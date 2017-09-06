When projecting the top NHL scorers for the 2017-2018 season, there is really only one choice for top spot, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid.

The reigning scoring champ is still just 20-years-old and his speed allows him to create so many more chances. This doesn’t guarantee that McDavid will win the scoring race, of course, because he still needs help from linemates and to stay healthy, but even a player as great as Sidney Crosby, at this stage of his career, can’t be expected to surpass 100 points – he’s done it once in the past seven seasons – and that’s the mark that McDavid hit last season, his first full year in the NHL.

McDavid is on top, followed by Crosby, Patrick Kane, Nikita Kucherov, Jamie Benn and Nicklas Backstrom, with Tyler Seguin and Vladimir Tarasenko not far behind.

One interesting note is that, even though my projections are typically conservative when it comes to rookies, there are not any forecasted to make a major scoring impact next season. Arizona’s Clayton Keller is my highest forecasted rookie and that’s with only 41 points. Surely, at least one rookie scorer should break through for more than that, but it may be heavily-dependent on opportunity and, right now, none stand out in prime scoring roles.

So, keep tabs on Keller, Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, the Islanders duo of Josh Ho-Sang and Mathew Barzal, as well as the top two picks from the 2017 Draft, Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick, but none of them currently look like they are going to have the kind of impact that we’ve seen from the likes of Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, Jack Eichel and McDavid when they have been rookies.

There is certainly enough time between now and the start of the regular season for the projections to change, as more information becomes available but, for now, feast on the Top 300 projected scorers. Complete fantasy rankings to follow soon.

TOP 300 PROJECTED SCORERS RANK PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS 1 Connor McDavid Edmonton C 80 33 70 103 2 Sidney Crosby Pittsburgh C 77 37 50 87 3 Patrick Kane Chicago RW 77 35 50 85 4 Nikita Kucherov Tampa Bay RW 77 37 44 81 5 Jamie Benn Dallas LW 80 32 48 80 6 Nicklas Backstrom Washington C 80 20 60 80 7 Tyler Seguin Dallas C 77 33 44 77 8 Vladimir Tarasenko St. Louis RW 80 40 37 77 9 Brad Marchand Boston LW 78 36 38 74 10 Evgeni Malkin Pittsburgh C 68 32 41 73 11 Auston Matthews Toronto C 80 37 36 73 12 John Tavares N.Y. Islanders C 78 32 40 72 13 Jack Eichel Buffalo C 78 31 41 72 14 Blake Wheeler Winnipeg RW 81 26 46 72 15 Steven Stamkos Tampa Bay C 73 37 34 71 16 Erik Karlsson Ottawa D 75 17 53 70 17 Ryan Getzlaf Anaheim C 76 17 53 70 18 Mark Scheifele Winnipeg C 78 27 43 70 19 Alexander Ovechkin Washington LW 81 41 29 70 20 Brent Burns San Jose D 82 25 45 70 21 Johnny Gaudreau Calgary LW 77 24 45 69 22 Leon Draisaitl Edmonton C 77 25 43 68 23 David Pastrnak Boston RW 77 32 35 67 24 Patrik Laine Winnipeg RW 79 39 28 67 25 William Nylander Toronto RW 80 24 43 67 26 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 81 27 40 67 27 Claude Giroux Philadelphia C 81 19 48 67 28 Joe Pavelski San Jose RW 82 30 37 67 29 Phil Kessel Pittsburgh RW 82 24 43 67 30 Max Pacioretty Montreal LW 81 34 32 66 31 Evgeny Kuznetsov Washington C 82 20 46 66 32 Filip Forsberg Nashville LW 82 32 33 65 33 Jakub Voracek Philadelphia RW 80 18 46 64 34 Ryan Johansen Nashville C 81 17 46 63 35 Anze Kopitar Los Angeles C 78 17 45 62 36 Henrik Zetterberg Detroit C 80 16 46 62 37 Jeff Carter Los Angeles C 81 28 34 62 38 Nikolaj Ehlers Winnipeg LW 77 25 36 61 39 Sean Monahan Calgary C 81 29 32 61 40 Jonathan Toews Chicago C 76 25 35 60 41 Victor Hedman Tampa Bay D 78 13 47 60 42 Patrice Bergeron Boston C 80 25 35 60 43 Joe Thornton San Jose C 80 12 48 60 44 Mitch Marner Toronto RW 78 21 38 59 45 Aleksander Barkov Florida C 72 25 33 58 46 Mike Hoffman Ottawa LW 76 28 30 58 47 Taylor Hall New Jersey LW 72 22 35 57 48 Nathan MacKinnon Colorado C 75 21 36 57 49 Jonathan Drouin Montreal LW 77 20 37 57 50 Mats Zuccarello N.Y. Rangers RW 80 18 39 57 51 Jason Spezza Dallas C 73 20 36 56 52 Mark Stone Ottawa RW 75 21 35 56 53 Ryan O'Reilly Buffalo C 76 20 36 56 54 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 78 23 33 56 55 Jaden Schwartz St. Louis LW 79 23 33 56 56 Jonathan Huberdeau Florida LW 70 19 36 55 57 Vadim Shipachyov Vegas C 75 20 35 55 58 Corey Perry Anaheim RW 78 26 29 55 59 Mikael Granlund Minnesota RW 78 18 37 55 60 Jeff Skinner Carolina LW 79 32 23 55 61 Vincent Trocheck Florida C 79 24 31 55 62 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 81 27 28 55 63 Nazem Kadri Toronto C 78 25 29 54 64 Alexander Wennberg Columbus C 78 11 43 54 65 Wayne Simmonds Philadelphia RW 80 30 24 54 66 Eric Staal Minnesota C 80 22 32 54 67 Henrik Sedin Vancouver C 80 14 40 54 68 Cam Atkinson Columbus RW 81 30 24 54 69 Chris Kreider N.Y. Rangers LW 77 27 26 53 70 Roman Josi Nashville D 77 13 40 53 71 Matt Duchene Colorado C 78 22 31 53 72 John Klingberg Dallas D 78 13 40 53 73 Kyle Palmieri New Jersey RW 81 26 27 53 74 Ryan Kesler Anaheim C 81 21 32 53 75 Mikko Koivu Minnesota C 81 17 36 53 76 J.T. Miller N.Y. Rangers LW 82 23 30 53 77 Kyle Okposo Buffalo RW 68 20 32 52 78 T.J. Oshie Washington RW 72 27 25 52 79 Kyle Turris Ottawa C 75 23 29 52 80 Nick Foligno Columbus LW 77 23 29 52 81 Daniel Sedin Vancouver LW 82 18 34 52 82 Logan Couture San Jose C 70 22 29 51 83 Tyler Johnson Tampa Bay C 70 21 30 51 84 David Krejci Boston C 71 18 33 51 85 Derek Stepan Arizona C 76 18 33 51 86 Dustin Byfuglien Winnipeg D 78 16 35 51 87 Matthew Tkachuk Calgary LW 78 16 35 51 88 Gustav Nyquist Detroit RW 79 18 33 51 89 Sebastian Aho Carolina RW 80 23 28 51 90 Drew Doughty Los Angeles D 82 12 39 51 91 Alex Galchenyuk Montreal C 74 22 28 50 92 Mika Zibanejad N.Y. Rangers C 75 21 29 50 93 James van Riemsdyk Toronto LW 76 25 25 50 94 Radim Vrbata Florida RW 76 21 29 50 95 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 77 21 29 50 96 Max Domi Arizona LW 77 16 34 50 97 Jake Guentzel Pittsburgh RW 78 25 25 50 98 Brayden Schenn St. Louis LW 80 22 28 50 99 Nino Niederreiter Minnesota RW 82 25 25 50 100 Bryan Little Winnipeg C 67 20 29 49 101 Zach Parise Minnesota LW 71 24 25 49 102 P.K. Subban Nashville D 71 11 38 49 103 Ondrej Palat Tampa Bay LW 72 16 33 49 104 Viktor Arvidsson Nashville RW 77 24 25 49 105 Duncan Keith Chicago D 77 8 41 49 106 Derick Brassard Ottawa C 80 18 31 49 107 Torey Krug Boston D 80 8 41 49 108 Milan Lucic Edmonton LW 81 21 28 49 109 Kris Letang Pittsburgh D 60 10 38 48 110 Alexander Steen St. Louis LW 73 16 32 48 111 Mikael Backlund Calgary C 77 18 30 48 112 Zach Werenski Columbus D 78 11 37 48 113 Dougie Hamilton Calgary D 79 12 36 48 114 Tyler Toffoli Los Angeles RW 71 23 24 47 115 Jordan Staal Carolina C 76 17 30 47 116 Elias Lindholm Carolina RW 77 15 32 47 117 Sam Reinhart Buffalo RW 79 20 27 47 118 Teuvo Teravainen Carolina LW 79 17 30 47 119 Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 79 11 36 47 120 Bo Horvat Vancouver C 80 19 28 47 121 Marcus Johansson New Jersey LW 80 19 28 47 122 Rasmus Ristolainen Buffalo D 80 8 39 47 123 Tomas Tatar Detroit LW 81 25 22 47 124 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 82 23 24 47 125 Charlie Coyle Minnesota RW 82 17 30 47 126 Patric Hornqvist Pittsburgh RW 72 22 24 46 127 Rickard Rakell Anaheim LW 74 25 21 46 128 Conor Sheary Pittsburgh LW 74 22 24 46 129 Gabriel Landeskog Colorado LW 75 20 26 46 130 Mark Giordano Calgary D 76 14 32 46 131 Anthony Mantha Detroit RW 77 22 24 46 132 Kevin Hayes N.Y. Rangers C 78 20 26 46 133 Shea Weber Montreal D 78 17 29 46 134 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 78 14 32 46 135 Anders Lee N.Y. Islanders LW 79 27 19 46 136 Jakob Silfverberg Anaheim RW 80 21 25 46 137 Jonathan Marchessault Vegas LW 74 22 23 45 138 Andre Burakovsky Washington LW 78 18 27 45 139 Ryan Spooner Boston C 79 13 32 45 140 Tanner Pearson Los Angeles LW 80 23 22 45 141 Keith Yandle Florida D 82 5 40 45 142 James Neal Vegas RW 73 25 19 44 143 Jaromir Jagr RW 73 17 27 44 144 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins Edmonton C 74 17 27 44 145 Tyler Bozak Toronto C 74 16 28 44 146 Justin Faulk Carolina D 74 16 28 44 147 Tomas Hertl San Jose C 75 21 23 44 148 David Backes Boston RW 77 20 24 44 149 Shayne Gostisbehere Philadelphia D 77 12 32 44 150 Tyson Barrie Colorado D 77 10 34 44 151 Alex Pietrangelo St. Louis D 78 11 33 44 152 Frans Nielsen Detroit C 79 17 27 44 153 Oliver Ekman-Larsson Arizona D 79 17 27 44 154 Adam Henrique New Jersey C 80 20 24 44 155 Nick Leddy N.Y. Islanders D 80 9 35 44 156 Justin Williams Carolina RW 81 20 24 44 157 Victor Rask Carolina C 81 16 28 44 158 Andrew Ladd N.Y. Islanders LW 78 23 20 43 159 Josh Bailey N.Y. Islanders LW 79 13 30 43 160 Mathieu Perreault Winnipeg LW 66 13 29 42 161 Paul Stastny St. Louis C 68 14 28 42 162 John Carlson Washington D 71 10 32 42 163 Thomas Vanek Vancouver LW 73 17 25 42 164 Brandon Dubinsky Columbus C 74 14 28 42 165 Patrick Maroon Edmonton LW 77 22 20 42 166 David Perron Vegas LW 79 16 26 42 167 Brock Nelson N.Y. Islanders C 81 21 21 42 168 Evander Kane Buffalo LW 66 24 17 41 169 Patrick Sharp Chicago LW 66 16 25 41 170 Robby Fabbri St. Louis RW 73 17 24 41 171 Sam Gagner Vancouver C 74 15 26 41 172 Clayton Keller Arizona LW 77 19 22 41 173 Evgeni Dadonov Florida LW 77 18 23 41 174 Scott Hartnell Nashville LW 78 18 23 41 175 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 81 17 24 41 176 Ryan Suter Minnesota D 81 7 34 41 177 Bobby Ryan Ottawa RW 71 17 23 40 178 Loui Eriksson Vancouver LW 73 19 21 40 179 Brayden Point Tampa Bay C 75 16 24 40 180 Michael Frolik Calgary RW 78 17 23 40 181 Valtteri Filppula Philadelphia C 79 11 29 40 182 Dylan Larkin Detroit LW 80 21 19 40 183 Brent Seabrook Chicago D 80 7 33 40 184 Ivan Provorov Philadelphia D 80 7 33 40 185 Rick Nash N.Y. Rangers LW 68 22 17 39 186 Oliver Bjorkstrand Columbus RW 77 19 20 39 187 Colton Parayko St. Louis D 80 8 31 39 188 Brendan Gallagher Montreal RW 67 17 21 38 189 Ryan Strome Edmonton RW 73 14 24 38 190 Mike Green Detroit D 73 11 27 38 191 Jussi Jokinen Edmonton LW 75 12 26 38 192 Ryan McDonagh N.Y. Rangers D 75 7 31 38 193 Ryan Hartman Chicago LW 78 21 17 38 194 Mikko Rantanen Colorado RW 78 18 20 38 195 Alex Killorn Tampa Bay LW 78 17 21 38 196 T.J. Brodie Calgary D 79 7 31 38 197 Martin Hanzal Dallas C 67 16 21 37 198 Artem Anisimov Chicago C 71 16 21 37 199 Boone Jenner Columbus C 76 21 16 37 200 Richard Panik Chicago RW 78 19 18 37 201 Seth Jones Columbus D 78 8 29 37 202 Tomas Plekanec Montreal C 80 13 24 37 203 Connor Brown Toronto RW 81 18 19 37 204 Phillip Danault Montreal C 81 12 25 37 205 Jake Gardiner Toronto D 81 7 30 37 206 Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ottawa C 82 15 22 37 207 Patrick Eaves Anaheim RW 60 22 14 36 208 Mike Cammalleri Los Angeles LW 64 16 20 36 209 Sean Couturier Philadelphia C 69 13 23 36 210 Nick Bonino Nashville C 75 15 21 36 211 Nick Schmaltz Chicago RW 76 8 28 36 212 Cam Fowler Anaheim D 77 8 28 36 213 Brock Boeser Vancouver RW 78 20 16 36 214 Pavel Zacha New Jersey C 78 10 26 36 215 Sam Bennett Calgary C 79 16 20 36 216 Lee Stempniak Carolina RW 79 15 21 36 217 Matt Niskanen Washington D 80 5 31 36 218 Alex Goligoski Arizona D 81 5 31 36 219 Nick Bjugstad Florida C 68 16 19 35 220 Kris Versteeg Calgary LW 69 14 21 35 221 Pavel Buchnevich N.Y. Rangers RW 74 14 21 35 222 Justin Schultz Pittsburgh D 75 8 27 35 223 Travis Konecny Philadelphia LW 77 15 20 35 224 Tobias Rieder Arizona RW 78 16 19 35 225 Craig Smith Nashville RW 80 17 18 35 226 Brady Skjei N.Y. Rangers D 80 5 30 35 227 Nikita Zaitsev Toronto D 80 5 30 35 228 Jason Zucker Minnesota LW 70 19 15 34 229 Mathew Barzal N.Y. Islanders C 75 8 26 34 230 Morgan Rielly Toronto D 79 7 27 34 231 Jaccob Slavin Carolina D 80 4 30 34 232 Jake Muzzin Los Angeles D 81 9 25 34 233 Dmitry Orlov Washington D 82 7 27 34 234 Ryan Callahan Tampa Bay RW 70 14 19 33 235 Ryan Ellis Nashville D 70 12 21 33 236 Brandon Sutter Vancouver C 75 17 16 33 237 Alec Martinez Los Angeles D 75 9 24 33 238 Christian Dvorak Arizona C 77 13 20 33 239 Anthony Duclair Arizona RW 78 14 19 33 240 Joel Ward San Jose RW 79 15 18 33 241 Andrew Cogliano Anaheim LW 82 14 19 33 242 Clarke MacArthur Ottawa LW 60 14 18 32 243 Ales Hemsky Montreal RW 66 11 21 32 244 Cody Eakin Vegas C 70 14 18 32 245 Justin Abdelkader Detroit RW 70 14 18 32 246 Sami Vatanen Anaheim D 70 7 25 32 247 Colin Wilson Colorado LW 71 13 19 32 248 Carl Hagelin Pittsburgh LW 71 13 19 32 249 Oscar Lindberg Vegas C 74 14 18 32 250 Chris Kunitz Tampa Bay LW 74 12 20 32 251 Jacob Trouba Winnipeg D 74 9 23 32 252 Josh Ho-Sang N.Y. Islanders RW 75 11 21 32 253 Antoine Vermette Anaheim C 76 12 20 32 254 Oskar Klefbom Edmonton D 76 9 23 32 255 Nick Schmaltz Chicago C 76 8 24 32 256 Nolan Patrick Philadelphia C 77 14 18 32 257 Troy Brouwer Calgary RW 78 15 17 32 258 Nico Hischier New Jersey RW 78 14 18 32 259 Calle Jarnkrok Nashville C 81 15 17 32 260 Carl Soderberg Colorado C 81 10 22 32 261 Drew Stafford New Jersey RW 67 14 17 31 262 Sven Andrighetto Colorado RW 71 11 20 31 263 Mikkel Boedker San Jose LW 72 12 19 31 264 Matt Dumba Minnesota D 76 12 19 31 265 Devin Shore Dallas C 77 12 19 31 266 Matt Moulson Buffalo LW 80 12 19 31 267 Jason Chimera N.Y. Islanders LW 81 17 14 31 268 Dustin Brown Los Angeles RW 81 12 19 31 269 Andreas Athanasiou Detroit LW 70 18 12 30 270 Sven Baertschi Vancouver LW 70 15 15 30 271 Dylan Strome Arizona C 70 11 19 30 272 Patrik Berglund St. Louis C 71 17 13 30 273 Jori Lehtera Philadelphia C 71 9 21 30 274 Andrew Shaw Montreal RW 73 13 17 30 275 Leo Komarov Toronto LW 74 13 17 30 276 Jared Spurgeon Minnesota D 74 9 21 30 277 Artturi Lehkonen Montreal LW 75 18 12 30 278 Mattias Janmark Dallas LW 75 13 17 30 279 Radek Faksa Dallas C 75 12 18 30 280 Aaron Ekblad Florida D 75 12 18 30 281 Markus Granlund Vancouver RW 76 18 12 30 282 Tyler Myers Winnipeg D 76 9 21 30 283 Nick Ritchie Anaheim LW 77 14 16 30 284 Dion Phaneuf Ottawa D 77 6 24 30 285 Paul LaDue Los Angeles D 77 4 26 30 286 Damon Severson New Jersey D 80 4 26 30 287 Frank Vatrano Boston LW 66 15 14 29 288 Jesse Puljujarvi Edmonton RW 70 12 17 29 289 Zdeno Chara Boston D 73 9 20 29 290 Joonas Donskoi San Jose RW 74 9 20 29 291 Erik Johnson Colorado D 74 8 21 29 292 Anton Stralman Tampa Bay D 76 7 22 29 293 Tyson Jost Colorado RW 77 13 16 29 294 Ryan Dzingel Ottawa LW 78 12 17 29 295 Shea Theodore Vegas D 78 9 20 29 296 Timo Meier San Jose LW 79 16 13 29 297 Adam Lowry Winnipeg C 80 13 16 29 298 Noah Hanifin Carolina D 80 5 24 29 299 Mattias Ekholm Nashville D 82 6 23 29 300 Marian Gaborik Los Angeles LW 59 14 14 28

