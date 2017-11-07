Shattenkirk is putting up points for the Rangers, Winnipeg’s number one line is on fire, Kadri, Grabner and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

New York Rangers defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk had a goal and an assist in a 5-3 win against Columbus, leaving the Blueshirts blueliner with 15 points (5 G, 10 A) in 16 games. That makes him the highest-scoring player to have changed teams in the offseason.

Shattenkirk has eight points (3 G, 5 A) during a five-game point streak and has scored eight of his 15 points on the power play.

The leading scorers to have switched rosters in the summer naturally includes a bunch of players that landed in Vegas as part of the expansion draft. Then there are players that were involved in the same transaction - Mikhail Sergachev and Jonathan Drouin, Artemi Panarin and Brandon Saad - and a few others that moved, in free agency, Alexander Radulov, Radim Vrbata and Patrick Marleau, as well as a couple of trade additions, Jason Pominville and Jordan Eberle.

Here are the top scorers that changed teams in the offseason:

TOP SCORERS TO HAVE CHANGED TEAMS IN THE OFFSEASON PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS Kevin Shattenkirk N.Y. Rangers D 16 5 10 15 Brayden Schenn St. Louis C 15 3 12 15 Alexander Radulov Dallas RW 15 5 8 13 James Neal Vegas RW 14 8 4 12 Jason Pominville Buffalo RW 14 6 6 12 Mikhail Sergachev Tampa Bay D 15 4 8 12 Artemi Panarin Columbus LW 15 2 10 12 Reilly Smith Vegas RW 14 5 6 11 Jordan Eberle N.Y. Islanders RW 14 4 7 11 David Perron Vegas LW 14 4 7 11 Jonathan Drouin Montreal C 15 3 8 11 Radim Vrbata Florida RW 13 3 7 10 William Karlsson Vegas C 14 4 6 10 Patrick Marleau Toronto LW 16 5 5 10 Brian Gibbons New Jersey LW 13 7 2 9 Brandon Saad Chicago LW 15 6 3 9

At the other end of the spectrum, here are the lowest-scoring forwards (minimum 100 minutes) that changed teams in the offseason:

LOWEST SCORING FORWARDS TO HAVE CHANGED TEAMS (MIN. 100 MINUTES) PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS Jordan Nolan Buffalo RW 12 0 1 1 Jussi Jokinen Edmonton LW 11 0 1 1 Jori Lehtera Philadelphia C 9 0 1 1 Martin Hanzal Dallas C 12 1 0 1 Zac Rinaldo Arizona LW 11 1 0 1 Oskar Sundqvist St. Louis C 13 0 2 2 Colin Wilson Colorado LW 8 0 2 2 Alex Chiasson Washington RW 14 1 1 2 Pierre-Edouard Bellemare Vegas C 14 1 1 2 William Carrier Vegas LW 13 1 1 2 Dennis Rasmussen Anaheim C 12 1 1 2 Micheal Haley Florida LW 13 0 3 3 Ryan Reaves Pittsburgh RW 16 1 2 3 Lance Bouma Chicago LW 15 1 2 3 Tomas Nosek Vegas LW 14 2 1 3

From Monday’s games…

HEROES

Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler are on a hot streak.

Kyle Connor, Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler – The Jets’ big line took it to Dallas in a 4-1 Winnipeg victory. Scheifele scored twice and added an assist, and has 10 points (6 G, 4 A) in the past five games. Wheeler tied a career-high with four assists, giving him 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in the past five games. The third member of the line, rookie winger Connor contributed a goal and an assist; he has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games.

Nazem Kadri – The Maple Leafs pivot scored twice in a 4-3 shootout win against Vegas. He had no points and six shots on goal in his previous four games.

ZEROES

Matt Cullen and Chris Stewart – The veteran Wild forwards had a brutal night, failing to register a shot attempt between the two of them and getting dominated territorially (2 for, 13 against, 13.3 CF%, 2-8 scoring chances) in a 5-3 loss at the Bruins.

Markus Granlund, Brandon Sutter and Derek Dorsett – Vancouver’s checking line struggled (9 for, 17 against, 34.6 CF%, 0-14 scoring chances) and was on the ice for two goals against in a 3-2 loss to Detroit.

Devan Dubnyk – Minnesota’s starting goaltender was pulled after allowing four goals on 24 shots in the first 40 minutes of a 5-3 loss at Boston; this following up his best start of the year against Chicago.

VITAL SIGNS

Brad Marchand – Boston’s first-line left winger is out of the lineup with an upper-body injury. Against Minnesota, Anders Bjork and David Pastrnak handled the wings on Patrice Bergeron’s line.

SHORT SHIFTS

Michael Grabner has 34 goals in 92 games since joining the Rangers.

Rangers RW Michael Grabner scored two goals in a 5-3 win against Columbus, and has six goals in the past six games…Rangers C Mika Zibanejad added three assists, giving him 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in the past seven games…Rangers RW Pavel Buchnevich contributed a goal and an assist, and has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Capitals D John Carlson had a goal and an assist in a 3-2 overtime win against Arizona, and has six points (1 G, 5 A) in the past six games…Bruins LW Tim Schaller produced a goal and an assist against Minnesota; he had two assists in his previous eight games…Capitals C Evgeny Kuznetsov earned a couple of assists against Arizona, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Bruins D Zdeno Chara and RW Jordan Szwarz both earned a pair of assists against Minnesota. Chara had no points in his previous eight games, and Szwarz recorded the first two assists of his NHL career, in his 38th career game…Red Wings LW Justin Abdelkader had a couple of assists in a 3-2 win at Vancouver, giving him four assists in the past four games.

Bruins LW Frank Vatrano scored his first goal of the season and had strong possession stats (11 for, 2 against, 84.6 CF%, 7-2 scoring chances) against Minnesota…Capitals RW Jakub Vrana had impressive possession results (23 for, 7 against, 76.7 CF%) against Arizona; so did Capitals D John Carlson (22 for, 7 against, 75.9 CF%)…Stars LW Jamie Benn scored Dallas’ only goal and had 11 shots on goal in a 4-1 loss to Winnipeg...Jets G Connor Hellebuyck stopped 33 of 34 shots in a 4-1 win at Dallas. He has a .936 save percentage in 11 games.

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca