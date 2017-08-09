NFL camps are underway, and the full preseason schedule is about to kick off, and it's time to dig into my 2017 Fantasy Football Rankings and Projections.

There are familiar names at the top, as expected. Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady remain great quarterbacks. No kidding!

Future articles will dig into sleepers, rookies and players to avoid, so here are a few big picture takeaways:

Quarterback has become a position that doesn't require early investment (unless going for Rodgers or Brady), because there are a solid 12-15 options that could capably fill a starting spot.

Running back is no longer the marquee position that it used to be in fantasy, when first rounds used to be almost exclusively the domain of the runners, but now the three-down multi-purpose backs are extremely valuable because there are so few. David Johnson appears to be the class of the field, and there might be a dozen decent starters, but trying to fill out two running back slots, plus any flex positions, means finding players that are making the most of their role.

Wide receiver has become such a valuable part of football now that in fantasy the elite ones are really valuable, but after that the rankings can very much be in the eye of the beholder. Start with Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. and work your way down.

Tight end should be Gronk's World, but his injury risk makes him only a little more appealing than challengers Greg Olsen, Jimmy Graham and Travis Kelce. If you don't get one of the top guys, it's fine to wait, because there is still value to be had beyong the Top 10 at the position.

More leagues have abandoned the use of kickers and it's a great call. Add more players at other positions! Nevertheless, I've got kickers and defences ranked here too.

Drafts are coming soon, so get prepped. This is a starting point.

2017 PROJECTIONS - QUARTERBACKS RANK QB TEAM PASS YDS RUSH YDS PASS TD INT RUSH TD BYE 1 Aaron Rodgers Green Bay 4265 336 37 7 2 8 2 Tom Brady New England 4585 60 36 6 1 9 3 Drew Brees New Orleans 5060 31 34 14 1 5 4 Matt Ryan Atlanta 4798 111 32 11 0 5 5 Russell Wilson Seattle 4085 480 24 9 3 6 6 Cam Newton Carolina 3496 473 23 12 7 11 7 Jameis Winston Tampa Bay 4166 207 27 14 3 11 8 Kirk Cousins Washington 4467 72 26 12 3 5 9 Marcus Mariota Tennessee 3726 361 27 11 2 8 10 Dak Prescott Dallas 3727 302 22 8 5 6 11 Matthew Stafford Detroit 4298 166 25 11 2 7 12 Tyrod Taylor Buffalo 3030 572 19 6 5 6 13 Carson Palmer Arizona 4377 31 30 13 0 8 14 Philip Rivers L.A. Chargers 4463 50 31 18 0 9 15 Derek Carr Oakland 3962 104 30 10 0 10 16 Eli Manning N.Y. Giants 4225 18 29 15 0 8 17 Ben Roethlisberger Pittsburgh 4132 21 27 13 0 9 18 Andrew Luck Indianapolis 3780 288 29 14 1 11 19 Blake Bortles Jacksonville 3787 362 23 17 2 8 20 Andy Dalton Cincinnati 3765 169 20 10 3 6 21 Carson Wentz Philadelphia 3970 160 19 12 2 10 22 Joe Flacco Baltimore 4103 52 20 13 2 10 23 Alex Smith Kansas City 3376 260 17 7 3 10 24 Trevor Siemian Denver 3875 65 20 12 0 5 25 Sam Bradford Minnesota 3801 46 20 10 0 9 26 Jay Cutler Miami 3334 145 22 16 1 11 27 Mike Glennon Chicago 3280 70 22 11 0 9 28 DeShaun Watson Houston 2542 481 11 10 3 7 29 Brian Hoyer San Francisco 2870 39 15 9 0 11 30 Brock Osweiler Cleveland 2540 90 13 11 1 9 31 Jared Goff Los Angeles 2396 35 12 15 1 8 32 Josh McCown N.Y. Jets 2032 67 11 10 1 11

