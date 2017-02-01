Pacioretty a premier goal scorer; Aho, Scheifele, Wheeler, Kopitar, Jones, Hornqvist and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Max Pacioretty – Montreal’s captain notched a hat trick to lead the way in a 5-2 win over Buffalo. He has 27 points (19 G, 8 A) in the past 27 games, and now sits second in the league with 24 goals. Alex Ovechkin and Joe Pavelski are the only players with more goals than Pacioretty since 2013-2014.

Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s rookie winger scored three goals and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia. In the past 24 games, Aho has 19 points (12 G, 7 A), moving up to seventh in rookie scoring with 30 points in 49 games.

Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler – The Winnipeg forwards both put up a goal and two assists in a 5-3 win at St. Louis. Scheifele has 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in the past 15 games, while Wheeler has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past 14 games.

Anze Kopitar – The Kings pivot scored a goal and added a couple of helpers in a 3-2 win at Arizona. After a slow start, he’s starting to come on, with 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past 10 games.

Seth Jones – The Blue Jackets blueliner scored a pair of goals in a 6-4 win against the Rangers. He has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games.

Patric Hornqvist – Pittsburgh’s winger buried a couple of goals in a 4-2 win over Nashville. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past seven games.

Heroes & Zeroes: A look at Hornqvist, Gaborik, Landeskog and Steen using on-ice expected goals/60. https://t.co/PD5DSTtJsk pic.twitter.com/Bo1QkUm80p — Scott Cullen (@tsnscottcullen) January 31, 2017

ZEROES

Zach Bogosian – The Sabres defenceman was on the ice for all five goals against and had poor possession stats (21 for, 33 against, 38.9 CF%, 7-18 scoring chances) in a 5-2 loss at Montreal.

Kris Russell – In a 5-2 loss to Minnesota, the Edmonton defenceman was on the wrong side of the puck (20 for, 28 against, 41.7 CF%) and on the ice for four goals against.

Brandon Manning – It was a tough night at the office (2 for, 26 against, 7.1 CF%, 1-17 scoring chances, two goals against) for the Flyers blueliner in a 5-1 loss at Carolina.

Vinnie Hinostroza – Chicago’s rookie winger had a tough game (4 for, 17 against, 19.1 CF%) in a 3-1 loss at San Jose.

Fredrik Andersen – Toronto’s goaltender played just over 11 minutes at Dallas, pulled after allowing three goals on eight shots. He had shutouts in his previous two starts.

Henrik Lundqvist – The Rangers netminder was pulled after allowing three goals on 16 shots in a 6-4 loss to Columbus, and has a .879 save percentage in his past 11 games.

Cam Talbot – Edmonton’s goalie was yanked after allowing four goals on 19 shots in a 5-2 loss to Minnesota; he had a .950 save percentage in his previous seven starts.

Steve Mason – Philadelphia’s goaltending woes continued, as Mason surrendered five goals on 28 shots in a 5-1 loss to Carolina. He has a .873 save percentage in his past 13 games.

VITAL SIGNS

Nate Thompson – Anaheim’s veteran winger played his first game of the season for the Ducks after recovering from a torn Achilles.

SHORT SHIFTS

Kyle Palmieri is heating up for the Devils.

Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg scored twice and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Colorado, ending a four-game scoring slump…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri buried a couple of goals in a 4-3 win at Detroit. He has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past nine games…Panthers D Michael Matheson scored two goals, and had 10 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 6-5 win over Ottawa. He had gone without a point in 15 previous games…Wild C Tyler Graovac scored two goals in a 5-2 win at Edmonton, giving him three goals in the past two games; he had one goal in his previous 29 games…San Jose captain Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists in a 3-1 win over Chicago. He had one assist in his previous five games…Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 win at the Rangers; he has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past four games…Blue Jackets LW Brandon Saad added a goal and an assist after managing two goals and no assists in the previous 12 games…Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski earned a couple of assists, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders. He’s ripping up the league lately, with 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the past 14 games…Canadiens RW Alexander Radulov and C Phillip Danault both had a couple of assists in a 5-2 win against Buffalo. Radulov has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games and Danault had one point in his previous six games…Predators C Calle Jarnkrok and LW Colin Wilson both had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss at Pittsburgh. Jarnkrok has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games and Wilson had three points (1 G, 2 A) in the previous 12 games…Hurricanes RW Elias Lindholm and LW Teuvo Teravainen contributed a pair of assists in a 5-1 win against Philadelphia. Lindholm has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games and Teravainen has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Bruins C David Krejci had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Tampa Bay; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand and D Colin Miller both added two assists. Marchand has 20 points (11 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games while Miller had one point in his previous 12 games…Lightning LW Alex Killorn scored two goals in a 4-3 loss to Boston, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Lightning D Victor Hedman assisted on all three goals in the loss to Boston, and has 22 points (2 G, 20 A) in the past 19 games…Lightning C Tyler Johnson contributed a couple of assists, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games.

Ryan Dzingel is in the midst of a breakthrough season for the Senators.

Senators LW Ryan Dzingel scored two goals in a 6-5 loss to Florida; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past eight games…Senators D Erik Karlsson contributed a goal and an assist, with 10 shot attempts (8 SOG), giving him nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past nine games…Senators RW Bobby Ryan had pair of helpers, and has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past nine games…Panthers C Michael Sgarbossa had a couple of assists in a 6-5 win over Ottawa, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-3 loss to Winnipeg, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko contributed a goal and an assist, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Maple Leafs RW Mitch Marner produced a goal and an assist in a 6-3 loss at Dallas, giving him 15 points (4 G, 11 A) in the past 13 games…Stars C Devin Shore and RW Brett Ritchie both had a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Toronto. Shore has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games, and Ritchie had gone four games without a point…Stars C Tyler Seguin and D Dan Hamhuis both had a pair of assists against Toronto. Seguin has 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in the past 17 games and Hamhuis had one assist in his previous 14 games…Wild LW Jason Zucker scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-2 win at Edmonton. He has 18 points (9 G, 9 A) in the past 18 games…Coyotes rookie LW Lawson Crouse had two assists in a 3-2 defeat vs. Los Angeles. He has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Ducks LW Nick Ritchie had a pair of assists in a 5-1 win against Colorado. He had two goals in his previous 11 games…Sharks D Brent Burns had a couple of assists in a 3-1 win against Chicago. The Norris Trophy frontrunner has 20 points (6 G, 14 A) in the past 14 games.

The Capitals line of Andre Burakovsky, Lars Eller and Brett Connolly controlled play (16 for, 4 against, 80.0 CF%, 8-1 scoring chances) in a 3-2 loss to the Islanders…The Rangers trio of Chris Kreider, Derek Stepan and Mats Zuccarello had a strong game (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 12-3 scoring chances) in a 6-4 loss to Columbus…Red Wings rookie RW Anthony Mantha delivered a solid possession game (15 for, 3 against, 83.3 CF%, 8-2 scoring chanceS) in a 4-3 loss to New Jersey…Carolina’s line of Viktor Stalberg, Jay McClement and Joakim Nordstrom had a solid game (11 for, 2 against, 84.6 CF%, 6-2 scoring chances) in a 5-1 win over Philadelphia…Senators RW Tommy Wingels had a quality game (11 for, 2 against, 84.6 CF%) in a 6-5 loss to Florida.

Wild G Darcy Kuemper turned away 41 of 43 shots in a 5-2 win at Edmonton, and has a .915 save percentage in his past six games…Penguins G Matt Murray stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 4-2 win over Nashville, and has a .939 save percentage in his past six starts…Ducks G John Gibson had 28 saves on 29 shots in a 5-1 win against Colorado, giving him a .946 save percentage in his past dozen games.

FIRSTS

Nick Jensen – Not to be confused with the Rangers winger (Nicklas Jensen), Detroit’s 26-year-old rookie defenceman scored his first NHL goal in his 17th career game, a 4-3 loss to New Jersey. He’s been a bright spot on the Detroit blueline.

Carter Rowney – Pittsburgh called up the 27-year-old centre to make his NHL debut, primarily on a line with Carl Hagelin and Bryan Rust, in a 4-2 win over Nashville. He had 21 points (10 G, 11 A) in 26 AHL games before getting called up.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being added the most, yet still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Nikita Zaitsev is starting to contribute offensively for the Maple Leafs.

Dmitry Orlov – The Capitals defenceman is becoming a bigger factor offensively, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 40.6%

Andre Burakovsky – Another Capital stepping up his game, Burakovsky has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past nine games. Owned: 27.7%

Nikita Zaitsev – Toronto’s rookie defenceman has four assists in the past four games. Owned: 18.9%

Patrick Eaves – Getting quality opportunities in Dallas, Eaves has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past six games. Owned: 48.3%

Evander Kane – The Sabres winger is productive, with seven points (2 G, 5 A) and 20 shots on goal in the past four games. Owned: 44.5%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca