.5 blocks (in 25.4 minutes!) per game, while knocking down 36.7% of his threes. He’s a seven-footer with freakish talent, but last season’s 31 games were his only NBA games since he was drafted in 2014. The 76ers gave him a monster contract extension, so they are betting on Embiid being at least relatively healthy. If he is, his numbers could be spectacular.

Myles Turner, C, Indiana – A 21-year-old who averaged 14.5 points, 7.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game last season, Turner is a centre who can shoot free-throws (78.5% for his career) and he’s the best player on a rebuilding Pacers team, so don’t be surprised if Turner takes on a much bigger role offensively.

Jusuf Nurkic, C, Portland – Mostly buried on the bench in Denver, Nurkic put up 15.2 points and 10.4 rebounds with 1.9 blocks per game in 20 games with the Trail Blazers after he was acquired, with a first-round pick, in a deal for Mason Plumlee and a second-round pick. The Blazers’ offence is heavily guard-oriented, but that leaves room for Jurkic to fill the role of a traditional seven-foot centre.

D’Angelo Russell, SG, Brooklyn – The second pick in the 2015 Draft didn’t have an immediate impact with the Lakers, and that led to an offseason deal to Brooklyn, where he will likely be the focal point of a rebuilding franchise. Based on the opportunity, his age (21), and talent, Russell is worth an upside play.

Brandon Ingram, SF, Los Angeles – Drafted second overall in 2016, Ingram is a long and lean forward who took some time to get accustomed to the league as a rookie. In his last 17 games, though, he put up 13.9 points and 1.2 steals per game. With rookie point guard Lonzo Ball distributing the ball, there should be more opportunities for Ingram to get some easy buckets.

The Kings are prepared to turn Buddy Hield loose.

Buddy Hield, SG, Sacramento – Never mind that Kings owner Vivek Ranadive compared Hield to Steph Curry when Sacramento acquired Hield from New Orleans, but take note that Hield’s role increased dramatically with the Kings and he shot 42.8% on threes on his way to putting up 15.1 points per game.

Marquese Chriss, PF, Phoenix – A 6-foot-10 forward whose game evolved during his rookie campaign, Chriss averaged 12.8 points and 6.0 rebounds, with 1.0 steal and 1.5 blocks per game in his last 26 games. He should get some more minutes and more looks in his second season.

Dejounte Murray, PG, San Antonio – The 2016 first-round pick played sparingly last season, seeing action in 38 games, but was pressed into action in the playoffs and in his last five games, averaged 8.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists in 22.1 minutes per game. With Tony Parker recovering from a ruptured quad tendon, the opportunity is there for Murray to play a big role in 2017-2018.

