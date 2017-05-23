The Nashville Predators are going to the Stanley Cup Final; Sissons, Watson, Aberg, Forsberg and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

NASHVILLE’S PLAYING FOR THE CUP

Even though they were outshot 41-16, the Nashville Predators won Game Six of the Western Conference Final by a 6-3 score, eliminating the Anaheim Ducks. It was a remarkable end to the series for the Predators, who played the last two games of the series without their top two centres, Ryan Johansen and Mike Fisher.

Nashville’s star winger Filip Forsberg led the attack, accumulating seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the series and posting dominant puck possession numbers (59.2 CF%). Before suffering his thigh injury in Game Four, Johansen had four points (1 G, 3 A) and 61.4 CF%.

Predators defenceman Mattias Ekholm and right winger Viktor Arvidsson both contributed five assists in the series.

But, against all odds, Nashville got a hat trick in Game Six from Colton Sissons and grinding winger Austin Watson produced three goals in the last two games.

On the other side, though, Anaheim didn’t get any goals in the series from Ryan Getzlaf, Ryan Kesler and Andrew Cogliano. The Ducks were also missing Rickard Rakell for Games Five and Six. Getzlaf finished the playoff with 18 points (8 G, 10 A) in 17 games to lead the Ducks.

Anaheim’s offensive leaders in the series were defencemen Sami Vatanen (1 G, 4 A) and Cam Fowler (1G, 3 A), though Vatanen was buried in his own end for most of the series, finishing with a 36.5 CF%. Ducks rookie defenceman Brandon Montour had strong possession stats (59.0 CF%) in six games. He ended the playoffs with 54.2 CF% and was on the ice for 19 goals for and seven against during 5-on-5 play.

Nashville’s goaltender Pekka Rinne had been outstanding through the first two rounds of the playoffs and was still very good against Anaheim, posting a .925 save percentage.

At the other end, Anaheim’s John Gibson had a .939 save percentage in five games, but was injured and unable to play in Game Six. Given how lopsided the shot totals were, that may have turned out to be the difference.

HEROES

Colton Sissons - With Ryan Johansen and Mike Fisher out of the lineup, Sissons stepped up and tallied a hat trick in a 6-3 Game Six win, sending Nashville to the Final. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in 16 playoff games after scoring 10 points (8 G, 2 A) in 58 regular-season games.

Austin Watson - The 2010 first-rounder scored a pair of goals in Game Six, giving him four goals in the series against Anaheim, after scoring five goals in 77 regular-season games.

Pontus Aberg - After scoring the winning goal in Game Five, Aberg added two assists in Game Six. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in 23 (regular-season plus playoff) games before Game Five.

Filip Forsberg - Scored a goal and an assist in Game Six, giving him 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in 16 playoff games.

ZEROES

Jonathan Bernier - Starting in place of an injured John Gibson, Bernier surrendered four goals on 16 shots in a 6-3 Game Six loss at Nashville.

Ryan Kesler and Jakob Silfverberg - The Anaheim forwards, who had been a crucial part of the team’s success this season, were both on the ice for four goals against in the 6-3 Game Six loss at Nashville.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Sami Vatanen - The Ducks defenceman had a couple of assists in Game Six, and led Anaheim with five points (1 G, 4 A) in the series, but he also had team-worst possession stats (36.5%) and was on the ice for four goals for and four against; some good, some bad for a blueliner that could be on the trade block as Anaheim prepares for the expansion draft.

VITAL SIGNS

Nick Ritchie - The Ducks winger was ejected in the first period for boarding Predators winger Viktor Arvidsson.