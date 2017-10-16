The Ottawa Senators rolled through Western Canada; Turris, Backstrom, Giroux, Doughty and much more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Missing their best player, the Ottawa Senators were supposed to be in tough at the start of the season, at the very least, because superstar defenceman Erik Karlsson has been out of the lineup as he recovered from offseason ankle surgery.

So much for that. After a 3-2 shootout win in Vancouver last Tuesday, the Senators left a trail of devastation in Alberta, taking down Calgary 6-0 on Friday and then blitzing Edmonton 6-1 on Saturday.

Senators C Kyle Turris had back-to-back three-point games (2 G, 4 A) to lead the way offensively, but a 12-goal outburst had lots of significant contributors.

Senators RW Mark Stone had two goals and two assists and LW Mike Hoffman contributed three goals and an assist, while C Derick Brassard chipped in three points (2 G, 1 A) in those last two wins.

That leaves Ottawa at 3-0-2 through the first five games and, a bit more good news, it’s been announced that Karlsson will make his return to the lineup for Tuesday’s home game against Vancouver.

HEROES

Nicklas Backstrom – The Capitals pivot put up four points (1 G, 3 A) in Friday’s 5-2 win at New Jersey then added a goal in Saturday’s 8-2 loss at Philadelphia. He’s tied for the league lead with 11 points in six games.

Claude Giroux – Skating at left wing for the Flyers, Giroux had four points (2 G, 2 A) in Saturday’s 8-2 rout of Washington. Giroux has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in five games, with six of those coming at even strength, a positive early indication from a player who scored 53.4% of his points on the power play last season.

Drew Doughty is getting more involved offensively for the Kings.

Drew Doughty – The Kings blueliner had back-to-back games in which he tallied a goal and an assist, in wins over Buffalo and the Islanders. Not only does he have five points (2 G, 3 A) in five games, but he’s also put 15 shots on goal, which is higher than his usual rate.

ZEROES

Dmitry Kulikov and Tyler Myers – The Winnipeg defence pairing struggled (4 for, 20 against, 16.7 CF%, 1-11 scoring chances) during Saturday’s 2-1 win over Carolina.

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov – In Washington’s 8-2 loss at Philadelphia Saturday, Ovechkin and Orlov were both on the ice for one goal for and four against during 5-on-5 play.

Philipp Grubauer – Washington’s usually-reliable backup netminder surrendered eight goals on 37 shots in Saturday’s 8-2 loss at Philadelphia. After giving up four goals in his first start of the year, he’s left with a .844 save percentage in two starts.

Louis Domingue – In the wake of starter Antti Raanta getting hurt, Domingue gave up six goals on 29 shots in Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Boston, dropping his save percentage to .862 in four appearances.

Cam Talbot – After an opening-night shutout, Talbot allowed four goals on 23 shots before getting pulled in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Ottawa. He has a .836 save percentage in his past three starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Wild injuries – The Minnesota Wild lost forwards Nino Niederreiter, Charlie Coyle and Marcus Foligno to injury last week, creating room for Christoph Bertschy, Landon Ferraro and Luke Kunin to get called up from the American Hockey League.

Golden Knights injuries – In Friday’s loss to Detroit, Vegas lost goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury (concussion) as well as forwards Jonathan Marchessault (lower body) and Erik Haula. The Golden Knights called up C Vadim Shipachyov, RW Alex Tuch and G Maxim Lagace to fill those roster spots.

Leon Draisaitl – The Oilers are currently missing one of their top young players due to eye and concussion issues. Rookie Kailer Yamamoto moved up to the right side with Connor McDavid on Edmonton’s top line.

Ryan Getzlaf – A lower-body injury continues to plague the Ducks centre who has played two of six games so far this season. Anaheim is left with Rickard Rakell and Antoine Vermette handling the top two centre spots.

Marcus Johansson – The Devils benched Johansson, Pavel Zacha and Jimmy Hayes against the Rangers, leaving all three with less than seven minutes of ice time, and Johansson finishing with just 4:48 of ice time.

Loui Eriksson – Vancouver’s veteran winger suffered a knee injury against Calgary. While he’s out that should make it easier for the Canucks to keep both Brock Boeser and Jake Virtanen in the lineup.

Mike Cammalleri – The Kings scratched the veteran winger for both wins over the weekend. He had no points and four shots on goal in the first three games.

Nick Bonino – Nashville’s centre didn’t play in the third period against Chicago on Saturday. If he’s going to miss any time, Calle Jarnkrok could be required to handle more responsibility for the Predators.

Tyson Jost – Colorado’s rookie centre suffered a knee injury against Boston last week when he was taken out by Bruins defenceman Adam McQuaid.

Danny DeKeyser – A lower-body injury has sidelined the Red Wings’ defenceman, resulting in veteran Niklas Kronwall’s return to the Detroit lineup.

SHORT SHIFTS

T.J. Oshie's shooting percentage regression will have to wait, it seems.

Capitals RW T.J. Oshie scored two goals and added an assist at New Jersey. He has five goals in six games this season, shooting 38.5%...Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov had a pair of assists at New Jersey and one at Philadelphia, giving him 11 assists in six games…Devils RW Kyle Palmieri scored a goal and an assist against Washington, and has four points (1 G, 3 A) in four games…Blue Jackets D Seth Jones led the way (1 G, 1 A) in Friday’s 3-1 win over the Rangers and added an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 OT win at Minnesota; he has four points (1 G, 3 A) in five games…Blue Jackets D Zach Werenski chipped in two assists against the Rangers and scored a goal at Minnesota, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in five games…Avalanche LW Sven Andrighetto and RW Mikko Rantanen both had a couple of assists in Friday’s 3-1 win against Anaheim. Andrighetto has six points (3 G, 3 A) in six games while Rantanen has four assists in the past four games…Red Wings C Henrik Zetterberg had a big game (1 G, 3 A) in Friday’s 6-3 win at Vegas; he has seven points (3 G, 4 A) in five games…Red Wings LW Gustav Nyquist scored two goals and added an assist at Vegas, his first points of the season…Red Wings RW Anthony Mantha scored a goal and added a couple of assists at Vegas, giving him seven points (3 G, 4 A) in five games.

Auston Matthews buried Saturday's overtime winner past Carey Price.

Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews scored two goals, including the overtime winner in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win at Montreal; he has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in five games…Canadiens C Jonathan Drouin had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto. He had one assist in his previous four games…Devils rookie D Will Butcher contributed two assists in Saturday’s 3-2 win at the Rangers, and has eight assists in his first five NHL games…Taking advantage of his opportunity to play with Giroux, Flyers C Sean Couturier scored twice and added an assist against Washington, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in five games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek and D Shayne Gostisbehere both contributed three assists. Voracek has nine assists in five games and Ghost has eight…Flyers C Scott Laughton scored two goals against Washington, his first NHL goals since April, 2016…Flyers RW Wayne Simmonds chipped in a goal and an assist against the Capitals, giving him six points (5 G, 1 A) in five games…Panthers LW Jonathan Huberdeau scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at Pittsburgh, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in four games…Panthers RW Evgeny Dadonov added two assists, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in his first four games since returning to the league…Penguins C Sidney Crosby notched a pair of goals in Saturday’s 4-3 win against Florida, and has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in six games…Jets LW Nikolaj Ehlers produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 2-1 win vs. Carolina, giving him seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Stars LW Jamie Benn and C Tyler Seguin both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Colorado. Benn has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Stars RW Devin Shore chipped in a couple of assists, giving him four assists in five games…Blue Jackets LW Artemi Panarin picked up three assists in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Minnesota, and has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in five games…Blue Jackets D David Savard and C Alexander Wennberg both contributed a goal and an assist at Minnesota. They were Savard’s first points of the year and Wennberg has five points (1 G, 4 A) in five games…Wild LW Tyler Ennis scored two goals against Columbus, giving him four points (2 G, 2 A) in four games…Bruins D Zdeno Chara had three points (1 g, 2 A) in Saturday’s 6-2 win at Arizona, his only points of the season…Bruins LW Brad Marchand, rookie LW Jake DeBrusk and RW David Pastrnak all contributed a goal and an assist at Arizona. Marchand has six points (3 G, 3 A) in five games, while DeBrusk (2 G, 2 A) and Pastrnak (3 G, 1 A) both have four points. Bruins LW Danton Heinen added two helpers against Arizona, and has three assists in three games since getting called up from the AHL…Flames D Dougie Hamilton scored twice in Saturday’s 5-2 win at Vancouver, and has four points (2 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Sabres C Jack Eichel had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Los Angeles; he has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in six games…Sabres C Johan Larsson earned a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-1 win at Anaheim, his first points in six games this season…Kings C Anze Kopitar tallied a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 win against the Islanders, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) during a four-game point streak.

Canucks RW Markus Granlund had a strong possession game (19 for, 4 against, 82.6 CF%, 9-3 scoring chances) in Saturday’s 5-2 loss to Calgary…Oilers D Darnell Nurse had an impressive game (36 for, 8 against, 81.8 CF%, 16-0 scoring chances) and managed to avoid being on the ice for any goals against in Saturday’s 6-1 loss to Ottawa.

Senators G Craig Anderson posted a 25-save shutout in Friday’s 6-0 win at Calgary, and has a .937 save percentage in four starts…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck turned away 28 of 29 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Carolina, giving him a .937 save percentage in four appearances…Blackhawks G Corey Crawford stopped 37 of 38 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win against Nashville. He has a league-leading .960 save percentage in five starts…Islanders G Thomas Greiss had 40 saves on 41 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win at San Jose, lifting his save percentage to .922 in three starts.

FIRSTS

Malcolm Subban – Vegas’ backup goaltender recorded the first win of his NHL career, stopping 21 of 22 shots in Sunday’s 3-1 win against his former team, the Boston Bruins.

Alex Tuch – The Vegas winger put up his first NHL goal and added an assist in his seventh game, Sunday’s 3-1 win against Boston. The goal was an impressive effort, too.

Alex Tuch's first NHL goal was a beauty pic.twitter.com/4v7GysxiwA — Cole Padawer (@HKY_Tweets) October 16, 2017

Vadim Shipachyov – Surprisingly demoted at the start of the season, the 30-year-old KHL star made his NHL debut against Boston and scored a goal in his first game.

Anders Bjork – The Notre Dame grad scored his first NHL goal in his fourth game, Saturday’s 6-2 win at Arizona.

Mario Kempe – The 29-year-old Swedish winger tallied his first NHL goal in his third NHL game, Saturday’s 6-2 loss to Boston.

Madison Bowey – A second-round pick in 2013, Bowey was called up when Capitals defenceman Matt Niskanen was placed on LTIR and made his NHL debut in Saturday’s 8-2 loss at Philadelphia.

Luke Kunin – Drafted 15th overall in 2016, Kunin played in his first NHL game during Saturday’s 5-4 overtime loss to Columbus. Since turning pro last spring, Kunin has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in 14 AHL games, and skated with Matt Cullen and Daniel Winnik against the Blue Jackets.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca