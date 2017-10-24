Week Eight of the NFL seasons may bring a sense of desperation for fantasy owners. The season is far enough along that significant injuries have taken place and, this week, six teams are on a bye week.

At the very least, it could be a tough week to find the right running combinations because of all the teams (Arizona, Green Bay, Jacksonville, Los Angeles, N.Y. Giants, Tennessee) getting a break this week.

Here are some player to consider on the waiver wire this week (players owned in fewer than 60% of TSN leagues):

Kenny Stills, WR, Miami – It’s not as though a Jay Cutler injury should have a serious negative effect on the Dolphins’ passing game, and Stills caught two touchdown passes from Matt Moore against the Jets last week. Owned: 15.5%

Dion Lewis, RB, New England – It’s never easy, from week to week, to figure out which runner the Patriots will bless with a steady workload, but Lewis looks like the best bet right now, rushing for 181 yards on 31 carries over the past three games. Owned: 20.4%

Andy Dalton, QB, Cincinnati – He’s certainly not an ideal option, but if you’re on the waiver wire looking for a quarterback in Week Eight, ideal isn’t the name of the game. Dalton has thrown nine touchdown passes in the past four games and has a home game against Indy this week. Owned: 32.9%

DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard, RB, Oakland – With Marshawn Lynch suspended for a week, the Raiders’ reserves are likely going to share backfield duties. Washington hasn’t been used much this season, but did score a touchdown last week against Kansas City. Richard has had more touches and is averaging 4.5 yards per carry, so he may be the slightly better option. Owned: 3.1% & 5.1%

Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis – Ideally, a tight end might provide some touchdown value and Doyle only has one trip to the end zone this season, but he’s been targeted 25 time in the past three games, catching 18 passes for 121 yards and that one score. Owned: 35.0%

Marquise Goodwin, WR, San Francisco – A sprinter who has the speed and hands of a track athlete, Goodwin has been used as a deep threat by the 49ers lately, catching 11 passes for 222 yards in the past three weeks. He still hasn’t scored a touchdown this year, but if you’re seeking a longshot with some upside, Goodwin should do the trick. Owned: 4.4%

Mentioned previously, and still owned in less than 60% of TSN leagues: Alex Collins, RB, Baltimore (32.5%); George Kittle, TE, San Francisco (13.8%); Bennie Fowler III, WR, Denver (10.2%)