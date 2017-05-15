Posey powering up for the Giants; Joseph, Drury, Wood, Karns and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Buster Posey – The best hitting catcher in the game is on a roll. In his past 13 games, the Giants backstop is hitting .417 (20-for-48) with a 1.262 OPS and has four home runs in the past six games.

Tommy Joseph – The Phillies first baseman got off to a slow start this year, but he’s coming on. In the past eight games, he’s hitting .458 (11-for-24) with a 1.510 OPS and three home runs.

Brandon Drury – In the past six games, the Diamondbacks second baseman is hitting .450 (9-for-20) with a 1.426 OPS. He’s now hitting .322 with a .860 OPS for the season which, at second base, is a difference-maker.

Alex Wood – The 26-year-old Dodgers lefty is hitting his groove. Over his past four starts, he has a 1.64 ERA and 0.86 WHIP with an eye-popping 34 strikeouts in 22 innings. Wood’s average fastball is up 2.3 MPH over last season and it’s setting up a dominant change-up.

Nathan Karns – Acquired from Seattle in the offseason for Jarrod Dyson, Karns is a 29-year-old right-hander who has turned into a strikeout machine. In his past three starts, he has a 2.08 ERA and 0.92 WHIP, with 29 strikeouts in 17 1/3 innings.

ZEROES

Alex Gordon – Kansas City’s left fielder has been stuck in a terrible slump (1-for-31, .032 AVG, .263 OPS), dropping his season average to .152 with a .456 OPS. He also has no home runs in 125 at-bats this season.

Khris Davis – Oakland’s all-or-nothing power-hitting left fielder is 1-for-20 (.050 AVG, .145 OPS) in the past five games.

Kyle Schwarber – Expectations were high coming into the season for the highly-touted Cubs left fielder who missed almost all of 2016, but he hasn’t been able to get on track, and after a 0-for-14 streak in the past four games, his average is down to .179 for the season.

Masahiro Tanaka – The Yankees’ staff ace has been rocked lately, posting a 9.00 ERA with a 1.80 WHIP in his past three starts, allowing seven home runs in 15 innings.

VITAL SIGNS

Dellin Betances takes over as the Yankees closer.

Ryan Braun – Milwaukee’s veteran left fielder has a strained calf. The Brewers can turn to Nick Franklin and Hernan Perez to fill in.

Aroldis Chapman – The Yankees closer is going to be out for a month with rotator cuff inflammation. Fortunately for the Yankees, they have Dellin Betances waiting in the wings to handle game-end situations with Chapman out.

Trevor Story – A strained shoulder has sidelined Colorado’s shortstop, creating an opportunity for Pat Valaika, a 24-year-old utility infielder who has hit .268 with a .888 OPS in 43 plate appearances.

Jeurys Familia – The Mets’ closer is going to be out for three-to-four months due to an arterial clot in his shoulder. Addison Reed will take over as the closer.

Mark Melancon – Elbow tendinitis lands the Giants closer on the DL, giving Derek Law the chance to finish out games.

Jose LeClerc – Another closer on the shelf, this time it’s the Rangers reliever who has a bruised finger. Matt Bush takes the role in LeClerc’s absence.

Yunel Escobar – The Angels’ veteran third baseman is out 2-4 weeks with a strained hamstring. Luis Valbuena should get most of the action at third in Escobar’s absence.

Andrew Toles – A torn ACL is going to knock the Dodgers outfielder out of the lineup for the rest of the season, which keeps a roster spot open for top prospect Cody Bellinger, who is hitting .319 with a 1.093 OPS in his first 18 major-league games.

Adeiny Hechavarria – The Marlins shortstop aggravated a previous oblique injury, and is back on the DL. With Miguel Rojas and Martin Prado also injured, J.T. Riddle is getting a chance at shortstop for Miami, though he’s hitting .095 (2-for-21) so far this season.

Kenta Maeda – A hamstring injury lands the Dodgers’ starting pitcher on the DL, though it doesn’t appear to be serious. It may just be a way of opening up a spot for Rich Hill, who will be coming back from injury.

Francisco Liriano – Shoulder woes leave the Blue Jays southpaw on the DL, opening up spots for Joe Biagini and Mike Bolsinger in the Toronto rotation.

FANTASY FOCUS

The players being added the most, yet still available in more than half, of TSN leagues:

Charlie Morton is turning into an overpowering strikeout pitcher for the Astros.

Keon Broxton – Milwaukee’s speedy centre fielder is starting to hit, which is important to get him on base. He’s 19-for-48 (.396 AVG, 1.151 OPS) with four stolen bases in the past 13 games. Owned: 40.5%

Ian Happ – The ninth overall pick in the 2015 Draft made his major-league debut for the Cubs, and went 3-for-7 (.429 AVG, 1.500 OPS) in his first couple of games. He was hitting .298 with a .977 OPS in 26 games at Triple-A before getting called up. Owned: 18.3%

Charlie Morton – The Astros right-hander is throwing heat (his average fastball is up to 95.5 MPH) and while he still gets his a bit, he’s struck out 35 in 24 1/3 innings over his past four starts. Owned: 45.9%

Corey Knebel – Milwaukee’s fire-balling reliever may be taking the closer’s job from Neftali Feliz. Knebel has a 0.95 ERA and 0.95 WHIP, with 30 strikeouts in 19 innings. Owned: 25.6%

