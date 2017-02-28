Pacioretty keeps finding the net; Kucherov, AHLers to watch and more in Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Max Pacioretty – Montreal’s captain scored two goals, with 11 shot attempts (8 SOG), in a 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey. He has 16 points (10 G, 6 A) in the past 13 games and ranks second in the league with 31 goals. Since the start of the 2013-2014 season, he ranks second in the league, behind only Alex Ovechkin, with 137 goals in 298 games.

Nikita Kucherov – Tampa Bay’s sniper fired in three goals and added an assist, with 12 shot attempts (7 SOG), in a 5-1 win over Ottawa. He has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games.

ZEROES

Anze Kopitar – It’s been a rough year the the Kings centre, and he had a difficult game in a 5-4 overtime loss at Minnesota, with poor possession stats (12 for, 18 against, 40.0 CF%, 3-7 scoring chances) while on the ice for two goals against at even strength.

Ben Lovejoy and Taylor Hall – The Devils defenceman and winger were both on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 4-3 overtime loss to Montreal.

VITAL SIGNS

Zach Parise and Jason Pominville – The mumps epidemic has moved to Minnesota, where a couple of veteran forwards were out of the lineup against Los Angeles.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jonathan Drouin is turning into a game-breaker for the Lightning.

Canadiens RW Alexander Radulov scored one goal and added three assists in a 4-3 overtime win at New Jersey. He had one goal and no assists in his previous nine games…Canadiens D Shea Weber contributed a pair of assists, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Devils C Travis Zajac and RW Kyle Palmieri both had a goal and an assist in the loss to Montreal. Zajac has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak and Palmieri has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin produced three assists in a 5-1 win against Ottawa; he has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Lightning C Tyler Johnson and D Victor Hedman both added a pair of assists. Johnson has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 12 games and Hedman has 13 points (3 G, 10 A) in the past 11 games…Kings LW Marian Gaborik, C Nick Shore and D Jake Muzzin each had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 overtime loss at Minnesota. Gaborik had been a healthy scratch after going nine games without a point. Shore had two assists in his previous 20 games and Muzzin had one assist in his previous 10 games…Wild LW Jordan Schroeder and newly-acquired RW Ryan White had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 OT win against Los Angeles. Schroeder had one assist in his previous 10 games and White has four points (2 G, 2 A) in his past four games…Wild D Jared Spurgeon chipped in a couple of assists, and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 39 of 40 shots in a 5-1 over Ottawa; he had a .897 save percentage in his previous 13 games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some AHLers that could see NHL action after the trade deadline:

Could Josh Ho-Sang get a look with the Islanders?

Josh Ho-Sang – The Islanders called him up, ever so briefly, but depending on how the post-deadline roster shakes out, there could be room for a rookie pro who has 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the past 16 AHL games.

Teemu Pulkkinen – He may be a AAAA player – one who can score in the AHL, but not necessarily in the NHL (where he has 12 goals in 79 career games) – but there could be an opportunity for Pulkkinen to play down the stretch in Arizona.

Travis Sanheim – Depending on how active the Flyers are when it comes to moving pending free agent defencemen, they could give the 2014 first-rounder an audition late in the season.

Vladislav Kamenev – There isn’t necessarily a rush to bring the 20-year-old rookie pro to Nashville, but he does have 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in his past 12 AHL games.

Kyle Connor – Depending on how active the Jets are when it comes to moving NHL forwards, perhaps there will be another opportunity for Connor, who has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in his past 15 AHL games.

Jordan Subban – Beyond the current mumps outbreak, the Canucks may want to give the soon-to-be 22-year-old defenceman a chance to show his stuff against NHL competition.

Anton Lander – Okay, it may not have worked out in Edmonton, but the 25-year-old centre has put up 37 points (18 G, 19 A) in 22 AHL games. That’s worth a look in a new location, isn’t it?

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca