The Nashville Predators and Pittsburgh Penguins drop the puck on the Stanley Cup Final tonight, and while the differences aren't dramatic, it does suggest an edge for the Penguins.

Now, the overall numbers have to be taken with some caution, considering the injury issues that have plagued both clubs. For example, it's possible that Nashville won't be able to control shot differentials in the same way without centre Ryan Johansen, their number one centre who had a 56% Corsi before suffering a season-ending thigh injury. At the same time, Pittsburgh's possession numbers declined late in the year and injuries, especially on the blueline, have made it difficult to recover an aspect of the game that was a decided advantage for last year's champs.

If Nashville can control shots and Pekka Rinne keeps playing well in goal, they will have a chance. They would have an even better chance if they could somehow negate Pittsburgh's clear advantage on the power play. Here is the Stanley Cup Final, by the numbers.

(Stats via Natural Stat Trick and puckon.net)

Legend

CF - Corsi For percentage

xGF - Expected Goals For

GF - Goals For

SH% - Shooting percentage

SV% - Save percentage

STANLEY CUP FINAL 5-on-5 CF% xGF% GF% SH% PITTSBURGH 49.5 51.1 54.3 8.5 NASHVILLE 51.3 51.8 52.9 7.9

5-on-4 CF60 xGF-xGA/60 GF-GA/60 SH% PITTSBURGH 94.3 6.5 8.3 14.5 NASHVILLE 81.8 4.8 5.0 12.4

4-on-5 CA60 xGA-xGF/60 GA-GF60/60 PITTSBURGH 91.3 5.8 5.7 NASHVILLE 89.1 5.5 5.2

GOALTENDER 5on5 SV% 4on5 SV% MATT MURRAY .920 .880 PEKKA RINNE .933 .868

SCORE-ADJUSTED CORSI OVERALL LAST 25 GP PITTSBURGH 50.0 46.7 NASHVILLE 51.4 52.2

Verdict: At even-strength, Nashville does look like they should hold an edge, at least in terms of shot differentials, based both on the overall numbers as well as late-season and playoff trends. Nashville has been better at controlling play, though they are now going to try to maintain that edge without their No. 1 centre, Ryan Johansen. The power play represents a clear edge for the Penguins. This isn't altogether surprising, given the personnel that Pittsburgh gets to roll out on its first power play unit, but it's more than personnel: Nashville relies on too many shots from the point. Three of the top four players in terms of power play shot attempts for Nashville in the playoffs are defencemen (P.K. Subban, Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi, surrounding Filip Forsberg), whereas in Pittsburgh the emphasis is on getting their elite forwards an opportunity to shoot, so Phil Kessel, Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby are 1-2-3 in playoff power play shot attempts for Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh has 14 power play goals in the postseason and Nashville has six. That's a big difference and it's not coincidence. Finally, Nashville's penalty-killing is a little better than Pittsburgh's, but not nearly as decisive as the power play difference, so the Predators are going to need to maintain a strong possession edge and hope that Pekka Rinne can continue his outstanding playoff run, and hope that Matt Murray drops off in Pittsburgh's goal. So, the edge belongs to Pittsburgh. Is it enough of an edge to justify Pittsburgh's price (-165) as a favourite? That's another story.