Corey Perry comes up big with the game on the line; Arvidsson, Manson, Gibson and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Corey Perry - The Ducks winger was credited with the game-winning goal, getting the benefit of a P.K. Subban deflection, in Anaheim’s 3-2 overtime win in Game Four at Nashville. He has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games.

Viktor Arvidsson - Nashville’s industrious winger assisted on both goals in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game Four against Anaheim. He has six assists in the past five games.

Josh Manson - The Ducks defender had a strong possession game (27 for, 16 against, 62.8 CF%, 10-7 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals for in Game Four; this on a night in which his most frequent matchup was against Nashville’s top line.

John Gibson - Anaheim’s goaltender turned away 32 of 34 shots in a 3-2 overtime win in Game Four at Nashville. He has a .938 save percentage in his past five starts.

ZEROES

Colton Sissons and P.A. Parenteau - When they were on the ice together, the Nashville forwards were stuck in their own end of the rink (0 for, 11 against, 0-5 scoring chances) and one for a goal against. Parenteau had abysmal possession stats (3 for, 14 against, 17.7 CF%, 1-7 scoring chances). Sissons, along with Austin Watson, Pontus Aberg and Roman Josi, were all on the ice for two goals against and no goals for.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

P.K. Subban - The Predators blueliner scored Nashville’s first goal, and had nine shot attempts (6 SOG), but his deflection of a Corey Perry shot in overtime ended up in the Nashville net.



VITAL SIGNS

Mike Fisher - Nashville’s veteran centre left Game Four after getting clipped in the side of the head by leaping Ducks defenceman Josh Manson.

Kevin Bieksa - The veteran blueliner returned to action for Anaheim, leaving rookie Shea Theodore as a healthy scratch.

SHORT SHIFTS

Ducks LW Rickard Rakell scored the first goal of the game, and has 13 points (7 G, 6 A) in 15 playoff games...Ducks D Cam Fowler had an assist, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past seven games...Ducks D Sami Vatanen also had an assist; he has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games...Predators LW Filip Forsberg scored in the final minute of the third period to force overtime. It was the fourth straight game in which he scored.