A bunch of Senators bust out in Game Three; Methot, Ryan, Brassard, Hoffman, Turris and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Marc Methot - Ottawa’s stay-at-home defenceman scored a goal and added an assist in Game Three, matching his production from his previous 13 playoff games. He now has two goals in the playoffs, after scoring none in 68 regular-season games. Methot and partner Erik Karlsson were also on the ice for four of Ottawa’s five goals in Game Three.

Bobby Ryan - Continuing his strong postseason run, the Ottawa winger contributed a pair of assists in Game Three, giving him five points (1 G, 4 A) in the past four games. He leads Ottawa forwards with 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in 15 playoff games.

Derick Brassard - The Senators centre produced a goal and an assist in a 5-1 Game Three win over Pittsburgh. He had one goal and zero assists in the previous eight games.

Mike Hoffman - Ottawa’s goal-scoring winger tallied a goal and an assist in Game Three; he had two goals and no assists in his previous six games.

Kyle Turris - Ottawa’s number one centre had gone three games without a point before scoring a goal and adding an assist in a 5-1 Game Three win against the Penguins.

Craig Anderson - Ottawa’s goaltender received plenty of support, but still turned away 25 of 26 shots in a 5-1 Game Three win against Pittsburgh, raising his save percentage to .923 in 15 games.

ZEROES

Marc-Andre Fleury - The Penguins netminder has been very good in this year’s playoffs, but he was lit up for four goals on nine shots before getting pulled from Game Three. The performance dropped his save percentage to .924 in 15 playoff games. Matt Murray, making his first appearance since April 6, replaced Fleury and stopped 19 of 20 shots.

Conor Sheary, Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel - The Penguins trio was on the ice for three even-strength goals against in a 5-1 Game Three loss at Ottawa. No forwards have been on the ice for more 5-on-5 goals against in the playoffs than Guentzel (17), Crosby and Sheary (both 15).

STANLEY CUP HALF FULL/HALF EMPTY

Phil Kessel - He assisted on Pittsburgh’s only goal and had game-best possession stats (16 for, 6 against, 72.7 CF%, 5-2 scoring chances) in Game Three, yet it was an academic exercise after the Senators jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first period.

VITAL SIGNS

Alex Burrows - The veteran Senators winger suffered a lower-body injury in Game Three, leaving his status questionable for Game Four.

Mark Streit - An injury to Justin Schultz opened the door for Streit to get into the Pittsburgh lineup, his first action of the postseason, and he assisted on Pittsburgh’s only goal.