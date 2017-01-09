Columnist image
Scott Cullen

TSN.ca Analytics

|Archive

Stone a steady influence for Ottawa; van Riemsdyk, Grabner, Hartman, Carter and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mark Stone – The Senators winger put up a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 5-3 win vs. Edmonton, giving him 23 points (9 G, 14 A) in the past 21 games. He has a 55.6 CF% over that stretch, which really stands out on a team that has 46.7 CF% in that same time period.

James van Riemsdyk – What trade rumours? The veteran Maple Leafs left winger contributed two assists in Friday’s win at New Jersey then put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Montreal, and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) during a five-game point streak.

Michael Grabner – The Rangers speedster, who scored nine goals in 80 games for the Maple Leafs last season, recorded a hat trick and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 win at Columbus, giving him a team-leading 19 goals in 41 games. The last time Grabner scored more than 20 goals in a season was 2010-2011, when he scored 34 goals as a rookie for the Islanders.

Ryan Hartman – Chicago’s rookie winger scored a third period hat trick in Sunday’s 5-2 win against Nashville. He’s coming on offensively, with eight points 5 G, 3 A) in the past 10 games.

Jeff Carter – Practically the only one scoring for the Kings these days, Carter put up a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against Minnesota. He has 12 points (8 G, 4 A) in the past nine games and ranks second in the league with 22 goals in 40 games.

ZEROES

Curtis Lazar – It’s bad enough that he’s not scoring – the 2013 first-rounder has 12 goals in 162 career games – but he was locked in his own end (5 for, 22 against, 18.5 CF%) in losses to Washington and Ottawa.

Alex Edler – Vancouver’s top pair blueliner spent a lot of time in his own zone (25 for, 54 against, 31.7 CF%) in a couple of weekend games against Calgary.

Brian Elliott – Things had been looking up for the Flames goaltender, who had been playing better before he gave up four goals on 13 shots in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Vancouver.

Jonas Gustavsson – Edmonton’s backup goalie (not for long!) surrendered four goals on 17 shots in Sunday’s 5-3 loss at Ottawa, and was put on waivers Monday. He has a .878 save percentage in seven games.

Kari Lehtonen – Dallas goaltending woes continue. Lehtonen allowed three goals on 14 shots before getting pulled in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at St. Louis and has allowed seven goals on 47 shots in his past two starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Patrik Laine – Winnipeg’s rookie sniper was crushed in an open-ice neutral zone hit by Sabres D Jake McCabe, and has been diagnosed with a concussion.

Bobby Ryan – Ottawa’s highest-paid player ($7.25M cap hit) was scratched from the lineup Saturday, though the reasons given for the decision were vague

T.J. Oshie – The Washington winger has been sidelined by an upper-body injury, suffered Saturday against Ottawa.

Colin Wilson and Viktor Arvidsson – Two more Predators forwards are on the shelf with injuries. Arvidsson has an upper-body injury and Wilson a lower-body injury, leaving Nashville rather thin up front. Austin Watson and Colton Sissons, for example, have moved up the depth chart to skate alongside Mike Fisher

Chris Tanev – The Canucks defender suffered an upper-body injury in Friday’s win over Calgary.

Travis Hamonic - A lower-body injury has sidelines the Isles defender. 

Andy Greene – The underrated Devils blueliner had a 350-game ironman streak snapped when he missed both weekend games due to a wrist injury.

Nick Bjugstad – It’s been a miserable season for the towering Panthers centre, who has two points (1 G, 1 A) in 21 games and is back on the injured list thanks to a groin injury.

Martin Hanzal – Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: the Coyotes centre is injured – he hasn’t played more than 65 games in any of the previous six seasons – this time with a lower-body issue.

David Backes – Boston’s hard-nosed winger returned to the lineup Friday after missing a little over a week with a concussion. He scored goals in each of his first two games back.

Jared McCann – The Panthers recalled the 20-year-old forward after a stint in the AHL. He only had six points (4 G, 2 A) in 15 AHL games, though, so this may be more of a necessity due to injury rather than an indication of McCann readiness to produce in the NHL.

Zane McIntyre – With Anton Khudobin waived, the Bruins have installed 24-year-old McIntyre as their backup. He has a .861 save percentage in four NHL games, but had a .951 save percentage in a dozen AHL games this season.

SHORT SHIFTS

Embedded Image
Tyler Bozak continues to provide secondary scoring for the Maple Leafs.

Maple Leafs C Tyler Bozak and C Nazem Kadri both contributed a goal and an assist Friday’s 4-2 win at New Jersey. Both added a goal in Saturday’s 5-3 loss to Montreal Saturday; Bozak has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games, as does Kadri (4 G, 1 A)…Avalanche C Nathan MacKinnon had a goal and an assist in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win against the Islanders, ending a four-game scoring slump…Flames RW Michael Frolik scored both Calgary goals in Friday’s 4-2 loss at Vancouver and added another in Sunday’s 3-1 win over Vancouver; he has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Flames C Mikael Backlund had two assists at Vancouver Friday, but had his six-game point streak (6 G, 5 A) snapped in Saturday’s win over the Canucks…Canucks RW Markus Granlund scored twice and added an assist in Friday’s 4-2 win over Calgary; he had no points in his previous six games.

Embedded Image
Jeff Petry and Shea Weber have anchored the Montreal blueline.

Canadiens RW Alexander Radulov picked up a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 win at Toronto, giving him eight points (4 G, 4 A) during a six-game point streak…Canadiens D Jeff Petry and D Shea Weber both had two assists at Toronto. Petry has 12 points (5 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games, and Weber has six points (1 G, 5 A) during a four-game point streak…Maple Leafs rookie RW Mitch Marner assisted on all three Toronto goals in Saturday’s loss to Montreal, giving him 12 points (3 G, 9 A) in the past 11 games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 victory over Winnipeg, his second straight two-point game after returning from an appendectomy…Wild C Mikko Koivu contributed a goal an an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime defeat at Los Angeles. He was held off the scoresheet at Anaheim Sunday, yet still has 14 points (6 G, 8 A) in the past 12 games…Kings D Jake Muzzin had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s win over Minnesota, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Bruins LW Brad Marchand scored twice in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Florida and added another in Sunday’s 4-3 OT loss at Carolina; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Rangers C Oscar Lindberg contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-4 overtime win at Columbus, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Stars D John Klingberg and LW Lauri Korpikoski each had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 loss at St. Louis. Klingberg has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games, while Korpikoski had no goals and three assists in his previous 17 games…Veteran Blues C Paul Stastny scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 win over Dallas and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in his past six games…Blues LW Alexander Steen chipped in a couple of assists, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Red Wings LW Andreas Athanasiou and LW Thomas Vanek both had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 loss at San Jose. Athanasiou has five points (1 G, 3 A) in the past two games and Vanek has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in his past nine games…Sharks RW Joe Pavelski scored two goals in Saturday’s 6-3 win against Detroit; he has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Sharks D Brent Burns had a couple of assists vs. Detroit and has 18 points (6 G, 12 A) in the past 16 games…Sharks D Mirco Mueller chipped in a goal and an assist against Detroit, his first NHL goal since October, 2014.

Embedded Image
Sebastian Aho is heating up for Carolina.

Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane had three helpers in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Nashville, and has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) in the past 12 games…Lightning LW Jonathan Drouin earned a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 6-2 loss at Pittsburgh, giving him 19 points (9 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games…Penguins LW Conor Sheary had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 6-2 win against Tampa Bay and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Hurricanes rookie LW Sebastian Aho scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against Boston. He has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past 12 games…Oilers LW Patrick Maroon notched a pair of goals in Sunday’s 5-3 loss at Ottawa, giving him eight points (7 G, 1 A) in the past seven games…Oilers C Connor McDavid earned a pair of assists at Ottawa and has eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman, LW Zack Smith, C Kyle Turris all had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-3 win over  Edmonton. Hoffman has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games, Smith has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past seven games and Turris has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Predators C Mike Fisher assisted on both Nashville goals in Sunday’s 5-2 loss at Chicago and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past six games…Blackhawks D Niklas Hjalmarsson picked up a goal and a helper in Sunday’s 5-2 win over Nashville; he had a goal and an assist in the previous 14 games.

Embedded Image
Ryan Miller is coming up big for the Canucks.

Canucks G Ryan Miller stopped 44 of 46 shots in Friday’s 4-2 win against Calgary, giving him a .955 save percentage in his past five starts…Blackhawks G Scott Darling turned away 39 of 40 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win against Carolina; he had a .894 save percentage in his previous five starts…Avalanche G Calvin Pickard had 35 saves on 36 shots in Friday’s 2-1 overtime win vs. the Islanders. He had a .864 save percentage in his previous five starts…Capitals G Braden Holtby 30-save shutout in Saturday’s 1-0 win at Ottawa, his second straight shutout after Thursday’s 29-save goose-egg against Columbus…Bruins G Tuukka Rask posted a 25-save shutout in Saturday’s 4-0 win at Florida and has a .933 save percentage in his past five starts…Islanders G Thomas Greiss saved 26 of 27 shots in Saturday’s 2-1 shootout loss at Arizona and has a .955 save percentage in his past five starts…Flames G Chad Johnson turned away 28 of 29 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Vancouver; he had a .862 save percentage in his previous five games…Ducks G John Gibson had 34 saves on 36 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Minnesota, and has a .934 save percentage in his past nine starts.

FIRSTS

Nikita Scherbak – The 2014 first-rounder for Montreal scored his first NHL goal, in his first NHL game, Saturday’s 5-3 win at Toronto. He had 20 points (10 G, 10 A) in 27 AHL games before getting called up.

Matt Benning – Edmonton’s rookie blueliner scored his first NHL goal, in his 30th game,  Saturday’s 2-1 overtime win at New Jersey.

Vladislav Kamenev – Lots of injuries prompted Nashville to promote their 2014 second-round pick, who played his first two NHL games over the weekend. Kamenev had 24 points (9 G, 15 A) and was plus-9 in 31 AHL games.

FANTASY FOCUS

The most added players that are still owned in less than half of TSN leagues:

Embedded Image
Not a lot of bright spots in Detroit, but Anthony Mantha is one.

Anthony Mantha – The 6-foot-5 rookie winger is one of Detroit’s most dangerous forwards and has 12 points (7 G, 5 A) in the past nine games. Owned: 44.0%

Bo Horvat – Vancouver’s leading scorer has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a seven-game point streak. Owned: 42.9%

Jacob Trouba – The Jets blueliner has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past six games. Owned: 46.3%

Justin Williams – Mr. Game Seven is rolling after a slow start to the season, putting up 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 16 games. Owned: 47.4%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockeystats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference and www.naturalstattrick.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca