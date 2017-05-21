The Penguins piled on the Senators in Game Five; Rowney, Malkin, Daley, Murray and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Carter Rowney - The Penguins’ 27-year-old rookie recorded three assists in a 7-0 Game Five win against Ottawa. Rowney had no points in his 11 previous playoff games and had seven points (3 G, 4 A) in 27 regular-season games.



Evgeni Malkin - At the other end of the point-producing spectrum, Malkin also had three assists in Game Five, giving him a league-leading 23 points (6 G, 17 A) in 17 playoff games.

Trevor Daley - The veteran blueliner contributed a goal and an assist in Pittsburgh’s 7-0 Game Five win. He had one assist in his previous 12 playoff games this year.

Matt Murray - No more questioning Pittsburgh’s goaltending switch, it seems. Murray wasn’t seriously tested on the way to a 25-save shutout in Game Five.

ZEROES

Kyle Turris - Ottawa’s top centre had a tough afternoon, on the wrong side of the puck (9 for, 29 against, 23.7 CF%, 2-15 scoring chances) and was on the ice for a couple of goals against in a 7-0 Game Five loss at Pittsburgh.

Chris Wideman - The Senators blueliner struggled in Game Five (6 for, 19 against, 24.0 CF%, 4-11 scoring chances) and was on the ice for three goals against in Game Five.

Craig Anderson - It wasn’t necessarily the goaltender’s fault, but he allowed four goals on 14 shots in a 7-0 Game Five loss at Pittsburgh.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Jake Guentzel - It hardly mattered, given how comfortably the Penguins won Game Five against Ottawa, but Pittsburgh’s rookie winger had goose-eggs across the board - no shots, not even any attempted shots, no hits, blocks, giveaways, takeaways - barely any evidence that he played aside from his 15:34 of ice time.



VITAL SIGNS

Erik Karlsson, Derick Brassard and Cody Ceci - The trio of Senators left Game Five early due to various ailments, though Guy Boucher indicated all three should be good to go for Game Six.

SHORT SHIFTS

Penguins C Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist in Game Five, giving him 19 points (7 G, 12 A) in 16 playoff games. The assist was his 100th career playoff assists, which is interesting for those who dig round numbers...Penguins C Nick Bonino contributed a pair of assists in Game Five; he had one assist in his previous 10 games...Penguins RW Bryan Rust recorded a goal and an assist in Game Five. He had one goal and no assist in his previous games...The Penguins were 3-for-3 on the power play in Game Five, while Ottawa was 0-for-4.