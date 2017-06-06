Nashville evens up the series; Rinne, Gaudreau, Fisher and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Pekka Rinne – Nashville’s netminder stopped 23 of 24 shots in a 4-1 Game Four win over Pittsburgh, lifting him to a .932 save percentage in the postseason. He stopped some high-quality shots, too.

If somebody says something about Nashville keeping Pittsburgh to the outside I may fold myself into five dimensions of incandescence. pic.twitter.com/zc1bXk83Ro — Micah Blake McCurdy (@IneffectiveMath) June 6, 2017

Frederick Gaudreau – The 24-year-old centre scored his third goal in the Stanley Cup Final, not bad for a player that wasn’t drafted out of the QMJHL, and had no goals in his first 11 (regular season plus playoff) games. He does have three goals on four shots in the Final, so a shooting percentage of 75% is a tad fortunate.

Mike Fisher – The Nashville captain made a terrific play to assist on Viktor Arvidsson’s goal and had game-best possession stats (16 for, 7 against, 69.6 CF%, 9-1 scoring chances) in Game Four.

ZEROES

Justin Schultz and Ian Cole – The Penguins defence pairing was on for two goals against (and Schultz was on for the empty-netter against) in a 4-1 Game Four loss.

Olli Maatta – Pittsburgh’s blueline had trouble keeping up with Nashville. He also had game-worst possession stats (8 for, 17 against, 32.0 CF%, 5-9 scoring chances).

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Sidney Crosby – Pittsburgh’s superstar scored the Penguins’ only goal and had a team-leading four shots on goal. He had gone 12 Stanley Cup Final games without a goal.

VITAL SIGNS

Scott Wilson – The Penguins winger was out of the lineup for Game Four, replaced by Josh Archibald.

SHORT SHIFTS

Through the first four games of the series, the best possession numbers of the Final belong to Nashville’s Filip Forsberg and Pontus Aberg (both 61.5 CF%), followed by P.K. Subban (60.5 CF%); at the other end of the spectrum, Pittsburgh defencemen Trevor Daley (34.7 CF%) and Ian Cole (37.6 CF%) are on the low end, not too far below Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin (38.9 CF%). Nashville spread out their offence, with 12 different players recording a point in a 4-1 Game Four win.