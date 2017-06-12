The Pittsburgh Penguins have won back-to-back Stanley Cups, a remarkable accomplishment under any circumstances, but especially in the salary cap era. Murray, Hornqvist and more in Scott Cullen's Statistically Speaking.

It’s not like the Penguins have an easy model to replicate. They were led by a pair of generational forward talents, as Evgeni Malkin was the leading scorer in the playoffs, with 28 points in 25 games, one more point (in one more game) than Sidney Crosby.

Back-to-back Cups and back-to-back Conn Smythes for Sidney Crosby.

Crosby won the Conn Smythe Trophy as the playoff MVP for the second consecutive year. It was also the second consecutive year in which Crosby was outscored at even-strength in the postseason.

Nevertheless, in the final series, Crosby led all scorers with seven points (1 G, 6 A) in six games. He was followed by rookie linemate Jake Guentzel (4 G, 1 A) and veteran winger Chris Kunitz, who had five assists, then Malkin (3 G, 1 A) and Phil Kessel (1 G, 3 A).

Pittsburgh was frequently outshot in the postseason, so their possession numbers weren’t good. Malkin struggled (36.5 CF%) in the Final, while Carl Hagelin (55.7 CF%) was the only Penguin to play more than one game and finish with a positive Corsi against Nashville. Kunitz (51.1 CF%) and Kessel (50.4 CF%) were the only Penguins regulars a Corsi better than 50.0% in the postseason.

Kessel had Pittsburgh’s best goal differential (17 for, 8 against, 68.0 GF%). Conor Sheary (9 for, 17 against, 34.6 GF%) was at the other end of the spectrum.

It was difficult for Nashville to generate enough offence to keep up in the Final. With top centre Ryan Johansen injured, Nashville’s leading playoff scorer Filip Forsberg managed a single goal in six games.

Nashville’s leading scorers in the Cup Final were Calle Jarnkrok (1 G, 3 A), Roman Josi (1 G, 3 A) and Mike Fisher (4 A); the only Predator to score more than one goal in the Final was Frederick Gaudreau, a rookie who had no goals in 11 career (regular season plus playoff) games entering the Final. It’s difficult to keep up with Crosby, Malkin, Kessel and company that way.

Nashville controlled play for large portions of the Final, especially when P.K. Subban (64.3 CF%) was on the ice. Subban was tops among Nashville defencemen (56.2 CF%) in terms of possession in playoffs despite taking on daunting defensive assignments (by series, the forward he faced most: Jonathan Toews, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan Getzlaf and Evgeni Malkin).

Before he was injured, Johansen (16 GF, 5 GA, 76.2 GF%) had the best goal ratio among Nashville regulars, followed by Forsberg (18 for, 6 against, 75.0 GF%). James Neal (7 for, 13 against, 35.0 GF%) had the worst goal ratio among Predators regulars.

In the end, Pittsburgh had more options offensively, and managed to get by on the blueline, even without their No. 1 defenceman Kris Letang. Nashville’s offence was hampered by Johansen’s absence and Pittsburgh had more consistent goaltending; that was enough to win a close series.

From Cup-clinching Game Six…

HEROES

Matt Murray – Pittsburgh’s rookie goaltender stopped all 27 shots that he faced in Game Six, earning a 2-0 win and winning his second Stanley Cup. He stepped in for Marc-Andre Fleury to start the last 10 games of this year’s championship run, posting a .937 save percentage along the way.

Patric Hornqvist – The Penguins winger scored the Cup-winning goal with 1:35 left in the third period. He missed most of the Eastern Conference Final, and hadn’t scored a goal since the Washington series, but he picked the right time to score his fifth goal of the postseason.

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder turned away 27 of 28 shots in Game Six, and left him with a .930 save percentage in 22 playoff games, not bad for a goaltender whose track record made him a question mark coming into the postseason.

ZEROES

Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi – Ellis was playing hurt, and that pairing struggled in the possession game (14 for, 20 against, 41.2 CF%) before they were on the ice for Pittsburgh’s Cup-winning goal.

James Neal and Colin Wilson – As the Predators were desperate for offence, these two wingers both managed a single shot on goal in 21:12 and 18:09 of ice time in Game Six, respectively.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

P.K. Subban and Mattias Ekholm – They came out on the losing side, but the Predators defensive duo was dominant (22 for, 9 against, 71.0 CF%) in Game Six. They were excellent throughout the series but, ultimately, it wasn’t enough.

VITAL SIGNS

Nick Bonino - Pittsburgh's thid-line centre missed the last four games of the Final due to a broken tibia.

Matt Cullen – The 40-year-old Penguins centre led all Pittsburgh forwards with 19:42 time on ice in Game Six, anchoring a penalty-killing unit that was a perfect 4-for-4. He said, after the game, that it was “most likely” his final game.