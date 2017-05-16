9h ago
Statistically Speaking: Penguins even series on Kessel goal
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
Kessel comes through for the Penguins; Fleury, Anderson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.
HEROES
Phil Kessel - The only goal scorer in Pittsburgh’s 1-0 Game Two win over Ottawa, Kessel now has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in 14 playoff games. Among active players, Kessel is one of the most productive per-game playoff goal-scorers.
ACTIVE PLAYOFF GOALS PER GAME LEADERS, MINIMUM 25 GAMES PLAYED
|
PLAYER
|
TEAM
|
GP
|
G
|
G/GP
|
Mike Cammalleri
|
New Jersey
|
32
|
17
|
0.53
|
Vladimir Tarasenko
|
St. Louis
|
44
|
22
|
0.50
|
Nikita Kucherov
|
Tampa Bay
|
45
|
22
|
0.49
|
Phil Kessel
|
Pittsburgh
|
60
|
29
|
0.48
|
Alex Ovechkin
|
Washington
|
97
|
46
|
0.47
|
Jarome Iginla
|
Los Angeles
|
81
|
37
|
0.46
|
Tyler Johnson
|
Tampa Bay
|
47
|
21
|
0.45
|
Henrik Zetterberg
|
Detroit
|
137
|
57
|
0.42
|
Rene Bourque
|
Colorado
|
27
|
11
|
0.41
|
Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|
Ottawa
|
30
|
12
|
0.40
Marc-Andre Fleury - The Flower posted a 23-save shutout in a Game Two victory, giving him a .977 save percentage in the past three games, raising his save percentage to .931 in this postseason.
ZEROES
Bobby Ryan - The Senators winger, who was the star of Game One, failed to generate a shot attempt in 18:24 of ice time in a 1-0 loss in Game Two at Pittsburgh.
Tommy Wingels and Tom Pyatt - The Ottawa fourth liners spent much of the game in their own end of the rink (2 for, 9 against, 18.2 CF%, 0-3 scoring chances).
Columnists trying to find meaningful statistical trends in 1-0 games - These grind-it-out snoozers aren’t making it easy to find difference-making statistical performances. How’s about at least three goals for the next game, okay?
STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY
Craig Anderson - Ottawa’s netminder turned away 28 of 29 shots in the Game Two loss. He has a .958 save percentage in the past three games, and has a .920 save percentage in the playoffs.
VITAL SIGNS
Bryan Rust - The Penguins winger was knocked from Game Two after taking a big hit from Senators defenceman Dion Phaneuf.
Justin Schultz - Pittsburgh lost their puck-moving defenceman after he took a hit from Senators winger Mike Hoffman. As a result Chad Ruhwedel ended up playing 21:25, Brian Dumoulin was over 26 minutes, and Ron Hainsey played 24:49.
Patric Hornqvist - The Penguins winger was held out of Game Two, making room for Carl Hagelin to return to the Pittsburgh lineup.