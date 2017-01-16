Marchand leading the way in Boston; Staal, McGinn, Danault, Tavares and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Brad Marchand – The Bruins winger had a spectacular game Saturday afternoon against Philadelphia, scoring two goals and adding three assists in a 6-3 Boston win. Marchand has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past six games; his 43 points in 46 games gives him a career-high 0.93 points per game.

Jordan Staal and Brock McGinn – Staal, the veteran Hurricanes centre had two assists in Friday’s 5-2 win against Buffalo and put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 7-4 win over the Islanders. He has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past six games. McGinn, the rookie winger, scored two goals against Buffalo and added a goal and three assists vs. the Islanders. He has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past six games.

Phillip Danault – The Habs centre continued his strong recent play with three assists in Saturday’s 5-4 win against the Rangers. He has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past nine games.

John Tavares – The Islanders captain notched a hat trick to lead the way in Friday’s 5-2 win at Florida, then scored a couple of more goals in Saturday’s 7-4 loss at Carolina. He had five points (2 G, 3 A) in his previous 12 games so this eruption had been building for a while.

ZEROES

Sam Reinhart – The Sabres winger was on the ice for four goals against in Friday’s 5-2 loss at Carolina.

Justin Schultz – It’s been a great year for the Penguins blueliner, but he was on the ice for four even-strength goals against in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at Detroit.

Connor Hellebuyck – The troubles continue for Winnipeg’s netminder. He allowed three goals on six shots in Friday’s 4-3 loss at Arizona. He has a .881 save percentage in the past seven games.

Steve Mason – The Flyers goaltender had a good run earlier, but has fallen into a valley, surrendering five goals on 17 shots in Sunday’s 5-0 loss at Washington. He has a .846 save percentage in his past nine games.

Henrik Lundqvist – New York’s star goaltender allowed five goals on 22 shots in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Montreal. He was playing in relief of injured starter Antti Raanta, and Lundqvist has a .861 save percentage in his past five games.

VITAL SIGNS

Kris Letang – Pittsburgh’s number one defenceman suffered a lower-body injury against Detroit Saturday and is considered week-to-week.

Alex Galchenyuk – Montreal’s No. 1 centre returned to the lineup, and scored a goal, in Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Rangers. It was his first game in nearly six weeks due to a lower-body injury.

Pavel Buchnevich – The Rangers rookie returned to the lineup Friday against Toronto for the first time in two months and earned assists in both games that he played over the weekend.

Shayne Gostisbehere – The Flyers made their second-year defenceman a healthy scratch on Saturday. They do some strange things on that Philadelphia blueline.

Antti Raanta – The Rangers netminder suffered a lower-body injury at Montreal and is expected to miss the next 7-10 days.

Joonas Korpisalo – The Blue Jackets called up the 22-year-old goaltender and he played back-to-back games on Friday and Saturday, stopping 59 of 64 shots. He had a .900 save percentage in 12 AHL games this season, but had a .920 save percentage in 31 games for Columbus last season.

Curtis McElhinney – Making his first start for the Maple Leafs, the veteran goaltender stopped 35 of 37 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Ottawa.

SHORT SHIFTS

Nicklas Backstrom is on a tear for the streaking Capitals.

Maple Leafs C Tyler Bozak recorded two assists in Friday’s 4-2 win at the Rangers then added a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Ottawa. He has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak…Maple Leafs rookie RW Mitch Marner had two assists Friday and another one Saturday, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past six games…Capitals C Nicklas Backstrom contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-0 win against Chicago and two more in Sunday’s 5-0 win against Philadelphia. He has 12 points (3 G, 9 A) during a six-game point streak. Capitals C Jay Beagle scored twice against Chicago; he had no goals and one assist in his previous six games…Capitals C Lars Eller added two assists vs. Chicago; he had two points (1 G, 1 A) in his previous 10 games…Capitals RW T.J. Oshie produced a goal and an assist in the win over Chicago, and has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past eight games…Capitals RW Tom Wilson put up a goal and two assists vs. Chicago and one more assist against Philadelphia. He had no goals and two assists in his previous 14 games…Islanders D Nick Leddy put up a goal and two assists in Friday’s 5-2 win at Florida, then added an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 loss at Carolina. He has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Panthers C Vincent Trocheck had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 5-2 loss to the Islanders, and had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win against Columbus. He has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past 10 games...Hurricanes LW Jeff Skinner scored two goals and added an assist in Friday’s 5-2 win over Buffalo; he has eight points (4 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Coyotes D Oliver Ekman-Larsson recorded three assists in Friday’s 4-3 victory against Winnipeg; he has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Coyotes rookie LW Brendan Perlini scored a couple of goals against the Jets, and has four goals in the past six games.

Krug and Pastrnak are crucial contributors in Boston.

Rangers C Kevin Hayes earned a couple of assists in Saturday’s 5-4 loss at Montreal, giving him 10 points (2 G, 8 A) in the past eight games…Rangers C Derek Stepan contributed a goal and an assist, and has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games…Canadiens LW Paul Byron had a goal and an assist against the Rangers, giving him 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in the past 18 games…Canadiens D Alexei Emelin had a goal and an assist in the win over the Rangers; he had one assist in his previous 34 games…Canadiens LW Max Pacioretty tallied a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over the Blueshirts, and has 22 points (15 G, 7 A) in the past 20 games…Bruins RW David Pastrnak had a pair of assists in Saturday’s 6-3 win against Philadelphia; he has seven assists in the past six games…Bruins D Torey Krug had a goal and an assist over Philadelphia, giving him 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in the past 12 games…Maple Leafs C Nazem Kadri scored two goals in Saturdays’ 4-2 win at Ottawa, and has 10 points (8 G, 2 A) in the past 11 games…Red Wings D Mike Green had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 win over Pittsburgh; he has four points (2 G, 2 A) in his past five games…Red Wings rookie RW Anthony Mantha chipped in a couple of assists, giving him 15 points (7 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Red Wings RW Gustav Nyquist had a goal and two assists against Pittsburgh and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past two games, after managing four points (0 G, 4 A) in his previous 20 games…Red Wings LW Thomas Vanek continues to produce. He had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over Pittsburgh, and has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Hurricanes D Justin Faulk had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 7-4 win against the Islanders; he has 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in the past 14 games…Hurricanes RW Elias Lindholm put up a goal and two assists against the Isles, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past six games…Hurricanes RW Lee Stempniak also had a goal and two assist against the Islanders; he had one assist in his previous seven games…Wild RW Mikael Granlund had two assists in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Dallas and added an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Chicago. He has 21 points (5 G, 16 A) in the past 18 games…Wild LW Jason Zucker contributed a goal and an assist at Dallas. He has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games…Stars D John Klingberg put up a goal and two assist in Saturday’s 5-4 loss to Minnesota, giving him 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 12 games…Stars C Tyler Seguin added a goal and an assist, and has 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 10 games…Kings C Anze Kopitar earned three assists in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime victory against Winnipeg. He has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past four games.

Capitals RW Justin Williams scored twice in Sunday’s 6-3 win against Philadelphia, giving him 20 points (12 G, 8 A) in the past 20 games…Capitals D Matt Niskanen scored two goals against Philadelphia; he had no points in his previous five games…Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane scored both Chicago goals in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Minnesota. He has 10 points (3 G, 7 A) in the past six games…Blackhawks C Artem Anisimov assisted on both Chicago goals, ending a four-game scoring drought…Blues C Patrik Berglund scored two goals in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime win at Anaheim, giving him 10 points (9 G, 1 A) in the past 14 games.

Capitals G Braden Holtby stopped all 24 shots that he faced in Friday’s 6-0 win over Chicago. It was his fourth shutout in his past 10 starts and he has a .952 save percentage in that span…Predators G Pekka Rinne had 28 saves on 30 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 win vs. Colorado; he has a .944 save percentage in his past five starts…Ducks G Jonathan Bernier posted a 26-save shutout in Saturday’s 3-0 win vs. Arizona. He had a .844 save percentage in his previous seven games…Blues G Carter Hutton turned away all 23 shots in Saturday’s 4-0 win at San Jose then stopped 22 of 23 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 OT win at Anaheim. He has a .953 save percentage in the past four games and, with Jake Allen struggling, Hutton has a chance to earn more playing time with St. Louis…Capitals G Phillip Grubauer had a 24-save shutout in Sunday’s 5-0 win over Philadelphia, giving him a .935 save percentage in 10 games this season.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being added the most yet still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Ryan Hartman has earned a bigger role in Chicago.

Nathan Beaulieu – Playing a bigger role on the Montreal blueline with Andrei Markov out, Beaulieu has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 30.1%

Matt Dumba – It’s been a breakout season for the Wild blueliner, who has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 17 games. Owned: 41.4%

Ryan Hartman – Chicago’s rookie has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past 13 games. Owned: 8.2%

Matthew Tkachuk – Calgary’s rookie winger has been an impact performer, putting up 15 points (2 G, 13 A) in the past 16 games. Owned: 37.7%

