James Neal puts an end to Game One; Gibson, Rinne, Ellis and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

James Neal - The veteran Predators winger buried the winning goal in overtime, and had six shots on goal, in a 3-2 overtime win in Game One at Anaheim. He started the postseason slowly, but is coming on, with three goals (and 18 shots on goal) in the past four games.

John Gibson - The Ducks netminder stopped 43 of 46 shots in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game One to Nashville. He’s had some ups and down in the postseason, and has a .911 save percentage in a dozen starts.

Pekka Rinne - Nashville’s goaltender entered the game with a league-leading .951 save percentage in the playoffs and stopped 27 of 29 shots in the Game One win, dropping his playoff save percentage to .950.

ZEROES

Sami Vatanen and Cam Fowler - The Ducks defence tandem was on the ice for two goals against (and one for) in a 3-2 overtime loss in Game One.

Shea Theodore - Anaheim’s rookie blueliner had a tough game (8 for, 17 against, 32.0 CF%, 4-7 scoring chances) in a 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville.

Colin Wilson - The Predators winger was on the wrong side of the puck (9 for, 20 against, 31.0 CF%, 3-10 scoring chances) in Game One at Anaheim.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Ryan Ellis - Nashville’s puck-moving blueliner was on the ice for the first goal against in a 3-2 overtime win in Game One at Anaheim, but he also had a game-high 12 shot attempts (7 SOG). He’s averaging 2.73 shots on goal per game in the playoffs.

SHORT SHIFTS

Predators D Mattias Ekholm had a couple of assists in Game One, giving him four assists in the past five games...Predators C Ryan Johansen also had a couple of assists against the Ducks, his second-straight multi-point game...Ducks D Hampus Lindholm scored a goal in Game One against Nashville; it had been 17 games since his last goal…Ducks RW Jakob Silfverberg scored the first goal in Game One vs. Nashville, giving him nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past eight games...Ducks C Nate Thompson chipped in an assist, giving him five points (2 G, 3 A) in 12 postseason games; he had two points in 30 regular-season games...Predators LW Austin Watson scored a goal in Game One; he had gone 22 games since his last goal...Predators D P.K. Subban assisted on the game-winning goal in Game One, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games.