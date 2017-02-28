The New York Rangers made move to bolster their blueline, sending a couple of picks to the Detroit Red Wings.

Statistically Speaking takes a look at the Blueshirts getting Brendan Smith.

2016-2017 STATS PLAYER TEAM POS GP G A PTS CF% CF%Rel PDO OZS% ATOI Brendan Smith Detroit D 33 2 3 5 49.0 2.3 99.2 52.4 18:44

The Rangers Get: D Brendan Smith

Smith, 28, has mostly been under-utilized throughout his time in Detroit, and is playing a career-high 18:44 per game this season, thanks to a recent surge in ice time (21:47 over the past seven games).

In what has mostly been a third-pairing role in Detroit, Smith has consistently fared well by shot metrics, and that’s well worth a look for the Rangers, a team that is on the low end of Corsi counts, especially when compared to other playoff teams.

In New York, Smith could continue to play the more significant role that he’s been handling recently. He has mobility and can play a physical game and on a Rangers blueline with some holes, there is an opportunity for him to earn significant ice time.

Smith comes with a $2.75-million cap hit and will be an unrestricted free agent in the summer. He’s due for a decent raise on the free market, but how he finishes this season with the Rangers will have an impact on how he’s judged (just ask Eric Staal).

The Red Wings Get: A 2018 second-round pick and a third-round pick

A second-round pick comes with slightly better than a one-in-three chance of turning into an NHL player, and the third-round pick is just under 28% chance of becoming an NHLer. That’s decent value for a defenceman who has not been a significant part of the Red Wings’ game plan on a regular basis.

With Smith gone, Ryan Sproul might find more consistent playing time and the Red Wings have said they will call up someone from the AHL, perhaps Brian Lashoff, a 26-year-old who has played 122 games for Detroit. Winning in the short-term is not the priority in Detroit, so it's up to the Wings to find out if they have some young defencemen that will be able to play in the future.

Verdict: The price paid is significant enough, especially when considering how the Red Wings used Smith over the course of his time in Detroit, but the Rangers upgrading their blueline makes lots of sense.

When it comes to the Red Wings, they could very well have kept Smith – their defence isn’t very strong as is – but since they haven’t been sold on him 291 games into his NHL career, getting two picks in return is a good play.

The real measure of this deal, though, is whether or not the Wings have made the right long-term evaluation on Smith. Is he a third pair guy, or does he have the ability to handle more? It looks like we’re about to find out.

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com and www.hockey-reference.

