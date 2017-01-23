Sheary shines for the Penguins; Crosby, Rust, Toews, Eberle, Backstrom and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

Pittsbugh’s diminutive winger, Conor Sheary, led the way in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Boston, scoring twice and adding an assist, a strong follow-up to his two-goal performance in Friday’s 7-1 win at Carolina.

Sheary has 15 points (9 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games, and is up to 34 points in 39 games on the season, great stuff for an undrafted 24-year-old who played at UMass-Amherst.

HEROES

Sidney Crosby and Bryan Rust – Sheary’s linemates each had a goal and two assists against Boston Sunday. Crosby has a dozen points (2 G, 10 A) in the past eight games, while Rust has seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past four games.

Jonathan Toews – Chicago’s star centre put up a goalo and three assists in Sunday’s 4-2 win against Vancouver. He’s off to a slow start this year, but does have 11 points (3 G, 8 A) in his past 12 games.

Jordan Eberle – The Oilers right winger put up two goals and two assists in Saturday’s 7-3 win at Calgary, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past four games. He had three assists in his previous 15 games.

Nicklas Backstrom – Washington’s premier playmaker earned two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 win against Dallas and has 16 points (4 G, 12 A) during a nine-game point streak.

ZEROES

Sebastian Aho – Carolina’s rookie winger was on the ice for five goals against (and none for) at even strength in losses to Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Jack Johnson – Columbus’ veteran blueliner was on for four goals against (and none for) in weekend wins against Carolina and Ottawa.

Marco Scandella – The Wild defenceman was on the wrong side of the puck (15 for, 46 against, 24.6 CF%) in two games over the weekend.

Ben Bishop – Tampa Bay’s towering netminder allowed five goals on 17 shots before getting pulled in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Arizona. He had a .937 save percentage in his first three starts back from injury before Saturday’s struggles.

Mike Condon – Maybe the Senators need to give their goalie a break. I was touting him late last week, but then he gave up seven goals on 29 shots in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime loss to Columbus, making a back-to-back start after Saturday’s shootout win at Toronto.

VITAL SIGNS

Knee troubles put Alex Galchenyuk back on the sidelines.

Alex Galchenyuk – Montreal’s top centre scored a goal and added two assists in Friday’s 3-1 win at New Jersey then aggravated a knee injury against Buffalo and is back on the shelf.

Tuukka Rask – The Bruins netminder left Sunday’s loss to Pittsburgh with a migraine. Zane McIntyre is next up if Rask’s head woes linger.

Jake McCabe – The Sabres blueliner suffered a shoulder injury against Detroit Friday. Casey Nelson played his first NHL game for the Sabres since mid-November in Saturday’s win at Montreal.

Jay Bouwmeester – A lower-body injury has claimed the veteran Blues defenceman, the one-time ironman who has missed 10 games in each of the past two seasons.

Noah Hanifin – Carolina made the fifth pick in the 2015 Draft a healthy scratch Saturday at Columbus. Hanifin has 15 points in 45 games, but his possession stats aren’t ideal considering he’s being sheltered on the Hurricanes’ third pair.

David Savard – The Blue Jackets defenceman, who ranks second on the team in ice time (21:31 per game) has missed the past couple of games with an undisclosed injury.

Tyson Barrie – A lower-body injury has knocked Colorado’s puck-moving blueliner to the injured list.

Jiri Hudler – The Stars winger had five points (2 G, 3 A) in his past seven games, but played a season-low 6:28 against the Islanders Thursday before he was a healthy scratch on Saturday.

Matt Beleskey – The hard-hitting Bruins left winger returned to action Friday against Chicago after missing nearly seven weeks with a knee injury.

SHORT SHIFTS

Ryan O'Reilly has been productive since returning from an appendectomy.

