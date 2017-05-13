Bobby Ryan’s productive playoff continues; Anderson, Fleury, Pageau, Malkin and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Bobby Ryan - The Ottawa right winger scored the winning goal in overtime and added an assist in a 2-1 Game One win at Pittsburgh. He’s up to 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in 13 postseason games, a big step up from his 25 points in 62 games during the regular season.

Craig Anderson - Ottawa’s netminder turned away 27 of 28 shots in Game One at Pittsburgh, and is up to a .917 save percentage in 13 playoff contests.

Marc-Andre Fleury - Pittsburgh’s puck-stopper had 33 saves on 35 shots in Game One, and has a .928 save percentage in 13 playoff games.

ZEROES

Brian Dumoulin and Olli Maatta - The Penguins defenders had identical possession stats (13 for, 20 against, 39.4 CF%) and both had errors leading to Ottawa’s two goals in Game One. Dumoulin reversed the puck on a breakout, only it went to Bobby Ryan, who quickly set up Jean-Gabriel Pageau for the first goal of the game, and Maatta was beaten on a sprint to the net by Bobby Ryan, a big winger who has skill, but doesn’t necessarily win a lot of races.

Conor Sheary, Nick Bonino and Patric Hornqvist - Pittsburgh’s third line was buried (1 for, 8 against, 11.1 CF%, 0-3 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime loss in Game One against Ottawa.

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Clarke MacArthur - The Senators winger had game-best possession stats (21 for, 9 against, 70.0 CF%, 10-5 scoring chances) yet was on for the only goal Pittsburgh scored in Ottawa’s 2-1 overtime win in Game One.

SHORT SHIFTS

Senators C Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the first goal of the game in a 2-1 overtime win in Game One at Pittsburgh. He has seven goals in the past six games...Penguins C Evgeni Malkin scored Pittsburgh’s only goal in Game One; he leads the playoffs with 19 points (6 G, 13 A) in 13 playoff games.