It’s early in the NHL season, and after a long Canadian Thanksgiving weekend, a lot of players had productive starts. Alex Ovechkin, Nikolaj Ehlers, Brayden Point, Evander Kane and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Alex Ovechkin – Following up his four-goal opening game, the Capitals sniper notched a hat trick in Saturday’s 6-1 win against Montreal. Even after getting held off the scoresheet Monday at Tampa Bay, Ovechkin has seven goals and 18 shots on goal through three games. Ovechkin’s centre, Evgeny Kuznetsov, has assisted on all seven of Ovechkin’s goals, and added another, giving him eight assists in three games.

Nikolaj Ehlers – Held off the scoresheet in the first two games of the season, the Jets winger erupted for three goals and an assist in Monday’s 5-2 win at Edmonton. His linemates, C Mark Scheifele (1 G, 2 A) and RW Blake Wheeler (3 A) also put points on the board.

Brayden Point - Tampa Bay’s second-year centre has opened the season with three straight multi-point games, giving him seven points (3 G, 4 A) in three games, and he’s averaging nearly 20 minutes of ice time per game.

Evander Kane – Even with the Sabres still seeking their first win, Kane is doing his part. He had two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at the Islanders, then scored both Buffalo goals in Monday’s 6-2 loss to New Jersey. Not only does Kane has six points in three games, but he’s fired an astounding 26 shots on goal.

T.J. Brodie – The Flames blueliner led the way in Saturday’s 6-3 victory over Winnipeg, putting up two goal and two assists, the second four-point game of his career.

Jesper Bratt – A sixth-round pick in 2016, Bratt started his career with a goal and an assist in the opener against Colorado then added two goals and an assist in Monday’s 6-2 win at Buffalo. Three goals in his first two NHL games is a surprising return from a winger who scored six goals in 46 games for AIK in Sweden’s Allsvenskan league last season.

ZEROES

Sam Reinhart – Not only did the Sabres center end up on the ice for three even-strength goals against in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at the Islanders, but he was also on the ice for two shorthanded goals against, leaving him at minus-5 for the game.

Brent Burns – The Sharks defenceman was on the ice for all four goals against in Saturday’s 4-1 loss to the Kings.

Steve Mason – After a tough opening game, the Jets netminder allowed six goals on 45 shots in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Calgary. He’s allowed 54 goals on 65 shots (.831 SV%) in two games.

Cam Talbot – Following an opening night shutout, Talbot was pulled after allowing three goals on seven shots in Saturday’s 3-2 loss at Vancouver and gave up another five goals on 43 shots in Monday’s 5-2 loss to Winnipeg.

Chad Johnson – The Sabres netminder gave up six goals on 22 shots in two periods before getting pulled from Monday’s 6-2 loss to New Jersey.

VITAL SIGNS

Mikael Granlund - A groin injury has sidelined the Wild winger, reportedly for at least the next four games.

Nick Schmaltz – The Blackhawks centre suffered an upper-body injury Saturday after playing just 34 seconds against Columbus, and didn’t play in Monday’s loss to Toronto.

Kyle Palmieri - A knee injury has the Devils winger day-to-day.

Martin Hanzal – The veteran Stars centre played 8:14 in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at St. Louis and, to the surprise of no one (given his track record), he’s apparently injured again.

Dan Hamhuis - The veteran Stars defenceman is nursing a groin injury, which leaves an opening for Julius Honka to possibly get into the Dallas lineup.

Brock Boeser – Vancouver’s 20-year-old winger, who finished last season with four goals in nine games, was healthy scratch Saturday against Edmonton. That was a controversial decision, since Boeser was considered one of the few reasons to be hopeful for the Canucks this year.

Ondrej Kase – The Ducks right winger left Monday’s loss to Calgary with an upper-body injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Johnny Hockey had four points against Winnipeg Saturday.

Flames LW Johnny Gaudreau put up a goal and three assists in Saturday’s 6-3 victory against the Jets, and added another assist in Monday’s 2-0 win at Anaheim…Rangers RW Mats Zuccarello had a goal and three assists in Saturday’s 8-5 loss at Toronto…Islanders centres John Tavares and Casey Cizikas both had two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 win against Buffalo, their only points in three games this season…Kings C Anze Kopitar put up two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 4-1 win at San Jose, getting the best of Brent Burns for three and the Sharks’ top line (Joe Thornton, Joe Pavelski, Kevin Labanc) for two…Devils LW Marcus Johansson produced two goals, on two shots, and added an assist in Monday’s 6-2 win at Buffalo…Capitals RW T.J. Oshie tallied two goals, both on the power play, and an assist in Monday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Tampa Bay. Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom was the mirror image, with a goal and two assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in his past two games.

Canucks C Bo Horvat scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Edmonton. If the Canucks are going to have any kind of success this season, they will need Horvat to have a big year…Golden Knights RW James Neal scored both goals in Friday’s 2-1 win at Dallas, then scored the OT winner at Arizona Saturday. Three goals and eight shots in two games is a good start…Avalanche RW Nail Yakupov scored a couple of goals in Monday’s 4-0 win at Boston. He has three points (2 G, 1 A) and nine shots on goal in three games…Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored twice, then added one more in the shootout, in Monday’s 3-2 shootout win at the Islanders…Blue Jackets LW Artemi Panarin recorded three assists in his Columbus debut, Friday’s 5-0 win over the Islanders…Devils rookie D Will Butcher earned three assists in his first NHL game, against the team that drafted him, in Saturday’s 4-1 win against Colorado.

