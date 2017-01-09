Stone a steady influence for Ottawa; van Riemsdyk, Grabner, Hartman, Carter and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mark Stone – The Senators winger put up a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 5-3 win vs. Edmonton, giving him 23 points (9 G, 14 A) in the past 21 games. He has a 55.6 CF% over that stretch, which really stands out on a team that has 46.7 CF% in that same time period.

James van Riemsdyk – What trade rumours? The veteran Maple Leafs left winger contributed two assists in Friday’s win at New Jersey then put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Montreal, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) during a five-game point streak.

Michael Grabner – The Rangers speedster, who scored nine goals in 80 games for the Maple Leafs last season, recorded a hat trick and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Columbus, giving him a team-leading 19 goals in 41 games. The last time Grabner scored more than 20 goals in a season was 2010-2011, when he scored 34 goals as a rookie for the Islanders.

Ryan Hartman – Chicago’s rookie winger scored a third period hat trick in Sunday’s 5-2 win against Nashville. He’s coming on offensively, with eight points 5 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games.

Jeff Carter – Practically the only one scoring for the Kings these days, Carter put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota. He has 12 points (8 G, 4 A) in the past nine games and ranks second in the league with 22 goals in 40 games.

ZEROES

Curtis Lazar – It’s bad enough that he’s not scoring – the 2013 first-rounder has 12 goals in 162 career games – but he was locked in his own end (5 for, 22 against, 18.5 CF%) in losses to Washington and Ottawa.

Alex Edler – Vancouver’s top pair blueliner spent a lot of time in his own zone (25 for, 54 against, 31.7 CF%) in a couple of weekend games against Calgary.

Brian Elliott – Things had been looking up for the Flames goaltender, who had been playing better before he gave up four goals on 13 shots in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Vancouver.

Jonas Gustavsson – Edmonton’s backup goalie (not for long!) surrendered four goals on 17 shots in Sunday’s 5-3 loss at Ottawa, and was put on waivers Monday. He has a .878 save percentage in seven games.

Kari Lehtonen – Dallas goaltending woes continue. Lehtonen allowed three goals on 14 shots before getting pulled in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at St. Louis and has allowed seven goals on 47 shots in his past two starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Patrik Laine – Winnipeg’s rookie sniper was crushed in an open-ice neutral zone hit by Sabres D Jake McCabe, and has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Bobby Ryan – Ottawa’s highest-paid player ($7.25M cap hit) was scratched from the lineup Saturday, though the reasons given for the decision were vague.

T.J. Oshie – The Washington winger has been sidelined by an upper-body injury, suffered Saturday against Ottawa.

Colin Wilson and Viktor Arvidsson – Two more Predators forwards are on the shelf with injuries. Arvidsson has an upper-body injury and Wilson a lower-body injury, leaving Nashville rather thin up front. Austin Watson and Colton Sissons, for example, have moved up the depth chart to skate alongside Mike Fisher.

Chris Tanev – The Canucks defender suffered an upper-body injury in Friday’s win over Calgary.

Travis Hamonic - A lower-body injury has sidelines the Isles defender.

Andy Greene – The underrated Devils blueliner had a 350-game ironman streak snapped when he missed both weekend games due to a wrist injury.

Nick Bjugstad – It’s been a miserable season for the towering Panthers centre, who has two points (1 G, 1 A) in 21 games and is back on the injured list thanks to a groin injury.

Martin Hanzal – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Coyotes centre is injured – he hasn’t played more than 65 games in any of the previous six seasons – this time with a lower-body issue.

David Backes – Boston’s hard-nosed winger returned to the lineup Friday after missing a little over a week with a concussion. He scored goals in each of his first two games back.

Jared McCann – The Panthers recalled the 20-year-old forward after a stint in the AHL. He only had six points (4 G, 2 A) in 15 AHL games, though, so this may be more of a necessity due to injury rather than an indication of McCann readiness to produce in the NHL.

Zane McIntyre – With Anton Khudobin waived, the Bruins have installed 24-year-old McIntyre as their backup. He has a .861 save percentage in four NHL games, but had a .951 save percentage in a dozen AHL games this season.

SHORT SHIFTS

Tyler Bozak continues to provide secondary scoring for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs C Tyler Bozak and C Nazem Kadri both contributed a goal and an assist Friday’s 4-2 win at New Jersey. Both added a goal in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Montreal Saturday; Bozak has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games, as does Kadri (4 G, 1 A)…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win against the Islanders, ending a four-game scoring slump…Flames RW Michael Frolik scored both Calgary goals in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Vancouver and added another in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Vancouver; he has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Flames C Mikael Backlund had two assists at Vancouver Friday, but had his six-game point streak (6 G, 5 A) snapped in Saturday’s win over the Canucks…Canucks RW Markus Granlund scored twice and added an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win over Calgary; he had no points in his previous six games.

Jeff Petry and Shea Weber have anchored the Montreal blueline.

Canadiens RW Alexander Radulov picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 win at Toronto, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) during a six-game point streak…Canadiens D Jeff Petry and D Shea Weber both had two assists at Toronto. Petry has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games, and Weber has six points (1 G, 5 A) during a four-game point streak…Maple Leafs rookie RW Mitch Marner assisted on all three Toronto goals in Saturday’s loss to Montreal, giving him 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Winnipeg, his second straight two-point game after returning from an appendectomy…Wild C Mikko Koivu contributed a goal an an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime defeat at Los Angeles. He was held off the scoresheet at Anaheim Sunday, yet still has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Kings D Jake Muzzin had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over Minnesota, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Florida and added another in Sunday’s 4-3 OT loss at Carolina; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Rangers C Oscar Lindberg contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Columbus, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Stars D John Klingberg and LW Lauri Korpikoski each had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at St. Louis. Klingberg has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games, while Korpikoski had no goals and three assists in his previous 17 games…Veteran Blues C Paul Stastny scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Dallas and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in his past six games…Blues LW Alexander Steen chipped in a couple of assists, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Red Wings LW Andreas Athanasiou and LW Thomas Vanek both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at San Jose. Athanasiou has five points (1 G, 3 A) in the past two games and Vanek has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in his past nine games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski scored two goals in Saturday’s 6-3 win against Detroit; he has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Sharks D Brent Burns had a couple of assists vs. Detroit and has 18 points (6 G, 12 A) in the past 16 games…Sharks D Mirco Mueller chipped in a goal and an assist against Detroit, his first NHL goal since October, 2014.

Sebastian Aho is heating up for Carolina.

Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane had three helpers in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Nashville, and has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 12 games…Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin earned a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh, giving him 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games…Penguins LW Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 6-2 win against Tampa Bay and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Hurricanes rookie LW Sebastian Aho scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against Boston. He has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past 12 games…Oilers LW Patrick Maroon notched a pair of goals in Sunday’s 5-3 loss at Ottawa, giving him eight points (7 G, 1 A) in the past seven games…Oilers C Connor McDavid earned a pair of assists at Ottawa and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman, LW Zack Smith, C Kyle Turris all had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-3 win over Edmonton. Hoffman has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games, Smith has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past seven games and Turris has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Predators C Mike Fisher assisted on both Nashville goals in Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Chicago and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Blackhawks D Niklas Hjalmarsson picked up a goal and a helper in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Nashville; he had a goal and an assist in the previous 14 games.

Ryan Miller is coming up big for the Canucks.

Canucks G Ryan Miller stopped 44 of 46 shots in Friday’s 4-2 win against Calgary, giving him a .955 save percentage in his past five starts…Blackhawks G Scott Darling turned away 39 of 40 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win against Carolina; he had a .894 save percentage in his previous five starts…Avalanche G Calvin Pickard had 35 saves on 36 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win vs. the Islanders. He had a .864 save percentage in his previous five starts…Capitals G Braden Holtby 30-save shutout in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Ottawa, his second straight shutout after Thursday’s 29-save goose-egg against Columbus…Bruins G Tuukka Rask posted a 25-save shutout in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Florida and has a .933 save percentage in his past five starts…Islanders G Thomas Greiss saved 26 of 27 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Arizona and has a .955 save percentage in his past five starts…Flames G Chad Johnson turned away 28 of 29 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Vancouver; he had a .862 save percentage in his previous five games…Ducks G John Gibson had 34 saves on 36 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota, and has a .934 save percentage in his past nine starts.

FIRSTS

Nikita Scherbak – The 2014 first-rounder for Montreal scored his first NHL goal, in his first NHL game, Saturday’s 5-3 win at Toronto. He had 20 points (10 G, 10 A) in 27 AHL games before getting called up.

Matt Benning – Edmonton’s rookie blueliner scored his first NHL goal, in his 30th game, Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win at New Jersey.

Vladislav Kamenev – Lots of injuries prompted Nashville to promote their 2014 second-round pick, who played his first two NHL games over the weekend. Kamenev had 24 points (9 G, 15 A) and was plus-9 in 31 AHL games.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most added players that are still owned in less than half of TSN leagues:

Not a lot of bright spots in Detroit, but Anthony Mantha is one.

Anthony Mantha – The 6-foot-5 rookie winger is one of Detroit’s most dangerous forwards and has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past nine games. Owned: 44.0%

Bo Horvat – Vancouver’s leading scorer has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a seven-game point streak. Owned: 42.9%

Jacob Trouba – The Jets blueliner has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games. Owned: 46.3%

Justin Williams – Mr. Game Seven is rolling after a slow start to the season, putting up 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 16 games. Owned: 47.4%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca