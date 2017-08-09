15m ago
Statistically Speaking: Position-by-position Fantasy Football projections
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
NFL camps are underway, and the full preseason schedule is about to kick off, and it's time to dig into my 2017 Fantasy Football Rankings and Projections.
There are familiar names at the top, as expected. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady remain great quarterbacks. No kidding!
Future articles will dig into sleepers, rookies and players to avoid, so here are a few big picture takeaways:
Quarterback has become a position that doesn't require early investment (unless going for Rodgers or Brady), because there are a solid 12-15 options that could capably fill a starting spot.
Running back is no longer the marquee position that it used to be in fantasy, when first rounds used to be almost exclusively the domain of the runners, but now the three-down multi-purpose backs are extremely valuable because there are so few. David Johnson appears to be the class of the field, and there might be a dozen decent starters, but trying to fill out two running back slots, plus any flex positions, means finding players that are making the most of their role.
Wide receiver has become such a valuable part of football now that in fantasy the elite ones are really valuable, but after that the rankings can very much be in the eye of the beholder. Start with Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. and work your way down.
Tight end should be Gronk's World, but his injury risk makes him only a little more appealing than challengers Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham and Travis Kelce. If you don't get one of the top guys, it's fine to wait, because there is still value to be had beyong the Top 10 at the position.
More leagues have abandoned the use of kickers and it's a great call. Add more players at other positions! Nevertheless, I've got kickers and defences ranked here too.
Drafts are coming soon, so get prepped. This is a starting point.
2017 PROJECTIONS - QUARTERBACKS
|RANK
|QB
|TEAM
|PASS YDS
|RUSH YDS
|PASS TD
|INT
|RUSH TD
|BYE
|1
|Aaron Rodgers
|Green Bay
|4265
|336
|37
|7
|2
|8
|2
|Tom Brady
|New England
|4585
|60
|36
|6
|1
|9
|3
|Drew Brees
|New Orleans
|5060
|31
|34
|14
|1
|5
|4
|Matt Ryan
|Atlanta
|4798
|111
|32
|11
|0
|5
|5
|Russell Wilson
|Seattle
|4085
|480
|24
|9
|3
|6
|6
|Cam Newton
|Carolina
|3496
|473
|23
|12
|7
|11
|7
|Jameis Winston
|Tampa Bay
|4166
|207
|27
|14
|3
|11
|8
|Kirk Cousins
|Washington
|4467
|72
|26
|12
|3
|5
|9
|Marcus Mariota
|Tennessee
|3726
|361
|27
|11
|2
|8
|10
|Dak Prescott
|Dallas
|3727
|302
|22
|8
|5
|6
|11
|Matthew Stafford
|Detroit
|4298
|166
|25
|11
|2
|7
|12
|Tyrod Taylor
|Buffalo
|3030
|572
|19
|6
|5
|6
|13
|Carson Palmer
|Arizona
|4377
|31
|30
|13
|0
|8
|14
|Philip Rivers
|L.A. Chargers
|4463
|50
|31
|18
|0
|9
|15
|Derek Carr
|Oakland
|3962
|104
|30
|10
|0
|10
|16
|Eli Manning
|N.Y. Giants
|4225
|18
|29
|15
|0
|8
|17
|Ben Roethlisberger
|Pittsburgh
|4132
|21
|27
|13
|0
|9
|18
|Andrew Luck
|Indianapolis
|3780
|288
|29
|14
|1
|11
|19
|Blake Bortles
|Jacksonville
|3787
|362
|23
|17
|2
|8
|20
|Andy Dalton
|Cincinnati
|3765
|169
|20
|10
|3
|6
|21
|Carson Wentz
|Philadelphia
|3970
|160
|19
|12
|2
|10
|22
|Joe Flacco
|Baltimore
|4103
|52
|20
|13
|2
|10
|23
|Alex Smith
|Kansas City
|3376
|260
|17
|7
|3
|10
|24
|Trevor Siemian
|Denver
|3875
|65
|20
|12
|0
|5
|25
|Sam Bradford
|Minnesota
|3801
|46
|20
|10
|0
|9
|26
|Jay Cutler
|Miami
|3334
|145
|22
|16
|1
|11
|27
|Mike Glennon
|Chicago
|3280
|70
|22
|11
|0
|9
|28
|DeShaun Watson
|Houston
|2542
|481
|11
|10
|3
|7
|29
|Brian Hoyer
|San Francisco
|2870
|39
|15
|9
|0
|11
|30
|Brock Osweiler
|Cleveland
|2540
|90
|13
|11
|1
|9
|31
|Jared Goff
|Los Angeles
|2396
|35
|12
|15
|1
|8
|32
|Josh McCown
|N.Y. Jets
|2032
|67
|11
|10
|1
|11
2017 PROJECTIONS - RUNNING BACKS
|RANK
|RB
|TEAM
|RUSH YDS
|REC YDS
|RUSH TD
|REC TD
|BYE
|1
|David Johnson
|Arizona
|1224
|835
|15
|4
|8
|2
|Ezekiel Elliott
|Dallas
|1468
|327
|13
|1
|6
|3
|Devonta Freeman
|Atlanta
|1067
|520
|11
|2
|5
|4
|DeMarco Murray
|Tennessee
|1281
|373
|9
|2
|8
|5
|Todd Gurley
|Los Angeles
|1198
|390
|10
|0
|8
|6
|Melvin Gordon
|L.A. Chargers
|1129
|459
|8
|1
|9
|7
|LeSean McCoy
|Buffalo
|1187
|290
|9
|1
|6
|8
|Jay Ajayi
|Miami
|1308
|217
|8
|0
|11
|9
|Le'Veon Bell
|Pittsburgh
|1011
|501
|7
|1
|9
|10
|Adrian Peterson
|New Orleans
|1125
|195
|10
|1
|5
|11
|Carlos Hyde
|San Francisco
|1177
|170
|8
|2
|11
|12
|Marshawn Lynch
|Oakland
|1058
|218
|10
|1
|10
|13
|Ty Montgomery
|Green Bay
|952
|436
|7
|1
|8
|14
|Lamar Miller
|Houston
|1025
|262
|7
|1
|7
|15
|Jordan Howard
|Chicago
|1052
|239
|6
|1
|9
|16
|Frank Gore
|Indianapolis
|1031
|233
|5
|2
|11
|17
|Matt Forte
|N.Y. Jets
|856
|326
|6
|2
|11
|18
|Ameer Abdullah
|Detroit
|947
|216
|5
|2
|7
|19
|LeGarrette Blount
|Philadelphia
|893
|43
|9
|0
|10
|20
|Jeremy Hill
|Cincinnati
|824
|160
|9
|0
|6
|21
|Robert Kelley
|Washington
|879
|101
|7
|1
|5
|22
|Paul Perkins
|N.Y. Giants
|912
|243
|5
|0
|8
|23
|Isaiah Crowell
|Cleveland
|805
|227
|7
|0
|9
|24
|Jonathan Stewart
|Carolina
|862
|100
|7
|1
|11
|25
|Spencer Ware
|Kansas City
|800
|271
|5
|1
|10
|26
|Bilal Powell
|N.Y. Jets
|757
|429
|3
|1
|11
|27
|Leonard Fournette
|Jacksonville
|958
|132
|5
|0
|8
|28
|Terrance West
|Baltimore
|839
|160
|5
|1
|10
|29
|Christian McCaffrey
|Carolina
|654
|402
|3
|2
|11
|30
|Doug Martin
|Tampa Bay
|845
|201
|5
|0
|11
|31
|C.J. Anderson
|Denver
|681
|212
|6
|1
|5
|32
|Dalvin Cook
|Minnesota
|805
|195
|5
|0
|9
|33
|Mark Ingram
|New Orleans
|529
|362
|4
|2
|5
|34
|Matt Jones
|Washington
|665
|264
|4
|1
|5
|35
|Tevin Coleman
|Atlanta
|547
|261
|5
|2
|5
|36
|Duke Johnson
|Cleveland
|442
|605
|1
|1
|9
|37
|Charles Sims
|Tampa Bay
|432
|470
|1
|3
|11
|38
|Eddy Lacy
|Seattle
|655
|168
|4
|1
|6
|39
|Gio Bernard
|Cincinnati
|541
|378
|2
|1
|6
|40
|Charcandrick West
|Kansas City
|556
|241
|3
|2
|10
|41
|T.J. Yeldon
|Jacksonville
|603
|296
|2
|1
|8
|42
|Ryan Mathews
|Philadelphia
|548
|111
|6
|1
|10
|43
|Thomas Rawls
|Seattle
|707
|108
|3
|1
|6
|44
|Jeremy Langford
|Chicago
|442
|253
|5
|1
|9
|45
|Derrick Henry
|Tennessee
|540
|150
|6
|0
|8
|46
|Mike Gillislee
|New England
|576
|51
|7
|0
|9
|47
|Latavius Murray
|Minnesota
|578
|172
|4
|0
|9
|48
|Darren Sproles
|Philadelphia
|347
|407
|2
|1
|10
|49
|C.J. Prosise
|Seattle
|341
|412
|2
|1
|6
|50
|Danny Woodhead
|Baltimore
|312
|357
|2
|2
|10
|51
|Tim Hightower
|San Francisco
|462
|165
|4
|0
|11
|52
|Devontae Booker
|Denver
|428
|186
|3
|1
|5
|53
|Theo Riddick
|Detroit
|225
|444
|0
|3
|7
|54
|Joe Mixon
|Cincinnati
|405
|189
|3
|1
|6
|55
|James White
|New England
|130
|442
|1
|3
|9
|56
|Jamaal Charles
|Denver
|370
|124
|4
|1
|5
|57
|James Conner
|Pittsburgh
|506
|49
|3
|0
|9
|58
|Chris Thompson
|Washington
|292
|308
|1
|2
|5
|59
|Dion Lewis
|New England
|344
|252
|2
|1
|9
|60
|Alfred Blue
|Houston
|517
|76
|2
|1
|7
|61
|Jerick McKinnon
|Minnesota
|372
|204
|2
|1
|9
|62
|Jalen Richard
|Oakland
|442
|175
|1
|1
|10
|63
|Branden Oliver
|L.A. Chargers
|380
|210
|2
|0
|9
|64
|Chris Ivory
|Jacksonville
|447
|57
|3
|0
|8
|65
|Darren McFadden
|Dallas
|449
|144
|1
|0
|6
|66
|Robert Turbin
|Indianapolis
|209
|142
|4
|1
|11
|67
|DeAndre Washington
|Oakland
|420
|103
|2
|0
|10
|68
|Damien Williams
|Miami
|148
|289
|1
|2
|11
|69
|Orleans Darkwa
|N.Y. Giants
|316
|100
|3
|0
|8
|70
|Jamaal Williams
|Green Bay
|390
|57
|2
|0
|8
2017 PROJECTIONS - WIDE RECEIVERS
|RANK
|WR
|TEAM
|REC YDS
|REC TD
|BYE
|1
|Antonio Brown
|Pittsburgh
|1525
|12
|9
|2
|Odell Beckham Jr.
|N.Y. Giants
|1372
|11
|8
|3
|Julio Jones
|Atlanta
|1570
|7
|5
|4
|Michael Thomas
|New Orleans
|1250
|10
|5
|5
|Jordy Nelson
|Green Bay
|1187
|11
|8
|6
|Mike Evans
|Tampa Bay
|1225
|10
|11
|7
|A.J. Green
|Cincinnati
|1197
|8
|6
|8
|Demaryius Thomas
|Denver
|1172
|7
|5
|9
|T.Y. Hilton
|Indianapolis
|1192
|6
|11
|10
|Doug Baldwin
|Seattle
|1038
|8
|6
|11
|Emmanuel Sanders
|Denver
|1151
|6
|5
|12
|Brandin Cooks
|New England
|1030
|8
|9
|13
|Dez Bryant
|Dallas
|946
|9
|6
|14
|Amari Cooper
|Oakland
|1112
|6
|10
|15
|Kelvin Benjamin
|Carolina
|975
|8
|11
|16
|DeAndre Hopkins
|Houston
|1060
|6
|7
|17
|Sammy Watkins
|Buffalo
|984
|7
|6
|18
|Eric Decker
|Tennessee
|973
|7
|8
|19
|Golden Tate
|Detroit
|1075
|5
|7
|20
|Larry Fitzgerald
|Arizona
|1012
|6
|8
|21
|Allen Robinson
|Jacksonville
|927
|7
|8
|22
|Terrelle Pryor
|Washington
|980
|6
|5
|23
|Michael Crabtree
|Oakland
|907
|7
|10
|24
|Cameron Meredith
|Chicago
|1010
|5
|9
|25
|Jarvis Landry
|Miami
|1047
|4
|11
|26
|Stefon Diggs
|Minnesota
|974
|5
|9
|27
|Tyreek Hill
|Kansas City
|711
|7
|10
|28
|Alshon Jeffery
|Philadelphia
|910
|6
|10
|29
|Brandon Marshall
|N.Y. Giants
|901
|6
|8
|30
|Randall Cobb
|Green Bay
|834
|7
|8
|31
|Mike Wallace
|Baltimore
|882
|6
|10
|32
|Rishard Matthews
|Tennessee
|804
|7
|8
|33
|Julian Edelman
|New England
|969
|4
|9
|34
|Marvin Jones
|Detroit
|847
|6
|7
|35
|DeVante Parker
|Miami
|826
|6
|11
|36
|Corey Coleman
|Cleveland
|825
|6
|9
|37
|Willie Snead
|New Orleans
|940
|4
|5
|38
|Keenan Allen
|L.A. Chargers
|872
|5
|9
|39
|Jordan Matthews
|Philadelphia
|870
|5
|10
|40
|DeSean Jackson
|Tampa Bay
|927
|4
|11
|41
|Tyrell Williams
|L.A. Chargers
|805
|6
|9
|42
|Robby Anderson
|N.Y. Jets
|852
|5
|11
|43
|Pierre Garcon
|San Francisco
|903
|4
|11
|44
|Davante Adams
|Green Bay
|770
|6
|8
|45
|Jeremy Maclin
|Baltimore
|820
|5
|10
|46
|Kenny Britt
|Cleveland
|864
|4
|9
|47
|Martavis Bryant
|Pittsburgh
|657
|7
|9
|48
|Kenny Stills
|Miami
|706
|6
|11
|49
|Allen Hurns
|Jacksonville
|667
|6
|8
|50
|Jamison Crowder
|Washington
|726
|5
|5
|51
|Brandon LaFell
|Cincinnati
|718
|5
|6
|52
|Adam Thielen
|Minnesota
|749
|4
|9
|53
|Sterling Shepard
|N.Y. Giants
|620
|6
|8
|54
|Terrance Williams
|Dallas
|662
|5
|6
|55
|Cole Beasley
|Dallas
|656
|5
|6
|56
|Donte Moncrief
|Indianapolis
|593
|6
|11
|57
|John Brown
|Arizona
|684
|4
|8
|58
|Travis Benjamin
|L.A. Chargers
|658
|4
|9
|59
|Kevin White
|Chicago
|698
|3
|9
|60
|Zay Jones
|Buffalo
|663
|3
|6
|61
|Cooper Kupp
|Los Angeles
|542
|5
|8
|62
|J.J. Nelson
|Arizona
|520
|5
|8
|63
|Ted Ginn
|New Orleans
|608
|4
|5
|64
|Mohamed Sanu
|Atlanta
|623
|3
|5
|65
|Devin Funchess
|Carolina
|502
|5
|11
|66
|Tavon Austin
|Los Angeles
|434
|3
|8
|67
|Robert Woods
|Los Angeles
|620
|3
|8
|68
|Torrey Smith
|Philadelphia
|491
|5
|10
|69
|Tyler Lockett
|Seattle
|570
|3
|6
|70
|Chris Hogan
|New England
|569
|3
|9
|71
|Dontrelle Inman
|L.A. Chargers
|566
|3
|9
|72
|Breshad Perriman
|Baltimore
|550
|3
|10
|73
|Eli Rogers
|Pittsburgh
|535
|3
|9
|74
|Marqise Lee
|Jacksonville
|579
|2
|8
|75
|Markus Wheaton
|Chicago
|503
|3
|9
|76
|Taylor Gabriel
|Atlanta
|500
|3
|5
|77
|Jermaine Kearse
|Seattle
|560
|2
|6
|78
|Seth Roberts
|Oakland
|438
|4
|10
|79
|Kendall Wright
|Chicago
|489
|3
|9
|80
|Tyler Boyd
|Cincinnati
|542
|2
|6
|81
|Phillip Dorsett
|Indianapolis
|525
|2
|11
|82
|Adam Humphries
|Tampa Bay
|522
|2
|11
|83
|Josh Doctson
|Washington
|481
|2
|5
|84
|Michael Floyd
|Minnesota
|410
|3
|9
|85
|Tajae Sharpe
|Tennessee
|470
|2
|8
|86
|Will Fuller
|Houston
|350
|2
|7
|87
|John Ross
|Cincinnati
|285
|3
|6
|88
|Marquise Goodwin
|San Francisco
|390
|3
|11
|89
|Chris Conley
|Kansas City
|448
|2
|10
|90
|Cordarrelle Patterson
|Oakland
|439
|2
|10
2017 PROJECTIONS - TIGHT ENDS
|RANK
|TE
|TEAM
|REC YDS
|REC TD
|BYE
|1
|Rob Gronkowski
|New England
|896
|8
|9
|2
|Greg Olsen
|Carolina
|1065
|5
|11
|3
|Jimmy Graham
|Seattle
|935
|7
|6
|4
|Travis Kelce
|Kansas City
|1007
|5
|10
|5
|Delanie Walker
|Tennessee
|890
|6
|8
|6
|Jordan Reed
|Washington
|697
|6
|5
|7
|Martellus Bennett
|Green Bay
|690
|6
|8
|8
|Zach Ertz
|Philadelphia
|797
|4
|10
|9
|Julius Thomas
|Miami
|673
|6
|11
|10
|Hunter Henry
|L.A. Chargers
|599
|7
|9
|11
|Cameron Brate
|Tampa Bay
|580
|7
|11
|12
|Tyler Eifert
|Cincinnati
|547
|7
|6
|13
|Antonio Gates
|L.A. Chargers
|587
|6
|9
|14
|Coby Fleener
|New Orleans
|632
|5
|5
|15
|Kyle Rudolph
|Minnesota
|525
|6
|9
|16
|Jason Witten
|Dallas
|690
|3
|6
|17
|Eric Ebron
|Detroit
|599
|3
|7
|18
|Charles Clay
|Buffalo
|560
|4
|6
|19
|Austin Hooper
|Atlanta
|488
|5
|5
|20
|Zach Miller
|Chicago
|463
|5
|9
|21
|Benjamin Watson
|Baltimore
|503
|4
|10
|22
|C.J. Fiederowicz
|Houston
|452
|4
|7
|23
|Vance McDonald
|San Francisco
|433
|4
|11
|24
|Austin Seferian-Jenkins
|N.Y. Jets
|428
|4
|11
|25
|Jared Cook
|Oakland
|468
|3
|10
|26
|Evan Engram
|N.Y. Giants
|464
|3
|8
|27
|Dwayne Allen
|New England
|363
|4
|9
|28
|Vernon Davis
|Washington
|452
|2
|5
|29
|Jesse James
|Pittsburgh
|375
|3
|9
|30
|David Njoku
|Cleveland
|353
|3
|9
|31
|Jermaine Gresham
|Arizona
|367
|2
|8
|32
|Marcedes Lewis
|Jacksonville
|335
|2
|8
2017 PROJECTIONS - KICKERS
|RANK
|K
|TEAM
|FPTS
|BYE
|1
|Justin Tucker
|Baltimore
|158
|10
|2
|Matt Bryant
|Atlanta
|147
|5
|3
|Graham Gano
|Carolina
|144
|11
|4
|Dustin Hopkins
|Washington
|144
|5
|5
|Chris Boswell
|Pittsburgh
|141
|9
|6
|Stephen Gostkowski
|New England
|140
|9
|7
|Dan Bailey
|Dallas
|139
|6
|8
|Blair Walsh
|Seattle
|139
|6
|9
|Steven Hauschka
|Buffalo
|138
|6
|10
|Caleb Sturgis
|Philadelphia
|133
|10
|11
|Adam Vinatieri
|Indianapolis
|132
|11
|12
|Cairo Santos
|Kansas City
|132
|10
|13
|Matt Prater
|Detroit
|131
|7
|14
|Mason Crosby
|Green Bay
|130
|8
|15
|Wil Lutz
|New Orleans
|130
|5
|16
|Nick Novak
|Houston
|122
|7
|17
|Mike Nugent
|N.Y. Giants
|122
|8
|18
|Randy Bullock
|Cincinnati
|121
|6
|19
|Brandon McManus
|Denver
|121
|5
|20
|Josh Lambo
|L.A. Chargers
|121
|9
|21
|Jason Myers
|Jacksonville
|120
|8
|22
|Connor Barth
|Chicago
|118
|9
|23
|Sebastian Janikowski
|Oakland
|118
|10
|24
|Nick Folk
|Tampa Bay
|118
|11
|25
|Ryan Succop
|Tennessee
|111
|8
|26
|Roberto Aguayo
|Tampa Bay
|110
|11
|27
|Phil Dawson
|Arizona
|108
|8
|28
|Robbie Gould
|San Francisco
|106
|11
|29
|Kai Forbath
|Minnesota
|105
|9
|30
|Chandler Catanzaro
|N.Y. Jets
|105
|11
|31
|Greg Zuerlein
|Los Angeles
|96
|8
|32
|Andrew Franks
|Miami
|94
|11
|33
|Cody Parkey
|Cleveland
|91
|9
2017 PROJECTIONS - DEFENCE/SPECIAL TEAMS
|RANK
|TEAM
|FPTS
|BYE
|1
|Seattle Seahawks
|128
|6
|2
|Arizona Cardinals
|123
|8
|3
|Minnesota Vikings
|122
|9
|4
|Houston Texans
|122
|7
|5
|L.A. Chargers
|122
|9
|6
|New York Giants
|120
|8
|7
|Kansas City Chiefs
|120
|10
|8
|Denver Broncos
|116
|5
|9
|Carolina Panthers
|116
|11
|10
|Baltimore Ravens
|115
|10
|11
|Cincinnati Bengals
|115
|6
|12
|New England Patriots
|114
|9
|13
|Philadelphia Eagles
|112
|10
|14
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|111
|11
|15
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|105
|8
|16
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|100
|9
|17
|Los Angeles Rams
|97
|8
|18
|Oakland Raiders
|94
|10
|19
|Atlanta Falcons
|93
|5
|20
|Miami Dolphins
|88
|11
|21
|Tennessee Titans
|81
|8
|22
|Buffalo Bills
|80
|6
|23
|Indianapolis Colts
|79
|11
|24
|Dallas Cowboys
|79
|6
|25
|Washington
|75
|5
|26
|Detroit Lions
|74
|7
|27
|Green Bay Packers
|70
|8
|28
|Cleveland Browns
|66
|9
|29
|Chicago Bears
|60
|9
|30
|New Orleans Saints
|54
|5
|31
|New York Jets
|50
|11
|32
|San Francisco 49ers
|48
|11