Nikita Zaitsev is producing points for the go-go Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs D Nikita Zaitsev produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 8-5 win against the Rangers, and then did it again in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win over Chicago…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s loss at Florida then had another goal and an assist in Monday’s 4-3 win over Washington…Panthers C Jared McCann had a goal and an assist, with six shots on goal, in just 8:26 of ice time in Saturday’s 5-4 win over Tampa Bay…Panthers RW Evgeny Dadonov produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win, giving him three points in his first two games back in the league…Penguins D Olli Maatta contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-0 win over Nashville, giving him three points (2 G, 1 A) in three games…Blues LW Jaden Schwartz has opened the year with five points (1 G, 4 A) in three games…Golden Knights D Nate Schmidt had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win at Arizona, playing a career-high 25:18 in the game.

Wild C Eric Staal and LW Jason Zucker both contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 shootout loss at Carolina. Staal has 10 shots on goal in two games…Hurricanes C Victor Rask had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win against Minnesota…Flyers C Sean Couturier and D Ivan Provorov both contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at Anaheim. Couturier is making the most of his chance on Philadelphia’s top line…Penguins C Sidney Crosby and RW Bryant Rust both recorded two assists in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Nashville. Crosby has five points (1 G, 4 A) and Rust has four assists through three games…Devils LW Brian Gibbons, a 29-year-old who played strictly in the AHL for the past two seasons, contributed a goal and an assist in Monday’s 6-2 win at Buffalo...Lightning C Steven Stamkos opened the season with five assists in his first three games…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo had a couple of assists in Saturday’s win against Dallas and another assist in Sunday’s win at the Islanders. He has five points (2 G, 3 A) in three games…Hurricanes LW Sebastian Aho and RW Elias Lindholm both chipped in a couple of assists in Saturday’s 5-4 shootout win against Minnesota…Devils LW Taylor Hall recorded two assists in Monday’s 6-2 win at Buffalo, giving him three assists in two games…Lightning D Anton Stralman had two assists, and played a team-high 26:03, in Monday’s 4-3 overtime win against Washington.

The Habs trio of Charles Hudon, Tomas Plekanec and Artturi Lehkonen had stellar possession numbers (34 for, 5 against, 87.1 CF%) in losses at Washington and the Rangers…Capitals rookie RW Jakub Vrana had tough possession numbers (9 for, 34 against, 20.9 CF%, 2-16 scoring chances) over the weekend.

Mike Smith is starting strong for the Flames.

Flames G Mike Smith delivered a 43-save shutout at Anaheim, giving Calgary their first win in Anaheim since 2004. He has a .957 save percentage in his first three starts for the Flames…Reigning Vezina Trophy winner Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky posted a 29-save shutout in his season debut, Friday’s 5-0 win over the Islanders…Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov recorded a 29-save shutout at Boston Monday, giving him a .971 save percentage in two games…Penguins G Matt Murray posted a 26-save shutout in Saturday’s 4-0 win against Nashville, a welcome result after struggling in his first two appearances of the season…Golden Knights G Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 45 of 46 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win at Dallas then had 27 saves on 28 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win at Arizona, giving him a .973 save percentage in his first two games with the new franchise…Devils G Cory Schneider had 40 saves on 41 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win over Colorado, and stopped 23 of 25 in Monday’s 6-2 win at Buffalo, giving him a .955 save percentage in the first two games…Red Wings G Jimmy Howard stopped 37 of 38 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout win at Ottawa, and has a .961 save percentage in two games.

FIRSTS

Nathan Walker – The Capitals winger, who was born in Wales and raised in Australia, scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game, Saturday’s 6-1 win against Montreal.

Sonny Milano – The 2014 first-rounder notched first NHL goal in Friday’s 5-0 win over the Islanders, then added his second in Saturday’s 5-1 loss at Chicago.

Pierre-Luc Dubois – Drafted third overall in 2016, Dubois scored his first NHL goal in his first NHL game, Friday’s 5-0 win over the Islanders.

Jan Rutta – The 27-year-old Blackhawks blueliner scored his first NHL goal in his second NHL game, Saturday’s 5-1 win over Columbus. He added a goal and an assist against the Maple Leafs Monday, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in his first three NHL games.

Calle Rosen – The 23-year-old Swedish blueliner made his NHL debut in Saturday’s 8-5 win over the Rangers, taking a spot after the Maple Leafs demoted Martin Marincin to the AHL.

Tucker Poolman – With Dustin Byfuglien sidelined, Poolman, the 24-year-old who played North Dakota, played in his first NHL game in Monday’s win at Edmonton.

Giovanni Fiore – The 21-year-old winger, undrafted out of the QMJHL, made his NHL debut in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Philadelphia.

