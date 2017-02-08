Rantanen a rare bright spot for the Avalanche; a new line busts out for Minnesota, Dubinsky, Lundqvist and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mikko Rantanen – Colorado’s rookie right winger recorded his first career hat trick in a 4-0 win over Montreal. He has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past five games and has a respectable 24 points in 45 games this season.

Jason Pominville – The veteran Wild winger scored a couple of goals and added two assists in a 4-2 victory at Winnipeg. He has 17 points (5 G, 12 A) in the past 15 games and had a big game with a new line, as Charlie Coyle moved in to centre Pominville and Nino Niederreiter.

The new combination worked for Coyle, who had three assists at Winnipeg; he had one assist in his previous six games. Niederreiter scored a couple of goals, giving him 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games.

Brandon Dubinsky – Columbus’ gritty centre produced a goal and two assists in a 3-2 overtime win at Detroit, giving him six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games.

Henrik Lundqvist – New York’s star netminder is coming around after a tough start to the season. He stopped 43 of 44 shots in a 4-1 win over Anaheim, giving him a .941 save percentage in his past eight games, lifting his save percentage to .910 (which is still a career-low) this season.

ZEROES

Jake Muzzin – The Kings blueliner was on the ice for four even-strength goals against in a 5-0 loss at Tampa Bay.

Vernon Fiddler and Austin Watson – The Nashville fourth liners were buried in the defensive zone (0 for, 10 against, 0-6 scoring chances) in a 4-2 win over Nashville.

Andrew Hammond – Making his first NHL start since October 17, Hammond surrendered six goals on 30 shots in a 6-0 loss to St. Louis. He has a .837 save percentage in six appearances this season.

Peter Budaj – The Kings goaltender gave up five goals on 21 shots in a 5-0 loss at Tampa Bay, his second straight tough start (he allowed 11 goals on 15 shots at Washington on Sunday).

VITAL SIGNS

Ondrej Pavelec – Winnipeg’s netminder allowed three goals on 14 shots in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota, but also suffered a lower-body injury that forced him from the game.

Sven Baertschi – The Canucks winger suffered a concussion after colliding with Predators enforcer Cody McLeod in a 4-2 loss to Nashville.

SHORT SHIFTS

Evander Kane is producing for the Sabres.

Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner contributed a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Dallas; he had one assist in his previous 11 games…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog, C Nathan MacKinnon and D Mark Barberio each had a pair of assists in a 4-0 win over Montreal. Landeskog has four assists in the past five games, MacKinnon has 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games and Barberio, waived by Montreal last week, had zero points in his past seven games…Sabres LW Evander Kane scored a pair of goals, including the OT winner, and had 10 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 5-4 win over San Jose; he has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Sabres C Jack Eichel had a couple of assists against San Jose, giving him 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly contributed a goal and an assist against the Sharks, and has 15 points (4 G, 11 A) in the past 16 games…Sharks D Brent Burns had a pair of assists at Buffalo, giving him 36 points (13 G, 23 A) in the past 30 games…Rangers RW Michael Grabner scored a pair of goals in a 4-1 win over Anaheim, and has 14 points (11 G, 3 A) in the past 13 games…Rangers LW J.T. Miller and D Brady Skjei both added a couple of assists against the Ducks. Miller has 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the past 16 games and Skjei has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Capitals RW Brett Connolly, LW Marcus Johansson and LW Alex Ovechkin each had one goal and one assist in a 5-0 win over Carolina. Connolly has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past 11 games, Johansson has back-to-back two-point games after seven games without a point, and Ovechkin has 20 points (8 G, 12 A) in the past 15 games… Capitals D Matt Niskanen had a couple of assists against Carolina, and has 13 points (2 G, 11 A) in the past 12 games…Blues LW David Perron and C Paul Stastny both had a couple of assists in a 6-0 win at Ottawa. Perron has 10 points (1 G, 9 A) in the past 14 games and Stastny has 17 points (8 G, 9 A) in the past 16 games…Blues LW Alexander Steen had a goal and an assist at Ottawa, giving him 19 points (8 G, 11 A) in the past 17 games…Blues RW Vladimir Tarasenko scored two goals at the Senators and has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past six games…Lightning RW Nikita Kucherov scored two goals in a 5-0 win against Los Angeles; he has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Lightning C Vladislav Namestnikov added a couple of assists; he had one goal and zero assists in the previous 10 games…Lightning RW Jonathan Drouin contributed a goal and an assist. He has 27 points (13 G, 14 A) in the past 29 games…Predators LW Viktor Arvidsson and C Calle Jarnkrok both had a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win against Vancouver. Arvidsson has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past nine games and Jarnkrok has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Predators D Roman Josi earned a couple of assists and has four assists in his past four games…Jets RW Joel Armia produced a goal and an assist in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota. He had three points (2 G, 1 A) in his previous 21 games.

Ducks LW Andrew Cogliano and C Ryan Kesler had strong possession numbers (17 for, 4 against, 81.0 CF%) in a 4-1 loss at the Rangers…Toronto’s fourth line – Matt Martin, Ben Smith and Nikita Soshnikov – struggled (1 for, 7 against, 12.5 CF%, 0-4 scoring chances) in a limited role during a 3-1 win over Dallas…Senators D Marc Methot was on for three even-strength goals against in a 6-0 loss to St. Louis…Blue Jackets defencemen Seth Jones and Zach Werenski were dominant (26 for, 5 against, 83.9 CF%, 8-0 scoring chances) in a 3-2 overtime win at Detroit…Jets defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Jacob Trouba combined for 23 shot attempts (12 SOG) in a 4-2 loss to Minnesota.

Pekka Rinne is back on top of his game for the Predators.

Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney had 39 saves on 40 shots in a 3-1 win vs. Dallas, and has a .935 save percentage in four games with Toronto…Lightning G Ben Bishop stopped all 28 shots that he faced in a 5-0 win over Los Angeles. He had a .854 save percentage in his previous four games…Blues G Jake Allen had a 30-save shutout in a 6-0 win at Ottawa, giving him a .929 save percentage in the past five games…Capitals G Braden Holtby recorded a 23-save shutout in a 5-0 win against Carolina, giving him a .940 save percentage in his past five starts…Predators G Pekka Rinne turned away 31 of 33 shots in a 4-2 win over Vancouver, and has a .938 save percentage in his past dozen starts.

FIRSTS

Ivan Barbashev – The Blues rookie forward scored his first NHL goal, in his sixth NHL game, a 6-0 win at Ottawa. He’s centering the fourth line with Scottie Upshall and Ryan Reaves since getting called up.

Marcus Sorenson – The 24-year-old Sharks winger had an assist in his first NHL game, a 5-4 overtime loss at Buffalo.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some skilled players suffering from low on-ice shooting percentages (so due to get better):

Jussi Jokinen should be better down the stretch.

Jussi Jokinen – The Panthers veteran has just 13 points in 42 games, but his 5-on-5 on-ice shooting percentage is 4.3%. With the Panthers getting healthier, Jokinen could get better results with better linemates.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins – The Oilers centre has no points in the past five games, but his on-ice shooting percentage of 5.2% suggests he’s due for improvement.

Johnny Gaudreau – He has 35 points in 46 games, which is okay, but Calgary’s most dynamic forward has a 5.7% on-ice shooting percentage, which is awfully low for a first-line forward.

Martin Hanzal – 19 points in 43 games is Hanzal’s lowest per-game production since 2010-2011, but his 5.7% on-ice shooting percentage could be an indicator that the trade candidate is due for better luck in a new location.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca