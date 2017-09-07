With the NFL season about to kickoff, here are some team win totals and fantasy players that I like more than standard.

PITTSBURGH OVER 10.5 WINS (-150) – I’m really high on the Steelers because of their offence, naturally, but the defence looks at least solid. They have 32 wins over the past three seasons, so as long as they can keep Big Ben healthy for another season, they should have a good shot at 11-plus this year.

NEW ENGLAND OVER 12.5 WINS (-110) – Everyone is high on the Patriots, and deservedly so. It’s hard to find four – four! – games that they could lose during the regular season. A road game at Pittsburgh and allowing for one unexpected stumble might be it.

TENNESSEE OVER 8.5 WINS (-165) – The most popular of the sleeper teams this year, the price on the Titans has become prohibitive, but if Marcus Mariota is going to make the leap as an elite quarterback in his third season, which is entirely possible, then the Titans are a good bet to finish with a winning record, and potentially be a surprise contender in the AFC.

L.A. CHARGERS OVER 7.5 WINS (-150) – Even though the Chargers have managed a total of nine wins over the past two seasons, this is a team that has a lot of talent, and as long as they can stay healthy, they should be back on the winning side of the ledger.

DENVER UNDER 8.5 (-140) – The quarterback situation is a tad troubling, with 2016 first-rounder Paxton Lynch unable to wrest the starting job away from Trevor Siemian, and Denver brought Brock Osweiler back after he was let go by Cleveland. So, they have three quarterbacks, though none that figures to lead them to a winning record unless the defence is dominant.

LOS ANGELES RAMS UNDER 5.5 (-110) – It’s entirely possible that the Rams could be okay, if second-year quarterback Jared Goff makes dramatic improvements on his horrible rookie year. But, that’s no given and their best player, DE Aaron Donald, remains out of camp as he seeks a new contract.

NEW YORK JETS UNDER 3.5 (-110) – At first glance that number might appear to be really low, but only for teams that are actually trying to win games and there is little evidence that the Jets are compiling a team with that objective.

ADP VALUES

As fantasy drafts have (nearly) wrapped up, here are some players that I apparently like better than their average draft position:

Carson Palmer, QB, Arizona (QB18 vs. QB13) – He’s 37 and isn’t a viable starting option, but he’s had back-to-back 4,000-yard passing seasons with a total of 61 touchdown passes in the past two years. That’s pretty good to have coming off your fantasy bench.

Adrian Peterson, RB, New Orleans (RB23 vs. RB10) – Admittedly, this may be the biggest reach, because Peterson missed most of last season and there’s no guarantee that he will get a starter’s workload with the Saints because Mark Ingram is going to take touches too, but Peterson is a year removed from leading the league in rushing and has scored 102 touchdowns in 123 career games.

Ty Montgomery, RB, Green Bay (RB19 vs. RB13) – The converted wide receiver hasn’t carried the ball more than 16 times in a single game, but that will change this year, as he becomes the primary runner for the Packers, and his ability to catch the ball makes him a threat on three downs.

Ameer Abdullah, RB, Detroit (RB27 vs. RB 18) – Coming off an injury-shortened season, the Lions’ runner is a playmaker who should be ready for a breakout season and could be an impact player in the Detroit offence.

Emmanuel Sanders, WR, Denver (WR23 vs. WR11) – Even if I don’t love the Broncos’ quarterback situation, Sanders has 3,571 yards and 20 touchdowns in three seasons with Denver. An average year along those lines would be a high-end second wide receiver option for fantasy purposes.

Eric Decker, WR, Tennessee (WR36 vs. WR18) – Injuries limited the veteran receiver to three games last season, but he’s a big target who has scored 51 touchdowns in 81 games over the past six years.

Corey Coleman, WR, Cleveland (WR50 vs. WR36) – Someone has to catch the ball for the Browns, and it may be Kenny Britt ahead of others, but the 15th pick in the 2016 Draft is worth a look on potential alone.

Julius Thomas, TE, Miami (TE20 vs. TE9) – Two years in Jacksonville didn’t do much for Thomas’ value, but Jay Cutler threw to his tight end quite a bit in Chicago and it’s possible that Thomas could have something of a renaissance with the Dolphins.

