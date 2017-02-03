Scheifele flying high for the Jets; Parayko, Stastny, Stone, Benn, Tierney and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Winnipeg’s star centre Mark Scheifele scored two goals in a 4-3 win at Dallas.

He has 25 points (11 G, 14 A) in the past 21 games. Over the past calendar year, Scheifele has 42 goals and 90 points in 84 games.

HEROES

Colton Parayko – St. Louis’ second-year blueliner put up a goal and two assists against Toronto, and has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past nine games. Among big-minute defencemen (minimum 750 5-on-5 minutes), he ranks fifth in primary assists per 60 minutes.

Paul Stastny – The veteran Blues centre scored a pair of goals and added an assist in a 5-1 win over Toronto, giving him 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games.

Mark Stone – With two goals and an assist in a 5-2 win at Tampa Bay, Stone has 31 points (15 G, 16 A) in the past 31 games. Since the start of the 2014-2015 season, he is tied for 25th with 164 points, in 203 games.

Jamie Benn – Dallas’ captain recorded a goal and two assists in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg. He has 24 points (8 G, 16 A) in his past 21 games.

Chris Tierney – The 22-year-old Sharks centre scored a couple of goals in a 4-1 win at Vancouver. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 21 games.

ZEROES

Montreal offence – The Habs generated a paltry 16 shots on goal in a 3-1 loss at Philadelphia.

Milan Lucic, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jordan Eberle – The Oilers line had a tough night (5 for, 13 against, 27.8 CF, 3-11 scoring chances) in a 2-0 loss at Nashville.

Matt Moulson – The veteran Sabres winger was on the wrong side of the puck (2 for, 14 against, 12.5 CF%, 0-10 scoring chances) in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers.

VITAL SIGNS

Alex Galchenyuk – Montreal’s playmaking pivot returned to the lineup, after missing a couple more games due to an ankle injury.

Zach Bogosian – Buffalo’s blueliner suffered an upper-body injury after taking a hit by Rangers rookie Jimmy Vesey.

Andrew Shaw – The Habs winger was benched, playing just 7:41, after taking a bad penalty against Philadelphia.

Shayne Gostisbehere – Philadelphia made their second-year defenceman a healthy scratch against Montreal. He’s at the top of their defence in shot differentials, bottom in goal differentials.

Travis Konecny – The Flyers rookie winger was also a healthy scratch against Montreal. He had two points (1 G, 1 A) and 17 shots on goal in his previous 10 games.

SHORT SHIFTS

Erik Karlsson is on a scoring tear again.

Senators D Erik Karlsson had three assists in a 5-2 win at Tampa Bay, giving him 12 points (1 G, 11 A) in his past 10 games…Senators C Kyle Turris and LW Mike Hoffman both had a goal and an assist at Tampa Bay. Turris has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games, and Hoffman has 30 points (15 G, 15 A) in the past 28 games…Jets LW Nikolaj Ehlers contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Dallas, giving him 23 points (14 G, 9 A) in the past 21 games…Jets RW Patrik Laine chipped in a couple of assists at Dallas, and has 13 points (4 G, 9 A) during an eight-game point streak…Predators LW Viktor Arvidsson and C Ryan Johansen both had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win over Edmonton. Arvidsson has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past seven games and eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Flyers C Sean Couturier scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-1 win against Montreal; he had one assist in his previous seven games…Rangers LW J.T. Miller contributed a pair of assists, and had great possession stats (20 for, 4 against, 83.3 CF, 16-2 scoring chances) in a 2-1 overtime win at Buffalo, giving him 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in the previous 14 games…Stars RW Patrick Eaves and D John Klingberg both contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Winnipeg. Eaves has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past seven games and Klingberg has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games…Blues LW Alexander Steen had a goal and an assist in a 5-1 win over Toronto, giving him 16 points (7 G, 9 A) in the past 14 games…Blues D Alex Pietrangelo added a pair of assists against Toronto, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Blackhawks LW Artemi Panarin and RW Patrick Kane both had a goal and an assist in a 4-3 win at Arizona. Panarin had one assist in his previous six games and Kane has 14 points (5 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games…Blackhawks D Duncan Keith added a pair of assists and has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games…Coyotes rookies C Christian Dvorak and LW Brendan Perlini both contributed a goal and an assist in a 4-3 loss to Chicago. Dvorak had an assist in his previous 13 games and Perlini had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous eight games…Sharks D Brent Burns had a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win at Vancouver, giving him 20 points (7 G, 13 A) in the past 14 games…Sabres LW Evander Kane registered 14 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 2-1 loss to the Rangers…Toronto’s line of James van Riemsdyk, Tyler Bozak and Mitch Marner had a strong possession game (19 for, 4 against, 82.6 CF%, 10-2 scoring chances) in a 5-1 loss at St. Louis.

Predators G Pekka Rinne had a 31-save shutout in a 2-0 win against Edmonton. He’s rebounded from a slump, and has a .939 save percentage in his past 11 starts…Sharks G Martin Jones had 32 saves on 33 shots in a 4-1 win at Vancouver, giving him a .932 save percentage in his past seven starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist stopped 36 of 37 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Buffalo, and has a .939 save percentage in his past six games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some players heating up, yet still owned in less than half of TSN leagues:

Overshadowed in a deep rookie class, Sebastian Aho has 12 goals in the past 24 games.

Sebastian Aho – The Carolina rookie has 12 goals and 19 points in the past 24 games. Owned: 22.0%

Alex Killorn – The Lightning winger has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games. Owned: 30.5%

Jason Zucker – His hot streak has gone for quite a while now, and he has 19 points (10 G, 9 A) in the past 19 games. Owned: 41.9%

Calle Jarnkrok – The Predators centre is getting more ice time and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games. Owned: 1.8%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca