The Buffalo Sabres have been looking to upgrade along the blueline, and made a connection with a team that had excess quality depth on defence.

The Minnesota Wild were looking to cut some costs, and it turns out that Buffalo was happy to take on some of those expenses in order to get better.

Statistically Speaking examines Buffalo’s acquisition of Marco Scandella and Jason Pominville.

2016-2017 NHL STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Marco Scandella Minnesota D 71 4 9 13 48.3 -1.1 100.1 47.9 18:20 Jason Pominville Minnesota RW 78 13 34 47 53.6 5.9 99.0 52.0 14:14 Tyler Ennis Buffalo LW 51 5 8 13 48.6 1.4 97.1 51.5 12:50 Marcus Foligno Buffalo LW 80 13 10 23 47.3 0.2 100.6 39.8 15:28

The Sabres Get: D Marco Scandella and RW Jason Pominville and a fourth-round pick

Scandella, 27, is a steady defenceman with good size, but after a couple of seasons playing more than 20 minutes per game, he fell out of Minnesota’s top four last season, so it’s not altogether shocking that he was on the block this summer. He’s not a big point producer, though in 2014-2015 he had career-highs of 11 goals and 23 points in just 64 games.

In Buffalo, Scandella fits easily in the top four and could land alongside Rasmus Ristolainen on the top pair. That’s not a reflection on Jake McCabe, who was Ristolainen’s primary partner last season, but more that change is necessary to drive better results on the Buffalo blueline. But, if Scandella isn’t on the top pair, he would slot in on the second pairing with Zach Bogosian. In either case, the Sabres are better off than they were last season.

Scandella also comes with a reasonable $4-million cap hit for the next three seasons.

Pominville is a 34-year-old winger who is making his return to Buffalo after four-plus seasons in Minnesota and saw his ice time reduced last season. His 14:14 ATOI was his lowest since his rookie season, 2005-2006.

Pominville is probably considered overpaid at this stage of his career because he hasn’t scored more than 18 goals in any of the past three seasons, but he’s put up stellar possession stats and the Wild consistently dragged the opposition with Pominville on the ice last season.

In Buffalo, Pominville can slide in as the third-line right winger, behind Kyle Okposo and Sam Reinhart, and offers some insurance in case Okposo isn’t 100%. Pominville can also contribute on the power play.

The rub with Pominville is that he comes with a $5.6-million cap hit for two more seasons. As a slight relative plus on that front, he only costs $5-million per season in actual salary.

The Wild Get: LW Tyler Ennis and LW Marcus Foligno and a third-round pick

Ennis, 27, is at something of a career crossroads after scoring eight goals in 74 games over the past two injury-plagued seasons.

He’s small and skilled, and is a three-time 20-goal scorer. If he’s sheltered in Minnesota, Ennis may be able to contribute in a supporting role.

Ennis comes with a $4.6-million cap hit and costs even less in real cash relative to cap hit, with a salary of $3.65-million for the next two years.

Marcus Foligno will now bang bodies for the Wild.

Foligno is a 25-year-old bruising winger, who goes 6-foot-3, 228 pounds and ranked second among forwards with 279 hits last season. He also had a career-high nine fights, and scored a career-high 13 goals, so his appeal is mostly as muscle on the third or fourth line. He’s a solid player, just one with limited offensive capability.

A restricted free agent with arbitration rights, Foligno made $2.25-million last season and will probably get a raise, but in the end, the Wild are going to save money on this deal, and that’s not by accident. They’re trying to get new contracts for restricted free agent wingers Mikael Granlund and Nino Niederreiter, so cutting costs on this deal could be worth it in the long run if those two get inked to new deals.

The third-round pick is a sweetener, with a fourth-rounder going to Buffalo, but it's worth noting that if they finish in similar spots next season than an early third-round pick has value over a late fourth-round pick.

Verdict: There isn’t much argument to be made when it comes to the players involved in the deal – Buffalo is spending more money and clearly gets better players – but there is some method to Minnesota’s madness here.