Canadiens RW Alex Radulov added three assists at New Jersey, his only points in the past six games…Sabres C Ryan O’Reilly produced a goal and an assist in Friday’s 3-2 win over Detroit and added two assists in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win at Montreal. He has 11 points (2 G, 9 A) in nine games since coming back from an appendectomy…Penguins RW Phil Kessel produced a goal and an assist in Friday’s 7-1 win at Carolina and added an assist in Sunday’s 5-1 win over Boston. He has 24 points (8 G, 16 A) in his past 23 games…Penguins C Evgeni Malkin had a goal and an assist at Carolina before putting up a couple of assists against Boston, giving him 11 points (6 G, 5 A) during a seven-game point streak…Penguins D Justin Schultz earned two assists at Carolina and one more against Boston, and has 28 points (7 G, 21 A) in the past 24 games…Predators C Ryan Johansen had a pair of assists in Friday’s 3-2 overtime win at Edmonton as well as a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 4-2 win at Minnesota. He had one assist in his previous seven games before his productive weekend.

Bryan Little is heating up in Winnipeg.

Blues D Kevin Shattenkirk scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Winnipeg, giving him eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Blues LW Jaden Schwartz added two asssts and has nine points (1 G, 8 A) in the past seven games…Blues C Paul Stastny contributed a goal and an assist at Winnipeg, and has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Jets C Bryan Little scored two goals in Saturday’s 5-3 win vs. St. Louis; he has seven points (4 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Jets LW Nikolaj Ehlers, C Mark Scheifele and RW Blake Wheeler each had a goal and an assist against the Blues. Ehlers has 16 points (9 G, 7 A) in the past 14 games, Scheifele has 13 points (6 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games, and Wheeler has 17 points (7 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games…Jets defencemen Dustin Byfuglien and Jacob Trouba as well as LW Mathieu Perreault each contributed a couple of assists against St. Louis. Byfuglien has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past seven games, Trouba has 11 points (2 G, 9 A) in the past 13 games, and Perreault has five assists in the past four games…Blue Jackets LW Scott Hartnell scored two goals in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Carolina and added an assist in Sunday’s 7-6 OT win at Ottawa. He has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past five games…Kings D Drew Doughty recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 loss at the Islanders, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Islanders RW Anders Lee scored two goals in Saturday’s 4-2 win over Los Angeles; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Islanders C John Tavares chipped in a goal and an assist against Los Angeles. He has nine points (8 G, 1 A) in the past six games…Islanders D Nick Leddy had a pair of assists against Los Angeles, and scored a goal in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss against Philadelphia. He has eight points (3 G, 5 A) in the past seven games…Devils LW Mike Cammalleri earned two assists in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Philadelphia; he had two assists in his previous eight games…Capitals D Matt Niskanen 3 A in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win at Dallas, giving him seven points (2 G, 5 A) in the past four games…Stars RW Patrick Eaves contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 OT loss to Washington, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Lightning LW Ondrej Palat contributed a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Arizona, and has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Coyotes RW Radim Vrbata put up a goal and three assists in Saturday’s 5-3 win against Tampa Bay; he has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past six games…Coyotes C Martin Hanzal and LW Tobias Rieder both had a goal and two assists against Tampa Bay. Hanzal had one assist in his previous five games and Rieder had one assist in his previous nine games…Ducks D Cam Fowler produced a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Minnesota; he had one assist in his previous 15 games…Wild C Erik Haula and LW Jason Zucker both scored twice in Saturday’s 5-3 win over Anaheim. Haula has four points (3 G, 1 A) in the past four games, while Zucker has 15 points (8 G, 7 A) in the past 15 games…Wild D Ryan Suter chipped in a goal and an assist, giving him eight points (2 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Oilers D Adam Larsson added three assists in Saturday’s 7-3 win at Calgary, and has six assists in the past seven games. He had one assist in 19 games before that…Oilers C Ryan Nugent-Hopkins contributed a goal and an assist, and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past five games…Even Oilers LW Benoit Pouliot got in on the act with a pair of assists. He had one assist in his previous 17 games.

Zack Smith is scoring again for the Senators.