2017 PROJECTIONS - RUNNING BACKS RANK RB TEAM RUSH YDS REC YDS RUSH TD REC TD BYE 1 David Johnson Arizona 1224 835 15 4 8 2 Ezekiel Elliott Dallas 1468 327 13 1 6 3 Devonta Freeman Atlanta 1067 520 11 2 5 4 DeMarco Murray Tennessee 1281 373 9 2 8 5 Todd Gurley Los Angeles 1198 390 10 0 8 6 Melvin Gordon L.A. Chargers 1129 459 8 1 9 7 LeSean McCoy Buffalo 1187 290 9 1 6 8 Jay Ajayi Miami 1308 217 8 0 11 9 Le'Veon Bell Pittsburgh 1011 501 7 1 9 10 Adrian Peterson New Orleans 1125 195 10 1 5 11 Carlos Hyde San Francisco 1177 170 8 2 11 12 Marshawn Lynch Oakland 1058 218 10 1 10 13 Ty Montgomery Green Bay 952 436 7 1 8 14 Lamar Miller Houston 1025 262 7 1 7 15 Jordan Howard Chicago 1052 239 6 1 9 16 Frank Gore Indianapolis 1031 233 5 2 11 17 Matt Forte N.Y. Jets 856 326 6 2 11 18 Ameer Abdullah Detroit 947 216 5 2 7 19 LeGarrette Blount Philadelphia 893 43 9 0 10 20 Jeremy Hill Cincinnati 824 160 9 0 6 21 Robert Kelley Washington 879 101 7 1 5 22 Paul Perkins N.Y. Giants 912 243 5 0 8 23 Isaiah Crowell Cleveland 805 227 7 0 9 24 Jonathan Stewart Carolina 862 100 7 1 11 25 Spencer Ware Kansas City 800 271 5 1 10 26 Bilal Powell N.Y. Jets 757 429 3 1 11 27 Leonard Fournette Jacksonville 958 132 5 0 8 28 Terrance West Baltimore 839 160 5 1 10 29 Christian McCaffrey Carolina 654 402 3 2 11 30 Doug Martin Tampa Bay 845 201 5 0 11 31 C.J. Anderson Denver 681 212 6 1 5 32 Dalvin Cook Minnesota 805 195 5 0 9 33 Mark Ingram New Orleans 529 362 4 2 5 34 Matt Jones Washington 665 264 4 1 5 35 Tevin Coleman Atlanta 547 261 5 2 5 36 Duke Johnson Cleveland 442 605 1 1 9 37 Charles Sims Tampa Bay 432 470 1 3 11 38 Eddy Lacy Seattle 655 168 4 1 6 39 Gio Bernard Cincinnati 541 378 2 1 6 40 Charcandrick West Kansas City 556 241 3 2 10 41 T.J. Yeldon Jacksonville 603 296 2 1 8 42 Ryan Mathews Philadelphia 548 111 6 1 10 43 Thomas Rawls Seattle 707 108 3 1 6 44 Jeremy Langford Chicago 442 253 5 1 9 45 Derrick Henry Tennessee 540 150 6 0 8 46 Mike Gillislee New England 576 51 7 0 9 47 Latavius Murray Minnesota 578 172 4 0 9 48 Darren Sproles Philadelphia 347 407 2 1 10 49 C.J. Prosise Seattle 341 412 2 1 6 50 Danny Woodhead Baltimore 312 357 2 2 10 51 Tim Hightower San Francisco 462 165 4 0 11 52 Devontae Booker Denver 428 186 3 1 5 53 Theo Riddick Detroit 225 444 0 3 7 54 Joe Mixon Cincinnati 405 189 3 1 6 55 James White New England 130 442 1 3 9 56 Jamaal Charles Denver 370 124 4 1 5 57 James Conner Pittsburgh 506 49 3 0 9 58 Chris Thompson Washington 292 308 1 2 5 59 Dion Lewis New England 344 252 2 1 9 60 Alfred Blue Houston 517 76 2 1 7 61 Jerick McKinnon Minnesota 372 204 2 1 9 62 Jalen Richard Oakland 442 175 1 1 10 63 Branden Oliver L.A. Chargers 380 210 2 0 9 64 Chris Ivory Jacksonville 447 57 3 0 8 65 Darren McFadden Dallas 449 144 1 0 6 66 Robert Turbin Indianapolis 209 142 4 1 11 67 DeAndre Washington Oakland 420 103 2 0 10 68 Damien Williams Miami 148 289 1 2 11 69 Orleans Darkwa N.Y. Giants 316 100 3 0 8 70 Jamaal Williams Green Bay 390 57 2 0 8

2017 PROJECTIONS - WIDE RECEIVERS RANK WR TEAM REC YDS REC TD BYE 1 Antonio Brown Pittsburgh 1525 12 9 2 Odell Beckham Jr. N.Y. Giants 1372 11 8 3 Julio Jones Atlanta 1570 7 5 4 Michael Thomas New Orleans 1250 10 5 5 Jordy Nelson Green Bay 1187 11 8 6 Mike Evans Tampa Bay 1225 10 11 7 A.J. Green Cincinnati 1197 8 6 8 Demaryius Thomas Denver 1172 7 5 9 T.Y. Hilton Indianapolis 1192 6 11 10 Doug Baldwin Seattle 1038 8 6 11 Emmanuel Sanders Denver 1151 6 5 12 Brandin Cooks New England 1030 8 9 13 Dez Bryant Dallas 946 9 6 14 Amari Cooper Oakland 1112 6 10 15 Kelvin Benjamin Carolina 975 8 11 16 DeAndre Hopkins Houston 1060 6 7 17 Sammy Watkins Buffalo 984 7 6 18 Eric Decker Tennessee 973 7 8 19 Golden Tate Detroit 1075 5 7 20 Larry Fitzgerald Arizona 1012 6 8 21 Allen Robinson Jacksonville 927 7 8 22 Terrelle Pryor Washington 980 6 5 23 Michael Crabtree Oakland 907 7 10 24 Cameron Meredith Chicago 1010 5 9 25 Jarvis Landry Miami 1047 4 11 26 Stefon Diggs Minnesota 974 5 9 27 Tyreek Hill Kansas City 711 7 10 28 Alshon Jeffery Philadelphia 910 6 10 29 Brandon Marshall N.Y. Giants 901 6 8 30 Randall Cobb Green Bay 834 7 8 31 Mike Wallace Baltimore 882 6 10 32 Rishard Matthews Tennessee 804 7 8 33 Julian Edelman New England 969 4 9 34 Marvin Jones Detroit 847 6 7 35 DeVante Parker Miami 826 6 11 36 Corey Coleman Cleveland 825 6 9 37 Willie Snead New Orleans 940 4 5 38 Keenan Allen L.A. Chargers 872 5 9 39 Jordan Matthews Philadelphia 870 5 10 40 DeSean Jackson Tampa Bay 927 4 11 41 Tyrell Williams L.A. Chargers 805 6 9 42 Robby Anderson N.Y. Jets 852 5 11 43 Pierre Garcon San Francisco 903 4 11 44 Davante Adams Green Bay 770 6 8 45 Jeremy Maclin Baltimore 820 5 10 46 Kenny Britt Cleveland 864 4 9 47 Martavis Bryant Pittsburgh 657 7 9 48 Kenny Stills Miami 706 6 11 49 Allen Hurns Jacksonville 667 6 8 50 Jamison Crowder Washington 726 5 5 51 Brandon LaFell Cincinnati 718 5 6 52 Adam Thielen Minnesota 749 4 9 53 Sterling Shepard N.Y. Giants 620 6 8 54 Terrance Williams Dallas 662 5 6 55 Cole Beasley Dallas 656 5 6 56 Donte Moncrief Indianapolis 593 6 11 57 John Brown Arizona 684 4 8 58 Travis Benjamin L.A. Chargers 658 4 9 59 Kevin White Chicago 698 3 9 60 Zay Jones Buffalo 663 3 6 61 Cooper Kupp Los Angeles 542 5 8 62 J.J. Nelson Arizona 520 5 8 63 Ted Ginn New Orleans 608 4 5 64 Mohamed Sanu Atlanta 623 3 5 65 Devin Funchess Carolina 502 5 11 66 Tavon Austin Los Angeles 434 3 8 67 Robert Woods Los Angeles 620 3 8 68 Torrey Smith Philadelphia 491 5 10 69 Tyler Lockett Seattle 570 3 6 70 Chris Hogan New England 569 3 9 71 Dontrelle Inman L.A. Chargers 566 3 9 72 Breshad Perriman Baltimore 550 3 10 73 Eli Rogers Pittsburgh 535 3 9 74 Marqise Lee Jacksonville 579 2 8 75 Markus Wheaton Chicago 503 3 9 76 Taylor Gabriel Atlanta 500 3 5 77 Jermaine Kearse Seattle 560 2 6 78 Seth Roberts Oakland 438 4 10 79 Kendall Wright Chicago 489 3 9 80 Tyler Boyd Cincinnati 542 2 6 81 Phillip Dorsett Indianapolis 525 2 11 82 Adam Humphries Tampa Bay 522 2 11 83 Josh Doctson Washington 481 2 5 84 Michael Floyd Minnesota 410 3 9 85 Tajae Sharpe Tennessee 470 2 8 86 Will Fuller Houston 350 2 7 87 John Ross Cincinnati 285 3 6 88 Marquise Goodwin San Francisco 390 3 11 89 Chris Conley Kansas City 448 2 10 90 Cordarrelle Patterson Oakland 439 2 10

2017 PROJECTIONS - TIGHT ENDS RANK TE TEAM REC YDS REC TD BYE 1 Rob Gronkowski New England 896 8 9 2 Greg Olsen Carolina 1065 5 11 3 Jimmy Graham Seattle 935 7 6 4 Travis Kelce Kansas City 1007 5 10 5 Delanie Walker Tennessee 890 6 8 6 Jordan Reed Washington 697 6 5 7 Martellus Bennett Green Bay 690 6 8 8 Zach Ertz Philadelphia 797 4 10 9 Julius Thomas Miami 673 6 11 10 Hunter Henry L.A. Chargers 599 7 9 11 Cameron Brate Tampa Bay 580 7 11 12 Tyler Eifert Cincinnati 547 7 6 13 Antonio Gates L.A. Chargers 587 6 9 14 Coby Fleener New Orleans 632 5 5 15 Kyle Rudolph Minnesota 525 6 9 16 Jason Witten Dallas 690 3 6 17 Eric Ebron Detroit 599 3 7 18 Charles Clay Buffalo 560 4 6 19 Austin Hooper Atlanta 488 5 5 20 Zach Miller Chicago 463 5 9 21 Benjamin Watson Baltimore 503 4 10 22 C.J. Fiederowicz Houston 452 4 7 23 Vance McDonald San Francisco 433 4 11 24 Austin Seferian-Jenkins N.Y. Jets 428 4 11 25 Jared Cook Oakland 468 3 10 26 Evan Engram N.Y. Giants 464 3 8 27 Dwayne Allen New England 363 4 9 28 Vernon Davis Washington 452 2 5 29 Jesse James Pittsburgh 375 3 9 30 David Njoku Cleveland 353 3 9 31 Jermaine Gresham Arizona 367 2 8 32 Marcedes Lewis Jacksonville 335 2 8

2017 PROJECTIONS - KICKERS RANK K TEAM FPTS BYE 1 Justin Tucker Baltimore 158 10 2 Matt Bryant Atlanta 147 5 3 Graham Gano Carolina 144 11 4 Dustin Hopkins Washington 144 5 5 Chris Boswell Pittsburgh 141 9 6 Stephen Gostkowski New England 140 9 7 Dan Bailey Dallas 139 6 8 Blair Walsh Seattle 139 6 9 Steven Hauschka Buffalo 138 6 10 Caleb Sturgis Philadelphia 133 10 11 Adam Vinatieri Indianapolis 132 11 12 Cairo Santos Kansas City 132 10 13 Matt Prater Detroit 131 7 14 Mason Crosby Green Bay 130 8 15 Wil Lutz New Orleans 130 5 16 Nick Novak Houston 122 7 17 Mike Nugent N.Y. Giants 122 8 18 Randy Bullock Cincinnati 121 6 19 Brandon McManus Denver 121 5 20 Josh Lambo L.A. Chargers 121 9 21 Jason Myers Jacksonville 120 8 22 Connor Barth Chicago 118 9 23 Sebastian Janikowski Oakland 118 10 24 Nick Folk Tampa Bay 118 11 25 Ryan Succop Tennessee 111 8 26 Roberto Aguayo Tampa Bay 110 11 27 Phil Dawson Arizona 108 8 28 Robbie Gould San Francisco 106 11 29 Kai Forbath Minnesota 105 9 30 Chandler Catanzaro N.Y. Jets 105 11 31 Greg Zuerlein Los Angeles 96 8 32 Andrew Franks Miami 94 11 33 Cody Parkey Cleveland 91 9

2017 PROJECTIONS - DEFENCE/SPECIAL TEAMS RANK TEAM FPTS BYE 1 Seattle Seahawks 128 6 2 Arizona Cardinals 123 8 3 Minnesota Vikings 122 9 4 Houston Texans 122 7 5 L.A. Chargers 122 9 6 New York Giants 120 8 7 Kansas City Chiefs 120 10 8 Denver Broncos 116 5 9 Carolina Panthers 116 11 10 Baltimore Ravens 115 10 11 Cincinnati Bengals 115 6 12 New England Patriots 114 9 13 Philadelphia Eagles 112 10 14 Tampa Bay Buccaneers 111 11 15 Jacksonville Jaguars 105 8 16 Pittsburgh Steelers 100 9 17 Los Angeles Rams 97 8 18 Oakland Raiders 94 10 19 Atlanta Falcons 93 5 20 Miami Dolphins 88 11 21 Tennessee Titans 81 8 22 Buffalo Bills 80 6 23 Indianapolis Colts 79 11 24 Dallas Cowboys 79 6 25 Washington 75 5 26 Detroit Lions 74 7 27 Green Bay Packers 70 8 28 Cleveland Browns 66 9 29 Chicago Bears 60 9 30 New Orleans Saints 54 5 31 New York Jets 50 11 32 San Francisco 49ers 48 11