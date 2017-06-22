The Edmonton Oilers were looking for financial flexibility, and moved out one of their $6-million men to get it.

The New York Islanders are feeling some pressure to improve immediately, so they were ready and willing to take on that salary.

Statistically Speaking breaks down the deal sending Jordan Eberle to the Islanders.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CFRel% PDO OZS% ATOI Jordan Eberle Edmonton RW 82 20 31 51 52.8 3.8 100.4 55.5 16:46 Ryan Strome N.Y. Islanders RW 69 13 17 30 45.9 -2.1 99.9 44.7 14:36

The Islanders Get: RW Jordan Eberle

Eberle, 27, is a five-time 20-goal scorer who is coming off a down season during which he had a career-low in goals per game (0.24) and tied a career-low in points per game (0.62). He followed that up by going goalless, with just two assists, in 13 playoff games. It didn’t take long after the season ended for the rumour mill to include Eberle’s name.

It wasn’t his best season, to be sure, but it wasn’t a disaster either. Eberle played a career-low 16:46 per game, and still generated 2.54 shots per game, his most since 2012-2013. His per-minute rate of shot attempts at 5-on-5 led the Oilers. He’s typically had solid possession numbers throughout his career, and did again last season.

So, where did it go wrong?

The main issue for Eberle is that he suddenly shot 9.6%, the first time in his career that he finished on less than 10.0% of his shots on goal. Mix in an on-ice shooting percentage (7.7%) that ties his career low, and it would be entirely reasonable to expect Eberle’s production to bounce back next season, even if he wasn’t on the move.

With the Islanders, though, Eberle at least has an opportunity to bounce back in a big way because he should get a chance to play with John Tavares on the top line. Eberle is signed for two more seasons, at a cap hit of $6-million. Bringing him in does indicate ownership’s desire to improve, which is important during a summer in which they are hoping to get Tavares signed to a contract extension.

If Eberle moves into a top line role with the Islanders, that would figure to knock Josh Bailey down the lineup, which isn’t the worst thing in the world as it would improve the Islanders’ scoring depth.

The Oilers Get: RW Ryan Strome

Strome is a 23-year-old who was the fifth pick in the 2012 Draft and has been mostly disappointing since, save for a 50-point season in 2014-2015.

Ryan Strome will look to get his career back on track in Edmonton.

He has puck skills, but isn’t particularly aggressive and his shot rates have been dwindling, from 2.14 per game as a rookie down to 1.65 per game last season.

In Edmonton, Strome could have some value. There will likely be times that he gets a chance to play the right side with Connor McDavid on the top line, and that’s a pretty good place to be for a skilled forward. It’s no guarantee of success, however, because Eberle was in that slot at the start of last year too.

However, if the Oilers want to slide Leon Draisaitl to McDavid’s wing, as they did frequently last season, then Strome could slide to the middle of the ice because while he’s played more wing through his first four seasons, Strome has worked at centre too.

Signed at a cap hit of $2.5-million, Strome will be a restricted free agent after next season. While he represents a cost savings on Eberle, he also ought to be very motivated to breathe life back into his career.

Verdict: The Islanders are immediately better after making this deal. It costs them to do it, but Eberle fills a need and the investment is reasonable considering that he is likely to have better percentages next year. If Strome can’t reasonably be expected to produce more, then the real value of the deal for Edmonton is that they save money. That’s all well and good, because cap space matters, but it only matters if it gets used, and how it’s used. If the Oilers turn around and (as rumoured) sign Kris Russell, for example, to a long-term deal, it’s not going to do a lot to justify the cost savings.