Letestu giving the Oilers complementary scornig; Burakovsky back in action, some holiday lumps of coal and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mark Letestu – The Oilers centre had a Gordie Howe Hat Trick – a goal, an assist and a fight (plus he added a second assist) in a 3-2 win at Arizona. In the past 11 games, Letestu has delivered 11 points (5 G, 6 A) with 31 shots on goal. His most common linemates in that time have been Matt Hendricks and Zack Kassian.

Hendricks added a goal and an assist at Arizona, snapping a nine-game point drought. Kassian had two assists, after managing no goals and three assists in the past 25 games.

Andre Burakovsky – A regular healthy scratch lately, the 21-year-old Capitals winger had a goal and an assist, with a team-leading eight shot attempts (5 SOG) in a 3-2 shootout loss at Philadelphia. He had zero points in his past seven games.

Burakovsky’s line, with rookie Jakub Vrana and Lars Eller, controlled play (18 for, 5 against, 78.3 CF%, 7-1 scoring chances) and Eller also had a goal and an assist, after managing zero goals and two assists in the past 18 games.

ZEROES

Evgeny Kuznetsov – The Capitals centre didn’t have a strong game (13 for, 22 against, 37.1 CF%, 5-11 scoring chances) and was on for both goals against in a 3-2 shootout loss at Philadelphia.

VITAL SIGNS

Jakob Chychrun – Arizona’s rookie defenceman is getting checked for a concussion after he was flattened by Oilers D Eric Gryba.

SHORT SHIFTS

Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to Edmonton, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Coyotes RW Radim Vrbata had a pair of assists, and has four in the past five games…Capitals G Braden Holtby stopped 36 of 38 shots in the shootout loss and has a .943 save percentage in his past seven starts…Flyers G Steve Mason also had 36 saves on 38 shots, and has a .932 save percentage in his past five starts…Oilers G Cam Talbot stopped 34 of 36 shots in a 3-2 win at Arizona, and has a .933 save percentage in his past six starts.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players that have been lumps of coal this season – high fantasy picks that haven’t panned out yet:

Pucks haven't been going in for Patrice Bergeron this season.

Patrice Bergeron – He remains a dominant possession player, and had a career-high 32 goals last season, but terrible percentages have left the Bruins centre with just nine points in 31 games. It has to get better.

Anze Kopitar – Another two-way ace, the Kings’ No. 1 centre is playing more (21:23 per game) than he has in the past five seasons, yet has just three goals (and 12 assists) in 27 games.

Jonathan Toews – Like Kopitar, Toews has missed some time with injuries, but four goals and 10 assists in 26 games is career-low production for Captain Serious.

Johnny Gaudreau – He’s been better since returning from a broken finger, but 22 points and minus-11 isn’t ideal from a player who was a bubble first-rounder on draft day.

