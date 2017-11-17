Colorado’s big line goes off against Washington, Tampa Bay’s stars keep rolling, Schenn, Barzal, Spurgeon, Andersen, Luongo and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Gabriel Landeskog, Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen – Colorado’s top line dominated play in a 6-2 win over Washington. Landeskog recorded a hat trick and had a dozen shot attempts (7 SOG), and has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past nine games. Rantanen contributed a goal and three assists, giving him 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past seven games. MacKinnon is stepping into a leadership role for the Avalanche, and after a goal and four assists against Washington, he has 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in the past seven games.

Steven Stamkos and Nikita Kucherov – The league’s top two scorers put the hammer down in a 6-1 win on Dallas. Stamkos put up two goals and two assists, giving him 11 points (4 G, 7 A) during a five-game point streak. Kucherov, with a goal and two assists against Dallas, has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) during his own five-game point streak.

Brayden Schenn – St. Louis’ top line centre continues to put up numbers. He had two goals and an assist in a 4-1 win at Edmonton, giving him 19 points (5 G, 14 A) in the past 12 games.

Mathew Barzal – The Islanders rookie centre had a goal and two assists in a 6-4 win over Carolina. He’s on a tear, with 17 points (4 G, 13 A) in the past 13 games.

Jared Spurgeon – The Wild blueliner produced a goal and two assists, while playing a season-high 29:13, in a 6-4 win against Nashville. He had two assists in his previous six games.

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s goaltender turned away all 42 shots he faced in a 1-0 overtime win against New Jersey. On the best three-game stretch of his season, Andersen has a .965 save percentage over his past three starts.

Roberto Luongo – Florida’s veteran netminder posted a 35-save shutout in a 2-0 win at San Jose. He has a .960 save percentage in his past four starts.

ZEROES

Joshua Ho-Sang – The Islanders winger had a difficult game (3 for, 13 against, 18.8 CF%, 2-9 scoring chances), didn’t generate a shot attempts, and was on the ice for two goals against in a 6-4 win against Carolina.

Derrick Pouliot and Alexander Edler – The Canucks defence pair had favourable possession numbers (15 for, 10 against, 60.0 CF%) but was on the ice for three goals against in a 5-2 loss to Vegas.

Calle Jarnkrok, Colton Sissons and Miikka Salomaki – The Nashville trio was crushed (1 for, 10 against, 9.1 CF%) in a 6-4 loss at Minnesota.

Ben Bishop – Returning to Tampa Bay didn’t go well for the Stars goaltender, who allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-1 loss. He’s going through a rough stretch, with a .873 save percentage in his past eight games.

Philipp Grubauer – A tough year continues for Washington’s backup goaltender, who allowed six goals on 28 shots in a 6-2 loss at Colorado. He has a .876 save percentage in eight appearances.

VITAL SIGNS

David Krejci – The Bruins got their second-line centre back for a 2-1 win at Los Angeles. He had missed nearly four weeks with a back injury.

Torey Krug – The Boston defenceman missed the win at Los Angeles with an upper-body injury.

Tyson Barrie – Colorado’s puck-moving blueliner missed the win against Washington with an upper-body injury.

Radko Gudas – Philadelphia’s bruising blueliner is going to be facing a lengthy suspension after clubbing Jets winger Mathieu Perreault in the head with his stick.

Mathieu Perreault – Oh, and a reminder that Perreault returned to the Winnipeg lineup after missing a month with a lower-body injury.

Nolan Patrick – The Flyers rookie centre was back in the lineup after missing three weeks due to a concussion.

Jakub Vrana – Washington’s rookie winger was a healthy scratch for a 6-2 loss at Colorado. He had two points (2 G, 0 A) in his previous 13 games.

Chris Wideman – The Senators defenceman was shifted to forward against Pittsburgh, playing with Alex Burrows and Nate Thompson. He also assisted on Ottawa’s only goal in a 3-1 loss.

Vladislav Kamenev – Playing his first game for the Avalanche, after being acquired from Nashville, the 21-year-old centre suffered a broken arm against Washington.

SHORT SHIFTS

Teuvo Teravainen and Sebastian Aho are heating up for the Hurricanes.

Coyotes C Christian Dvorak and RW Christian Fischer both produced a goal and an assist in a 5-4 win at Montreal. Dvorak has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games, while Fischer had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous seven games…Canadiens C Tomas Plekanec picked up a pair of assists, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Carolina RW Sebastian Aho produced a goal and an assist in a 6-4 loss at the Islanders, and has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past eight games…Hurricanes LW Teuvo Teravainen and C Jordan Staal both contributed a couple of assists at the Islanders. Teravainen has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past 10 games, and Staal has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past four games…Islanders RW Josh Bailey, RW Cal Clutterbuck and D Nick Leddy each contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-4 win over Carolina. Bailey has 17 points (2 G, 15 A) in the past 12 games, Leddy has 12 points (4 G, 8 A) in the past nine games, and Clutterbuck had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous nine games…Islanders LW Anders Lee added a couple of assists, and has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 12 games…Lightning D Mikhail Sergachev contributed a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Dallas. He had two assists in his previous seven games…Lightning D Victor Hedman had a pair of assists, and has 12 points (1 G, 11 A) in the past 11 games…Predators C Ryan Johansen scored his first goal of the season, and added two assists, in a 6-4 loss at Minnesota. He had two assists in his previous eight games…Predators RW Viktor Arvidsson and D Mattias Ekholm both had a goal and an assist at Minnesota. Arvidsson has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games, and Ekholm has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Flyers C Sean Couturier and RW Jakub Voracek both had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 shootout loss at Winnipeg. Couturier has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games, and Voracek has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 11 games…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo earned a couple of assists in a 4-1 win at Edmonton, and has 18 points 7 G, 11 A) in 20 games…Golden Knights LW Erik Haula, C William Karlsson, LW Jonathan Marchessault, and LW David Perron all had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win at Vancouver. Haula has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in his past six games, Karlsson has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games, Marchessault has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games, and Perron has nine points (2 G, 7 A) during a six-game point streak.

Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher scored a goal and had a dominant game (18 for, 3 against, 85.7 CF%, 7-2 scoring chances) in a 5-4 loss to Arizona…Devils LW Taylor Hall had 11 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 1-0 overtime loss at Toronto…Devils rookie D Will Butcher had strong possession numbers (17 for, 5 against, 77.3 CF%)…Sharks D Brent Burns launched 15 shot attempts (6 SOG) in a 2-0 loss to Florida…Sharks RW Kevin Labanc had a strong possession game (19 for, 4 against, 82.6 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances) in a 2-0 loss to Florida.

Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 6-1 win over Dallas, giving him a .944 save percentage in his past dozen starts…Flyers G Brian Elliott had 31 saves on 33 shots in a 3-2 shootout loss at Winnipeg. He has a .954 save percentage in his past five starts…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against Philadelphia, and has a .932 save percentage in the past nine games…Blues G Jake Allen turned away 29 of 30 shots in a 4-1 win at Edmonton; he had a .860 save percentage in his previous four games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca