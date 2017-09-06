9m ago
Statistically Speaking: Projected Top 300 Scorers
By Scott Cullen
TSN.ca Analytics
When projecting the top NHL scorers for the 2017-2018 season, there is really only one choice for top spot, Edmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid.
The reigning scoring champ is still just 20-years-old and his speed allows him to create so many more chances. This doesn’t guarantee that McDavid will win the scoring race, of course, because he still needs help from linemates and to stay healthy, but even a player as great as Sidney Crosby, at this stage of his career, can’t be expected to surpass 100 points – he’s done it once in the past seven seasons – and that’s the mark that McDavid hit last season, his first full year in the NHL.
McDavid is on top, followed by Crosby, Patrick Kane, Nikita Kucherov, Jamie Benn and Nicklas Backstrom, with Tyler Seguin and Vladimir Tarasenko not far behind.
One interesting note is that, even though my projections are typically conservative when it comes to rookies, there are not any forecasted to make a major scoring impact next season. Arizona’s Clayton Keller is my highest forecasted rookie and that’s with only 41 points. Surely, at least one rookie scorer should break through for more than that, but it may be heavily-dependent on opportunity and, right now, none stand out in prime scoring roles.
So, keep tabs on Keller, Vancouver’s Brock Boeser, the Islanders duo of Josh Ho-Sang and Mathew Barzal, as well as the top two picks from the 2017 Draft, Nico Hischier and Nolan Patrick, but none of them currently look like they are going to have the kind of impact that we’ve seen from the likes of Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine, Jack Eichel and McDavid when they have been rookies.
There is certainly enough time between now and the start of the regular season for the projections to change, as more information becomes available but, for now, feast on the Top 300 projected scorers. Complete fantasy rankings to follow soon.
TOP 300 PROJECTED SCORERS
|RANK
|PLAYER
|TEAM
|POS
|GP
|G
|A
|PTS
|1
|Connor McDavid
|Edmonton
|C
|80
|33
|70
|103
|2
|Sidney Crosby
|Pittsburgh
|C
|77
|37
|50
|87
|3
|Patrick Kane
|Chicago
|RW
|77
|35
|50
|85
|4
|Nikita Kucherov
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|77
|37
|44
|81
|5
|Jamie Benn
|Dallas
|LW
|80
|32
|48
|80
|6
|Nicklas Backstrom
|Washington
|C
|80
|20
|60
|80
|7
|Tyler Seguin
|Dallas
|C
|77
|33
|44
|77
|8
|Vladimir Tarasenko
|St. Louis
|RW
|80
|40
|37
|77
|9
|Brad Marchand
|Boston
|LW
|78
|36
|38
|74
|10
|Evgeni Malkin
|Pittsburgh
|C
|68
|32
|41
|73
|11
|Auston Matthews
|Toronto
|C
|80
|37
|36
|73
|12
|John Tavares
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|78
|32
|40
|72
|13
|Jack Eichel
|Buffalo
|C
|78
|31
|41
|72
|14
|Blake Wheeler
|Winnipeg
|RW
|81
|26
|46
|72
|15
|Steven Stamkos
|Tampa Bay
|C
|73
|37
|34
|71
|16
|Erik Karlsson
|Ottawa
|D
|75
|17
|53
|70
|17
|Ryan Getzlaf
|Anaheim
|C
|76
|17
|53
|70
|18
|Mark Scheifele
|Winnipeg
|C
|78
|27
|43
|70
|19
|Alexander Ovechkin
|Washington
|LW
|81
|41
|29
|70
|20
|Brent Burns
|San Jose
|D
|82
|25
|45
|70
|21
|Johnny Gaudreau
|Calgary
|LW
|77
|24
|45
|69
|22
|Leon Draisaitl
|Edmonton
|C
|77
|25
|43
|68
|23
|David Pastrnak
|Boston
|RW
|77
|32
|35
|67
|24
|Patrik Laine
|Winnipeg
|RW
|79
|39
|28
|67
|25
|William Nylander
|Toronto
|RW
|80
|24
|43
|67
|26
|Artemi Panarin
|Columbus
|LW
|81
|27
|40
|67
|27
|Claude Giroux
|Philadelphia
|C
|81
|19
|48
|67
|28
|Joe Pavelski
|San Jose
|RW
|82
|30
|37
|67
|29
|Phil Kessel
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|82
|24
|43
|67
|30
|Max Pacioretty
|Montreal
|LW
|81
|34
|32
|66
|31
|Evgeny Kuznetsov
|Washington
|C
|82
|20
|46
|66
|32
|Filip Forsberg
|Nashville
|LW
|82
|32
|33
|65
|33
|Jakub Voracek
|Philadelphia
|RW
|80
|18
|46
|64
|34
|Ryan Johansen
|Nashville
|C
|81
|17
|46
|63
|35
|Anze Kopitar
|Los Angeles
|C
|78
|17
|45
|62
|36
|Henrik Zetterberg
|Detroit
|C
|80
|16
|46
|62
|37
|Jeff Carter
|Los Angeles
|C
|81
|28
|34
|62
|38
|Nikolaj Ehlers
|Winnipeg
|LW
|77
|25
|36
|61
|39
|Sean Monahan
|Calgary
|C
|81
|29
|32
|61
|40
|Jonathan Toews
|Chicago
|C
|76
|25
|35
|60
|41
|Victor Hedman
|Tampa Bay
|D
|78
|13
|47
|60
|42
|Patrice Bergeron
|Boston
|C
|80
|25
|35
|60
|43
|Joe Thornton
|San Jose
|C
|80
|12
|48
|60
|44
|Mitch Marner
|Toronto
|RW
|78
|21
|38
|59
|45
|Aleksander Barkov
|Florida
|C
|72
|25
|33
|58
|46
|Mike Hoffman
|Ottawa
|LW
|76
|28
|30
|58
|47
|Taylor Hall
|New Jersey
|LW
|72
|22
|35
|57
|48
|Nathan MacKinnon
|Colorado
|C
|75
|21
|36
|57
|49
|Jonathan Drouin
|Montreal
|LW
|77
|20
|37
|57
|50
|Mats Zuccarello
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|80
|18
|39
|57
|51
|Jason Spezza
|Dallas
|C
|73
|20
|36
|56
|52
|Mark Stone
|Ottawa
|RW
|75
|21
|35
|56
|53
|Ryan O'Reilly
|Buffalo
|C
|76
|20
|36
|56
|54
|Jordan Eberle
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|78
|23
|33
|56
|55
|Jaden Schwartz
|St. Louis
|LW
|79
|23
|33
|56
|56
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|Florida
|LW
|70
|19
|36
|55
|57
|Vadim Shipachyov
|Vegas
|C
|75
|20
|35
|55
|58
|Corey Perry
|Anaheim
|RW
|78
|26
|29
|55
|59
|Mikael Granlund
|Minnesota
|RW
|78
|18
|37
|55
|60
|Jeff Skinner
|Carolina
|LW
|79
|32
|23
|55
|61
|Vincent Trocheck
|Florida
|C
|79
|24
|31
|55
|62
|Brandon Saad
|Chicago
|LW
|81
|27
|28
|55
|63
|Nazem Kadri
|Toronto
|C
|78
|25
|29
|54
|64
|Alexander Wennberg
|Columbus
|C
|78
|11
|43
|54
|65
|Wayne Simmonds
|Philadelphia
|RW
|80
|30
|24
|54
|66
|Eric Staal
|Minnesota
|C
|80
|22
|32
|54
|67
|Henrik Sedin
|Vancouver
|C
|80
|14
|40
|54
|68
|Cam Atkinson
|Columbus
|RW
|81
|30
|24
|54
|69
|Chris Kreider
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|77
|27
|26
|53
|70
|Roman Josi
|Nashville
|D
|77
|13
|40
|53
|71
|Matt Duchene
|Colorado
|C
|78
|22
|31
|53
|72
|John Klingberg
|Dallas
|D
|78
|13
|40
|53
|73
|Kyle Palmieri
|New Jersey
|RW
|81
|26
|27
|53
|74
|Ryan Kesler
|Anaheim
|C
|81
|21
|32
|53
|75
|Mikko Koivu
|Minnesota
|C
|81
|17
|36
|53
|76
|J.T. Miller
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|82
|23
|30
|53
|77
|Kyle Okposo
|Buffalo
|RW
|68
|20
|32
|52
|78
|T.J. Oshie
|Washington
|RW
|72
|27
|25
|52
|79
|Kyle Turris
|Ottawa
|C
|75
|23
|29
|52
|80
|Nick Foligno
|Columbus
|LW
|77
|23
|29
|52
|81
|Daniel Sedin
|Vancouver
|LW
|82
|18
|34
|52
|82
|Logan Couture
|San Jose
|C
|70
|22
|29
|51
|83
|Tyler Johnson
|Tampa Bay
|C
|70
|21
|30
|51
|84
|David Krejci
|Boston
|C
|71
|18
|33
|51
|85
|Derek Stepan
|Arizona
|C
|76
|18
|33
|51
|86
|Dustin Byfuglien
|Winnipeg
|D
|78
|16
|35
|51
|87
|Matthew Tkachuk
|Calgary
|LW
|78
|16
|35
|51
|88
|Gustav Nyquist
|Detroit
|RW
|79
|18
|33
|51
|89
|Sebastian Aho
|Carolina
|RW
|80
|23
|28
|51
|90
|Drew Doughty
|Los Angeles
|D
|82
|12
|39
|51
|91
|Alex Galchenyuk
|Montreal
|C
|74
|22
|28
|50
|92
|Mika Zibanejad
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|75
|21
|29
|50
|93
|James van Riemsdyk
|Toronto
|LW
|76
|25
|25
|50
|94
|Radim Vrbata
|Florida
|RW
|76
|21
|29
|50
|95
|Alexander Radulov
|Dallas
|RW
|77
|21
|29
|50
|96
|Max Domi
|Arizona
|LW
|77
|16
|34
|50
|97
|Jake Guentzel
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|78
|25
|25
|50
|98
|Brayden Schenn
|St. Louis
|LW
|80
|22
|28
|50
|99
|Nino Niederreiter
|Minnesota
|RW
|82
|25
|25
|50
|100
|Bryan Little
|Winnipeg
|C
|67
|20
|29
|49
|101
|Zach Parise
|Minnesota
|LW
|71
|24
|25
|49
|102
|P.K. Subban
|Nashville
|D
|71
|11
|38
|49
|103
|Ondrej Palat
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|72
|16
|33
|49
|104
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Nashville
|RW
|77
|24
|25
|49
|105
|Duncan Keith
|Chicago
|D
|77
|8
|41
|49
|106
|Derick Brassard
|Ottawa
|C
|80
|18
|31
|49
|107
|Torey Krug
|Boston
|D
|80
|8
|41
|49
|108
|Milan Lucic
|Edmonton
|LW
|81
|21
|28
|49
|109
|Kris Letang
|Pittsburgh
|D
|60
|10
|38
|48
|110
|Alexander Steen
|St. Louis
|LW
|73
|16
|32
|48
|111
|Mikael Backlund
|Calgary
|C
|77
|18
|30
|48
|112
|Zach Werenski
|Columbus
|D
|78
|11
|37
|48
|113
|Dougie Hamilton
|Calgary
|D
|79
|12
|36
|48
|114
|Tyler Toffoli
|Los Angeles
|RW
|71
|23
|24
|47
|115
|Jordan Staal
|Carolina
|C
|76
|17
|30
|47
|116
|Elias Lindholm
|Carolina
|RW
|77
|15
|32
|47
|117
|Sam Reinhart
|Buffalo
|RW
|79
|20
|27
|47
|118
|Teuvo Teravainen
|Carolina
|LW
|79
|17
|30
|47
|119
|Kevin Shattenkirk
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|79
|11
|36
|47
|120
|Bo Horvat
|Vancouver
|C
|80
|19
|28
|47
|121
|Marcus Johansson
|New Jersey
|LW
|80
|19
|28
|47
|122
|Rasmus Ristolainen
|Buffalo
|D
|80
|8
|39
|47
|123
|Tomas Tatar
|Detroit
|LW
|81
|25
|22
|47
|124
|Patrick Marleau
|Toronto
|LW
|82
|23
|24
|47
|125
|Charlie Coyle
|Minnesota
|RW
|82
|17
|30
|47
|126
|Patric Hornqvist
|Pittsburgh
|RW
|72
|22
|24
|46
|127
|Rickard Rakell
|Anaheim
|LW
|74
|25
|21
|46
|128
|Conor Sheary
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|74
|22
|24
|46
|129
|Gabriel Landeskog
|Colorado
|LW
|75
|20
|26
|46
|130
|Mark Giordano
|Calgary
|D
|76
|14
|32
|46
|131
|Anthony Mantha
|Detroit
|RW
|77
|22
|24
|46
|132
|Kevin Hayes
|N.Y. Rangers
|C
|78
|20
|26
|46
|133
|Shea Weber
|Montreal
|D
|78
|17
|29
|46
|134
|Jason Pominville
|Buffalo
|RW
|78
|14
|32
|46
|135
|Anders Lee
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|79
|27
|19
|46
|136
|Jakob Silfverberg
|Anaheim
|RW
|80
|21
|25
|46
|137
|Jonathan Marchessault
|Vegas
|LW
|74
|22
|23
|45
|138
|Andre Burakovsky
|Washington
|LW
|78
|18
|27
|45
|139
|Ryan Spooner
|Boston
|C
|79
|13
|32
|45
|140
|Tanner Pearson
|Los Angeles
|LW
|80
|23
|22
|45
|141
|Keith Yandle
|Florida
|D
|82
|5
|40
|45
|142
|James Neal
|Vegas
|RW
|73
|25
|19
|44
|143
|Jaromir Jagr
|RW
|73
|17
|27
|44
|144
|Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
|Edmonton
|C
|74
|17
|27
|44
|145
|Tyler Bozak
|Toronto
|C
|74
|16
|28
|44
|146
|Justin Faulk
|Carolina
|D
|74
|16
|28
|44
|147
|Tomas Hertl
|San Jose
|C
|75
|21
|23
|44
|148
|David Backes
|Boston
|RW
|77
|20
|24
|44
|149
|Shayne Gostisbehere
|Philadelphia
|D
|77
|12
|32
|44
|150
|Tyson Barrie
|Colorado
|D
|77
|10
|34
|44
|151
|Alex Pietrangelo
|St. Louis
|D
|78
|11
|33
|44
|152
|Frans Nielsen
|Detroit
|C
|79
|17
|27
|44
|153
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Arizona
|D
|79
|17
|27
|44
|154
|Adam Henrique
|New Jersey
|C
|80
|20
|24
|44
|155
|Nick Leddy
|N.Y. Islanders
|D
|80
|9
|35
|44
|156
|Justin Williams
|Carolina
|RW
|81
|20
|24
|44
|157
|Victor Rask
|Carolina
|C
|81
|16
|28
|44
|158
|Andrew Ladd
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|78
|23
|20
|43
|159
|Josh Bailey
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|79
|13
|30
|43
|160
|Mathieu Perreault
|Winnipeg
|LW
|66
|13
|29
|42
|161
|Paul Stastny
|St. Louis
|C
|68
|14
|28
|42
|162
|John Carlson
|Washington
|D
|71
|10
|32
|42
|163
|Thomas Vanek
|Vancouver
|LW
|73
|17
|25
|42
|164
|Brandon Dubinsky
|Columbus
|C
|74
|14
|28
|42
|165
|Patrick Maroon
|Edmonton
|LW
|77
|22
|20
|42
|166
|David Perron
|Vegas
|LW
|79
|16
|26
|42
|167
|Brock Nelson
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|81
|21
|21
|42
|168
|Evander Kane
|Buffalo
|LW
|66
|24
|17
|41
|169
|Patrick Sharp
|Chicago
|LW
|66
|16
|25
|41
|170
|Robby Fabbri
|St. Louis
|RW
|73
|17
|24
|41
|171
|Sam Gagner
|Vancouver
|C
|74
|15
|26
|41
|172
|Clayton Keller
|Arizona
|LW
|77
|19
|22
|41
|173
|Evgeni Dadonov
|Florida
|LW
|77
|18
|23
|41
|174
|Scott Hartnell
|Nashville
|LW
|78
|18
|23
|41
|175
|Reilly Smith
|Vegas
|RW
|81
|17
|24
|41
|176
|Ryan Suter
|Minnesota
|D
|81
|7
|34
|41
|177
|Bobby Ryan
|Ottawa
|RW
|71
|17
|23
|40
|178
|Loui Eriksson
|Vancouver
|LW
|73
|19
|21
|40
|179
|Brayden Point
|Tampa Bay
|C
|75
|16
|24
|40
|180
|Michael Frolik
|Calgary
|RW
|78
|17
|23
|40
|181
|Valtteri Filppula
|Philadelphia
|C
|79
|11
|29
|40
|182
|Dylan Larkin
|Detroit
|LW
|80
|21
|19
|40
|183
|Brent Seabrook
|Chicago
|D
|80
|7
|33
|40
|184
|Ivan Provorov
|Philadelphia
|D
|80
|7
|33
|40
|185
|Rick Nash
|N.Y. Rangers
|LW
|68
|22
|17
|39
|186
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Columbus
|RW
|77
|19
|20
|39
|187
|Colton Parayko
|St. Louis
|D
|80
|8
|31
|39
|188
|Brendan Gallagher
|Montreal
|RW
|67
|17
|21
|38
|189
|Ryan Strome
|Edmonton
|RW
|73
|14
|24
|38
|190
|Mike Green
|Detroit
|D
|73
|11
|27
|38
|191
|Jussi Jokinen
|Edmonton
|LW
|75
|12
|26
|38
|192
|Ryan McDonagh
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|75
|7
|31
|38
|193
|Ryan Hartman
|Chicago
|LW
|78
|21
|17
|38
|194
|Mikko Rantanen
|Colorado
|RW
|78
|18
|20
|38
|195
|Alex Killorn
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|78
|17
|21
|38
|196
|T.J. Brodie
|Calgary
|D
|79
|7
|31
|38
|197
|Martin Hanzal
|Dallas
|C
|67
|16
|21
|37
|198
|Artem Anisimov
|Chicago
|C
|71
|16
|21
|37
|199
|Boone Jenner
|Columbus
|C
|76
|21
|16
|37
|200
|Richard Panik
|Chicago
|RW
|78
|19
|18
|37
|201
|Seth Jones
|Columbus
|D
|78
|8
|29
|37
|202
|Tomas Plekanec
|Montreal
|C
|80
|13
|24
|37
|203
|Connor Brown
|Toronto
|RW
|81
|18
|19
|37
|204
|Phillip Danault
|Montreal
|C
|81
|12
|25
|37
|205
|Jake Gardiner
|Toronto
|D
|81
|7
|30
|37
|206
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Ottawa
|C
|82
|15
|22
|37
|207
|Patrick Eaves
|Anaheim
|RW
|60
|22
|14
|36
|208
|Mike Cammalleri
|Los Angeles
|LW
|64
|16
|20
|36
|209
|Sean Couturier
|Philadelphia
|C
|69
|13
|23
|36
|210
|Nick Bonino
|Nashville
|C
|75
|15
|21
|36
|211
|Nick Schmaltz
|Chicago
|RW
|76
|8
|28
|36
|212
|Cam Fowler
|Anaheim
|D
|77
|8
|28
|36
|213
|Brock Boeser
|Vancouver
|RW
|78
|20
|16
|36
|214
|Pavel Zacha
|New Jersey
|C
|78
|10
|26
|36
|215
|Sam Bennett
|Calgary
|C
|79
|16
|20
|36
|216
|Lee Stempniak
|Carolina
|RW
|79
|15
|21
|36
|217
|Matt Niskanen
|Washington
|D
|80
|5
|31
|36
|218
|Alex Goligoski
|Arizona
|D
|81
|5
|31
|36
|219
|Nick Bjugstad
|Florida
|C
|68
|16
|19
|35
|220
|Kris Versteeg
|Calgary
|LW
|69
|14
|21
|35
|221
|Pavel Buchnevich
|N.Y. Rangers
|RW
|74
|14
|21
|35
|222
|Justin Schultz
|Pittsburgh
|D
|75
|8
|27
|35
|223
|Travis Konecny
|Philadelphia
|LW
|77
|15
|20
|35
|224
|Tobias Rieder
|Arizona
|RW
|78
|16
|19
|35
|225
|Craig Smith
|Nashville
|RW
|80
|17
|18
|35
|226
|Brady Skjei
|N.Y. Rangers
|D
|80
|5
|30
|35
|227
|Nikita Zaitsev
|Toronto
|D
|80
|5
|30
|35
|228
|Jason Zucker
|Minnesota
|LW
|70
|19
|15
|34
|229
|Mathew Barzal
|N.Y. Islanders
|C
|75
|8
|26
|34
|230
|Morgan Rielly
|Toronto
|D
|79
|7
|27
|34
|231
|Jaccob Slavin
|Carolina
|D
|80
|4
|30
|34
|232
|Jake Muzzin
|Los Angeles
|D
|81
|9
|25
|34
|233
|Dmitry Orlov
|Washington
|D
|82
|7
|27
|34
|234
|Ryan Callahan
|Tampa Bay
|RW
|70
|14
|19
|33
|235
|Ryan Ellis
|Nashville
|D
|70
|12
|21
|33
|236
|Brandon Sutter
|Vancouver
|C
|75
|17
|16
|33
|237
|Alec Martinez
|Los Angeles
|D
|75
|9
|24
|33
|238
|Christian Dvorak
|Arizona
|C
|77
|13
|20
|33
|239
|Anthony Duclair
|Arizona
|RW
|78
|14
|19
|33
|240
|Joel Ward
|San Jose
|RW
|79
|15
|18
|33
|241
|Andrew Cogliano
|Anaheim
|LW
|82
|14
|19
|33
|242
|Clarke MacArthur
|Ottawa
|LW
|60
|14
|18
|32
|243
|Ales Hemsky
|Montreal
|RW
|66
|11
|21
|32
|244
|Cody Eakin
|Vegas
|C
|70
|14
|18
|32
|245
|Justin Abdelkader
|Detroit
|RW
|70
|14
|18
|32
|246
|Sami Vatanen
|Anaheim
|D
|70
|7
|25
|32
|247
|Colin Wilson
|Colorado
|LW
|71
|13
|19
|32
|248
|Carl Hagelin
|Pittsburgh
|LW
|71
|13
|19
|32
|249
|Oscar Lindberg
|Vegas
|C
|74
|14
|18
|32
|250
|Chris Kunitz
|Tampa Bay
|LW
|74
|12
|20
|32
|251
|Jacob Trouba
|Winnipeg
|D
|74
|9
|23
|32
|252
|Josh Ho-Sang
|N.Y. Islanders
|RW
|75
|11
|21
|32
|253
|Antoine Vermette
|Anaheim
|C
|76
|12
|20
|32
|254
|Oskar Klefbom
|Edmonton
|D
|76
|9
|23
|32
|255
|Nick Schmaltz
|Chicago
|C
|76
|8
|24
|32
|256
|Nolan Patrick
|Philadelphia
|C
|77
|14
|18
|32
|257
|Troy Brouwer
|Calgary
|RW
|78
|15
|17
|32
|258
|Nico Hischier
|New Jersey
|RW
|78
|14
|18
|32
|259
|Calle Jarnkrok
|Nashville
|C
|81
|15
|17
|32
|260
|Carl Soderberg
|Colorado
|C
|81
|10
|22
|32
|261
|Drew Stafford
|New Jersey
|RW
|67
|14
|17
|31
|262
|Sven Andrighetto
|Colorado
|RW
|71
|11
|20
|31
|263
|Mikkel Boedker
|San Jose
|LW
|72
|12
|19
|31
|264
|Matt Dumba
|Minnesota
|D
|76
|12
|19
|31
|265
|Devin Shore
|Dallas
|C
|77
|12
|19
|31
|266
|Matt Moulson
|Buffalo
|LW
|80
|12
|19
|31
|267
|Jason Chimera
|N.Y. Islanders
|LW
|81
|17
|14
|31
|268
|Dustin Brown
|Los Angeles
|RW
|81
|12
|19
|31
|269
|Andreas Athanasiou
|Detroit
|LW
|70
|18
|12
|30
|270
|Sven Baertschi
|Vancouver
|LW
|70
|15
|15
|30
|271
|Dylan Strome
|Arizona
|C
|70
|11
|19
|30
|272
|Patrik Berglund
|St. Louis
|C
|71
|17
|13
|30
|273
|Jori Lehtera
|Philadelphia
|C
|71
|9
|21
|30
|274
|Andrew Shaw
|Montreal
|RW
|73
|13
|17
|30
|275
|Leo Komarov
|Toronto
|LW
|74
|13
|17
|30
|276
|Jared Spurgeon
|Minnesota
|D
|74
|9
|21
|30
|277
|Artturi Lehkonen
|Montreal
|LW
|75
|18
|12
|30
|278
|Mattias Janmark
|Dallas
|LW
|75
|13
|17
|30
|279
|Radek Faksa
|Dallas
|C
|75
|12
|18
|30
|280
|Aaron Ekblad
|Florida
|D
|75
|12
|18
|30
|281
|Markus Granlund
|Vancouver
|RW
|76
|18
|12
|30
|282
|Tyler Myers
|Winnipeg
|D
|76
|9
|21
|30
|283
|Nick Ritchie
|Anaheim
|LW
|77
|14
|16
|30
|284
|Dion Phaneuf
|Ottawa
|D
|77
|6
|24
|30
|285
|Paul LaDue
|Los Angeles
|D
|77
|4
|26
|30
|286
|Damon Severson
|New Jersey
|D
|80
|4
|26
|30
|287
|Frank Vatrano
|Boston
|LW
|66
|15
|14
|29
|288
|Jesse Puljujarvi
|Edmonton
|RW
|70
|12
|17
|29
|289
|Zdeno Chara
|Boston
|D
|73
|9
|20
|29
|290
|Joonas Donskoi
|San Jose
|RW
|74
|9
|20
|29
|291
|Erik Johnson
|Colorado
|D
|74
|8
|21
|29
|292
|Anton Stralman
|Tampa Bay
|D
|76
|7
|22
|29
|293
|Tyson Jost
|Colorado
|RW
|77
|13
|16
|29
|294
|Ryan Dzingel
|Ottawa
|LW
|78
|12
|17
|29
|295
|Shea Theodore
|Vegas
|D
|78
|9
|20
|29
|296
|Timo Meier
|San Jose
|LW
|79
|16
|13
|29
|297
|Adam Lowry
|Winnipeg
|C
|80
|13
|16
|29
|298
|Noah Hanifin
|Carolina
|D
|80
|5
|24
|29
|299
|Mattias Ekholm
|Nashville
|D
|82
|6
|23
|29
|300
|Marian Gaborik
|Los Angeles
|LW
|59
|14
|14
|28
Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca