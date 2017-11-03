Scheifele and Wheeler sink the Stars; Eller, Pouliot, Jenner, Varlamov, Smith and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mark Scheifele – Winnipeg’s top line centre recorded a hat trick in a 5-2 win against Dallas. He has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past three games. Jets captain Blake Wheeler assisted on all three of Scheifele’s goals and also has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in the past three games.

Lars Eller – The Washington centre scored a pair of goals, including the winner late in the third period, and added an assist in a 4-3 win against the Islanders, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

Benoit Pouliot – The lanky Buffalo winger scored two goals and added an assist in a 5-4 win at Arizona. He started slowly this year, but has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past five games.

Boone Jenner – The Blue Jackets pivot scored a goal and added two helpers in a 7-3 romp at Florida. He has four points (2 G, 2 A) in six games and has played at least 19 minutes in each of the past three games.

Semyon Varlamov – Coming off a terrible start in Vegas, Colorado’s goaltender turned away 57 of 60 shots in a 5-3 win against Carolina. He had a .873 save percentage in his previous five games.

Michael Neuvirth – A week after his worst start of the season, Philadelphia’s backup goaltender posted a 33-save shutout in a 2-0 win at St. Louis, on the second half of a back-to-back for the Flyers. Neuvirth has allowed two goals or fewer in four of his five starts.

Mike Smith – Calgary’s goaltender has been facing a heavy workload and stopped 43 of 44 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Pittsburgh. He has a .941 save percentage in his past seven starts.

ZEROES

Sven Andrighetto and Rocco Grimaldi – The Colorado forwards were on the wrong side of the puck (5 for, 27 against, 15.6 CF%, 3-13 scoring chances) and on for all three goals against in a 5-3 win over Carolina.

Jonathan Marchessault and Reilly Smith – The Vegas forward duo was on for both goals against in a 2-1 loss at Boston, and had poor possession numbers (4 for, 21 against, 16.0 CF%, 3-12 scoring chances) to boot.

Carey Price – Montreal’s franchise netminder allowed five goals on 26 shots in a 6-3 loss at Minnesota, dropping his save percentage to what would be a career-low .877.

James Reimer – Surrendered four goals on 19 shots in less than half a game in Florida’s 7-3 loss to Columbus, and has a .871 save percentage in his past five games.

VITAL SIGNS

Brett Pesce – A concussion has sidelined the steady Hurricanes blueliner.

Brandon Dubinsky – The Columbus centre suffered an eye injury at Florida that prevented him from playing in the third period.

Jason Dickinson – The Dallas Stars called up their 2013 first-round pick to play at Winnipeg after he had seven points (6 G, 1 A) in nine AHL games to earn the promotion.

Tristan Jarry – The 2013 second-rounder was called up to play for Pittsburgh in Calgary, the second start of the 22-year-old’s NHL career. He stopped 32 of 34 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss.

SHORT SHIFTS

Senators RW Mark Stone had a goal and an assist in a 3-1 win over Detroit, and has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Senators D Erik Karlsson chipped in a couple of assists, giving him 12 assists in eight games…Blue Jackets wingers Oliver Bjorkstrand and Josh Anderson both scored two goals in a 7-3 win at Florida. Bjorkstrand has five points (4 G, 1 A) in the past six games, and Anderson has six points (4 G, 2 A) in the past six games…Blue Jackets LW Matt Calvert, D Markus Nutivaara and D Zach Werenski each had a couple of assists at Florida. Calvert has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games, Nutivaara has five assists in the past five games, and Werenski had zero points in his previous four games…Panthers C Vincent Trocheck put up a goal and two assists in a 7-3 loss to Columbus. He has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher scored two goals in a 6-3 loss at Minnesota, giving him eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Wild C Matt Cullen produced a goal and an assist in a 6-3 win over Montreal; he had no goals and two assists in the first 10 games…Wild C Mikko Koivu, RW Mikael Granlund and D Mathew Dumba each contributed a couple of assists. Koivu had one goal in his previous four games, Granlund had one assist in his previous five, and Dumba had one assist in his previous six games…Bruins D Torey Krug earned a pair of assists in a 2-1 win against Vegas, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Islanders LW Anders Lee scored two goals and added an assist in a 4-3 loss at Washington. He has 12 points (6 G, 6 A) during a seven-game point streak…Islanders C John Tavares had a goal and an assist, and has 14 points (10 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Islanders RW Josh Bailey added a pair of assists, giving him 14 points (2 G, 12 A) during an eight-game point streak…Capitals LW Chandler Stephenson contributed a couple of assists in the win over the Islanders, his first assists in his 17th career game…Flyers LW Claude Giroux scored a goal and added an assist in a 2-0 win at St. Louis and has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games…Flyers C Sean Couturier picked up a pair of assists, giving him 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Avalanche C Carl Soderberg and D Patrik Nemeth both had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against Carolina. Soderbeg has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games and Nemeth had zero points in his previous five games…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon added two assists and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past two games, after one point in the previous six games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly earned three assists in a 5-4 win at Arizona and has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Sabres RW Kyle Okposo added a goal, his first of the season, and an assist…Coyotes C Christian Dvorak had a goal and an assist in a 5-4 loss to Buffalo; he has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Coyotes D Jason Demers added two assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games…Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews scored a goal, on one of his two penalty shots, and added an assist in a 5-3 defeat at Los Angeles. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Kings RW Tyler Toffoli scored two goals in a 5-3 win against Toronto and has five goals in the past four games...Kings LW Tanner Pearson picked up three assists after posting one point in his previous six games…Kings LW Mike Cammalleri produced a goal and an assist vs. Toronto, snapping a five-game scoring slump.

Blue Jackets rookies Pierre-Luc Dubois (21 for, 1 against, 95.5 CF%, 14-0 scoring chances) and Sonny Milano (13 for, 1 against, 91.9 CF%, 8-0 scoring chances) had crazy possession numbers at Florida.

Bruins G Tuukka Rask stopped 28 of 29 shots in a 2-1 win vs. Vegas and has a .931 save percentage in his past four starts…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist turned away 27 of 28 shots in a 2-1 overtime win at Tampa Bay; he had a .890 save percentage in his previous five starts.

FIRSTS

Michael Amadio – The Kings winger notched his first goal, in his fourth game, a 5-3 win against Toronto.

Sean Kuraly – Boston’s rookie centre scored his first regular-season goal in his 19th career game, a 2-1 win against Vegas. He scored two goals in last year’s playoffs for the Bruins.

Dakota Mermis – The undrafted 23-year-old made his NHL debut for Arizona in a 5-4 loss to Buffalo.

Will O’Neill – With Radko Gudas, Shayne Gostisbehere and Andrew MacDonald injured, the Flyers turned to O’Neill, a 29-year-old who was a seventh-round pick of the Atlanta Thrashers in 2006 to make his NHL debut at St. Louis.

