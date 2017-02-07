The Bruins pin the blame on Claude Julien; Nelson, Bailey, Zacha and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

The Boston Bruins are struggling this season, ranking 20th in points percentage (.527) and that was enough for them to fire head coach Claude Julien. Admittedly, this is not a Julien-like performance. The only season in his career with a lower points percentage was his first half season in Montreal (2002-2003), when he had a .444 points percentage.

But, this is also the third consecutive season in which the Bruins could miss the postseason; Julien is well removed from a Stanley Cup win in 2010-2011 and Cup Final appearance in 2012-2013.

This season, Julien’s Bruins have the league’s best possession stats (56.0 score-adjusted CF%). Their first line of Brad Marchand, Patrice Bergeron and David Pastrnak is dominant, controlling but it gets thin after that. Their No. 1 trio is controlling 62.8% of shots at 5-on-5, yet they have a problem that has plagued the other Bruins lines: they can’t score, at least not enough compared to how much they dominate the shot counts.

Patrice Bergeron is controlling play, as usual, but not getting rewarded offensively.

The Bruins are shooting a league-worst 6.0% at 5-on-5 this season, so there is no giant mystery what plagues this team. Patrice Bergeron, who is generating a career-high 3.77 shots on goal per game, has shot 3.7%, Matt Beleskey 4.0% and Ryan Spooner 5.5% during 5-on-5 play. Mix in depth forwards like Jimmy Hayes (3.4%) and Riley Nash (2.7%) and it’s easy to see that goal-scoring has been a problem for a team that has just five double-digit goal-scorers at this stage of the season.

Not only do they generate quality shots on offence and do all right keeping pucks away from the front of their net on defence, but their goaltending ranks 28th with a .907 save percentage during 5-on-5 play. A recent slump by starter Tuukka Rask hasn’t helped, but the Bruins also haven’t had a reliable backup goaltender for some time, and that’s come back to bite them too.

Using Corsica Hockey’s expected goals, the Bruins were punching at about the same rate (56.2 xGF%) as their shot differentials, so their poor percentages shouldn’t be dramatically affected by shot quality, either generated or allowed.

That leaves Boston with a 96.7 PDO, which is unsustainably low by any measure. The only team in the Behind the Net era (2007-2008 to present) with a lower PDO was the 2012-2013 Florida Panthers (96.1 PDO). That’s one out of 300 teams, so there is very much a chance that the percentages could recover enough for the Bruins to get better results down the stretch, and maybe that will get them into the playoffs, but that same chance existed if Claude Julien remained behind the bench.

A bigger question for the Bruins will be, if this team misses the playoffs for a third straight season, will anyone else have to take the blame? Looking at their roster, this doesn’t look like a team that has any right to expect a lot more than a finish in the middle of the league and several of their best players, aside from Marchand and Pastrnak, are on the wrong side of 30.

From Monday’s games…

HEROES

Brock Nelson – The Islanders centre is emerging from a slump. He scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime win against Toronto. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games, following a stretch of nine games in which he failed to record a point.

Josh Bailey – Playing on the right side with John Tavares has worked well for Bailey, who had a goal and two assists against Toronto, and has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games. He’s playing a career-high 18:47 per game this season and has career highs in shots on goal (2.24) and points per game (0.70).

ZEROES

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s netminder allowed six goals on 34 shots in a 6-5 overtime loss at the Islanders, leaving him with a .833 save percentage in his past four games; that’s a tough stretch.

Alexander Steen, Paul Stastny and Vladimir Tarasenko – It came in a winning effort, but the Blues trio was on the wrong side of the puck (4 for, 18 against, 18.2 CF%) in a 2-0 win at Philadelphia.

VITAL SIGNS

Kenny Agostino – The 24-year-old Blues winger was recalled from the AHL, where he was the league-leading scorer with 60 points (18 G, 42 A) in 48 games, and he scored a goal in a 2-0 win at Philadelphia.

SHORT SHIFTS

Devils rookie Pavel Zacha has 14 points in 46 games.

Devils LW Mike Cammalleri had a couple of assists in a 2-1 win over Buffalo. He has gone 15 games without a goal, but has seven assists in the past seven games…Devils rookie C Pavel Zacha contributed a goal and an assist against the Sabres, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Maple Leafs defencemen Morgan Rielly and Nikita Zaitsev each had a pair of assists in a 6-5 overtime loss at the Islanders. Rielly had two assists in his previous 18 games and Zaitsev has six assists in the past seven games…Islanders LW Anders Lee had a pair of assists against Toronto, giving him 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games…Islanders RW Ryan Strome added a goal and an assist, and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past four games...Devils D Damon Severson had an assist and 10 shot attempts (6 SOG) in a 2-1 win over Buffalo...Blues G Carter Hutton posted a 26-save shutout in a 2-0 win at Philadelphia. It was his third shutout in his past seven starts, but still has a modest .902 save percentage in 22 games…Devils G Cory Schneider had 22 saves on 23 shots in a 2-1 win over Buffalo; he has a .930 save percentage in the past 14 games…Sabres G Robin Lehner stopped 37 of 39 shots in a 2-1 loss at New Jersey, giving him a .928 save percentage in his past 15 games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being dropped the most, yet still owned in more than half of TSN leagues:

Charlie Coyle has been bumped down the Wild depth chart.

Charlie Coyle – The Wild winger has one assist in his past six games and has been demoted to the fourth line, replaced by rookie Alex Tuch on the line with Eric Staal and Zach Parise. Owned: 68.3%

Victor Rask – It’s been nine games without a point for the Hurricanes centre, who has lost some ice time too, playing under 15 minutes in three of the past five games. Owned: 52.1%

Marcus Johansson – Before picking up a couple of points against the Kings, Johansson had gone seven games without a point. Might not want to get rid of Capitals forwards too quickly though. Owned: 65.2%

Dylan Larkin – The sophomore slump continues for the Red Wings forward. He has no points and five shots on goal in the past five games. Owned: 53.0%