Blue Jackets RW Cam Atkinson scored a pair of goals in Sunday’s 7-6 overtime win at Ottawa, giving him 24 points (15 G, 9 A) in the past 23 games…Blue Jackets C Alexander Wennberg had three helpers at Ottawa, emerging from a slump that saw him manage two assists in the previous nine games…Blue Jackets D Scott Harrington contributed a goal and an assist, the first multi-point game of his career…Senators LW Zack Smith put up two goals and an assist in the losing effort; he has 14 points (7 G, 7 A) in the past 13 games…Senators LW Mike Hoffman scored two goals, giving him 13 points (8 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games…Senators C Derick Brassard, C Jean-Gabriel Pageau and D Cody Ceci each had two assists against Columbus. Brassard has seven assists in the past seven games, Pageau has four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games and Ceci had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 35 games…Flyers LW Brayden Schenn had two assists in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime win at the Islanders, giving him 11 points (6 G, 5 A) in the past 12 games…Blackhawks LW Richard Panik chipped in a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 4-2 win over Vancouver. He had three points (1 G, 2 A) in his previous 13 games…Predators LW Filip Forsberg scored two goals in Sunday’s 4-2 win at Minnesota; he has 14 points (11 G, 3 A) in the past 17 games…Predators D Ryan Ellis added a couple of assists against the Wild, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in the past three games…Wild D Mike Reilly, playing his first NHL games in a couple of months, had strong possession numbers (27 for, 7 against, 79.4 CF%) in limited ice time.

Scott Darling has been a strong backup for the Blackhawks.

Blackhawks G Scott Darling posted a 30-save shutout in Friday’s 1-0 win over Boston, and has a .935 save percentage in the past 15 games…Canucks G Ryan Miller had 34 saves on 35 shots in Friday’s 2-1 win against Florida and 31 saves on 34 shots in Sunday’s 4-2 loss to Chicago. He has a .946 save percentage in his past 10 starts…Predators G Pekkka Rinne stopped 30 of 32 shots in Friday’s 3-2 OT win at Edmonton, then turned away 21 fo 23 in Sunday’s 4-2 win at Minnesota. He has a .942 save percentage in his past eight starts…Oilers G Cam Talbot had 42 saves on 44 shots in Friday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Nashville, giving him a .926 save percentage in his past 15 starts…Sabres G Robin Lehner stopped 36 of 38 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 OT win at Montreal and has a .926 save percentage in his past 10 starts…Blue Jackets G Sergei Bobrovsky 35 saves on 37 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 win over Carolina, giving him a .937 save percentage in his past 20 games…Islanders G Jean-Francois Berube had 34 saves on 36 shots in Saturday’s 4-2 win against Los Angeles. He has a .916 save percentage in six appearances this season…Devils G Keith Kinkaid stopped 35 of 36 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Philadelphia, giving him a .923 save percentage in 14 games…Coyotes G Mike Smith turned away 45 of 48 shots in Saturday’s 5-3 win vs. Tampa Bay. He had a .878 save percentage in his previous six games…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist recorded a 21-save shutout in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Detroit, his second solid start after surrendering seven goals in a game against Dallas last week…Penguins rookie G Matt Murray turned away 44 of 45 shots in Sunday’s 5-1 win against Boston, and has a .968 save percentage in his past three starts.

FIRSTS

Christian Fischer – A second-round pick of the Coyotes in 2015, Fischer made his NHL debut, and scored his first career goal, in Saturday’s 5-3 win over Tampa Bay. He had 32 points (16 G, 16 A) in 31 AHL games at the time of his promotion.

Spencer Martin – Drafted in the third round in 2013, Martin made his NHL debut, and stopped 27 of 30 shots, in Colorado’s 3-2 overtime loss at San Jose Saturday.

Laurent Brossoit – Drafted by the Flames in 2011, the Oilers goaltender earned his first career win, in his seventh career game, during Saturday’s 7-3 victory at Calgary. He had a .908 save percentage in 21 AHL games this season.

Pheonix Copley – The undrafted 25-year-old out of Michigan Tech. made his first career start, stopping 24 of 29 shots, in Saturday’s 5-3 loss at Winnipeg.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being added most, yet still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Nino Niederreiter is having a breakthrough season for the Wild.

Pavel Buchnevich – The Blueshirts rookie missed two months due to injury, but has 12 points (6 G, 6 A) in his past nine games. Owned: 32.1%

Nino Niederreiter – I had praise for the Wild power forward on Saturday, and he has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in the past seven games. Owned: 41.3%

Tyler Bozak – He’s Toronto’s No. 3 centre, but he gets prime power play chances and 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past eight games will do just fine. Owned: 32.9%

Jake Guentzel – The 22-year-old Penguins rookie has seven points in nine NHL games, and posted 42 points in 33 AHL games this season. Owned: 8.8%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca