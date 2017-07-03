The Dallas Stars landed one of the top free agent wingers on the market, handing out the only five-year deal to an unrestricted free agent forward to get the deal done.

The Montreal Canadiens responded by taking a shot on a skilled former Stars winger who missed most of last season due to injury.

Statistically Speaking looks at the signings of Alexander Radulov and Ales Hemsky.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Alexander Radulov Montreal RW 76 18 36 54 54.2 2.3 101.3 62.5 18:17

The Stars Get: RW Alexander Radulov

Radulov, who will turn 31 this week, had a successful return to the NHL last season, finishing second on the Canadiens with 54 points, showing that he still has high-end skill, but he also played with a feisty edge to his game and his enthusiasm endeared him to Montreal fans.

Radulov was limited to 1.93 shots on goal per game, which isn’t ideal for a first-line scoring winger, and took 28 minor penalties, nine of which were hooking penalties – only Jaromir Jagr and Daniel Sedin took more among forwards. Radulov was also a non-shooter on the Habs’ power play, ranking 58th out of 61 in shot attempts per 60 among forwards that played at least 200 5-on-4 minutes. He was Montreal’s best forward in the postseason, and is a strong creative complement on a line that includes at least one shooter.

In Dallas, Radulov is a nice infusion of skill on an already talented team but, on a team that already boasts Jamie Benn,Tyler Seguin and Jason Spezza, Radulov can fill more of a complementary role.

The biggest issue for any team investing in Radulov was how much term they were going to give, and the Stars ponied up five years and $31.25-million. That $6.25-million cap hit is going to put expectations on Radulov to produce, but there also should be an understanding that players in their thirties tend to see their production decline and this contract runs Radulov through age 35. That doesn’t mean that Radulov can’t be a productive part of the Stars lineup, but it would seem unlikely that he would score much more than he did last season in Montreal.

Verdict: The Stars have spent significant money in free agency, and getting Radulov continues to make the team better. However, it’s fair to wonder whether that contract is going to produce good value, especially in the later years of the deal.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Ales Hemsky Dallas RW 15 4 3 7 49.7 -0.3 100.1 45.3 14:25

The Canadiens Get: RW Ales Hemsky

Ales Hemsky is coming off an injury-plagued season.

Hemsky is a 33-year-old playmaking winger who naturally isn’t what he was at his peak, but has remained an efficiently productive scorer even in a lesser role. He played one game before March last season, sidelined by a torn labrum in his hip that was suffered at the World Cup of Hockey.

If Hemsky is healthy, though, he’s produced 1.75 points/60 over the past four seasons, the same as Artem Anisimov, Jakub Voracek, Sean Monahan and others, so it would not be unreasonable to expect him to be productive in a top-nine role in Montreal.

Signed to a one-year, $1-million contract, Hemsky is a risk well worth taking for Montreal, but there is sense of desperation from a team that just lost its number two scorer from last season.

Verdict: It’s not reasonable to expect Hemsky to match the production lost by Radulov’s departure, but Hemsky can mitigate the impact of the loss and does so at a much better price. There is risk involved, to be sure, but there is a much better chance that Hemsky’s production exceeds the level of investment when compared to the cost of Radulov in Dallas.

