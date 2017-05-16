Kessel comes through for the Penguins; Fleury, Anderson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Phil Kessel - The only goal scorer in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 Game Two win over Ottawa, Kessel now has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in 14 playoff games. Among active players, Kessel is one of the most productive per-game playoff goal-scorers.

ACTIVE PLAYOFF GOALS PER GAME LEADERS, MINIMUM 25 GAMES PLAYED PLAYER TEAM GP G G/GP Mike Cammalleri New Jersey 32 17 0.53 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis 44 22 0.50 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay 45 22 0.49 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh 60 29 0.48 Alex Ovechkin Washington 97 46 0.47 Jarome Iginla Los Angeles 81 37 0.46 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay 47 21 0.45 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit 137 57 0.42 Rene Bourque Colorado 27 11 0.41 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa 30 12 0.40

Marc-Andre Fleury - The Flower posted a 23-save shutout in a Game Two victory, giving him a .977 save percentage in the past three games, raising his save percentage to .931 in this postseason.

ZEROES

Bobby Ryan - The Senators winger, who was the star of Game One, failed to generate a shot attempt in 18:24 of ice time in a 1-0 loss in Game Two at Pittsburgh.

Tommy Wingels and Tom Pyatt - The Ottawa fourth liners spent much of the game in their own end of the rink (2 for, 9 against, 18.2 CF%, 0-3 scoring chances).

Columnists trying to find meaningful statistical trends in 1-0 games - These grind-it-out snoozers aren’t making it easy to find difference-making statistical performances. How’s about at least three goals for the next game, okay?

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Craig Anderson - Ottawa’s netminder turned away 28 of 29 shots in the Game Two loss. He has a .958 save percentage in the past three games, and has a .920 save percentage in the playoffs.

VITAL SIGNS

Bryan Rust - The Penguins winger was knocked from Game Two after taking a big hit from Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf.

Justin Schultz - Pittsburgh lost their puck-moving defenceman after he took a hit from Senators winger Mike Hoffman. As a result Chad Ruhwedel ended up playing 21:25, Brian Dumoulin was over 26 minutes, and Ron Hainsey played 24:49.

Patric Hornqvist - The Penguins winger was held out of Game Two, making room for Carl Hagelin to return to the Pittsburgh lineup.