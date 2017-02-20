Stone has an eventful weekend; Laine, Hedman, Roussel and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Mark Stone - Ottawa’s star winger compiled a goal and four assists in Saturday’s 6-3 win at Toronto, then added a goal in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Winnipeg, giving him 19 points (11 G, 8 A) in the past 19 games. He also appeared to suffer a concussion after a head shot from Jets D Jacob Trouba in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.

A long-term absence for Stone could be a major problem for the Senators – he’s their leading goal-scorer and, without Stone, Ottawa doesn’t have a line that has played together more than 60 5-on-5 minutes together with a Corsi percentage over 48% all season.

Patrik Laine – The Jets rookie sniper scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Montreal before contributing a pair of assists in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Ottawa. He has 21 points (9 G, 12 A) in his past 15 games and is tied for third in the league with 28 goals. He leads all rookies with 52 points in 54 games.

Victor Hedman – Tampa Bay’s towering blueliner scored two goals and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss at Dallas. He has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past seven games.

Antoine Roussel – Dallas’ agitating winger recorded his first career hat trick in Saturday’s 4-3 overtime win against Tampa Bay. He had one goal and two assists in his previous 13 games.

ZEROES

Filip Forsberg, Ryan Johansen, Viktor Arvidsson – Nashville’s first line was on the ice for four goals against in Saturday’s 5-2 loss at Minnesota.

Chris Kunitz and Kris Letang – Pittsburgh’s veteran winger and defenceman were both on the ice for four goals against in Sunday’s 5-2 loss to Detroit.

Devante Smith-Pelly – The Devils winger returned to the lineup, after being a frequent scratch, and was pinned in his own end (8 for, 38 against, 17.4 CF%) in two weekend games against the Islanders.

Keith Kinkaid – New Jersey’s backup allowed six goals on 32 shots in Sunday’s 6-4 loss at the Islanders. He had been having a strong season until he gave up 10 goals on 49 shots in his past two starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Mike Hoffman – The Ottawa winger suffered a lower-body injury in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Winnipeg. With Mark Stone and Tommy Wingels also hurt, the Senators’ lineup is in need of reinforcements.

Sam Reinhart – Missed Saturday’s 3-2 win over St. Louis and Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Chicago due to illness, and Nick Baptiste, who was called up from the AHL to replace Reinart, contributed a goal and an assist to the Sabres’ cause. Baptiste had 30 points (19 G, 11 A) in 42 AHL games when he was recalled.

Mike Green – The Red Wings blueliner missed both games over the weekend, and was replaced in the lineup by Ryan Sproul.

Mike Cammalleri – The veteran Devils winger was a healthy scratch for Saturday’s 3-2 win and Sunday’s 6-4 loss against the Islanders. Devante Smith-Pelly returned to the lineup for the first time in two-and-a-half weeks.

Drew Stafford – An illness kept the veteran Jets winger out of both games over the weekend, so rookie Brandon Tanev returned to the Winnipeg lineup.

Cameron Gaunce, Steve Oleksy and Chad Ruhwedel – With Olli Maatta and Justin Schultz out, the Penguins have inserted a combination of these veteran journeymen into their blueline rotation.

SHORT SHIFTS

Evander Kane has been on a good run for the Sabres.

Sabres LW Evander Kane recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday’s 3-2 win over St. Louis then scored a goal in Sunday’s 5-1 loss to Chicago, giving him 21 points (15 G, 6 A) in the past 26 games…Red Wings C Henrik Zetterberg had a couple of assists and notched the shootout winner in Saturday’s 3-2 win against Washington then had two more assists in Sunday’s 5-2 win against Pittsburgh; he has 14 points (4 G, 10 A) in the past 13 games…Senators C Derick Brassard put up two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 6-3 win at Toronto. He had one assist in his previous six games…Senators D Erik Karlsson contributed a couple of assists at Toronto and two more in Sunday’s 3-2 loss to Winnipeg, giving him 19 points (2 G, 17 A) in the past 18 games…Senators C Kyle Turris put up three assists at Toronto, and has 16 points (6 G, 10 A) in the past 19 games…Maple Leafs C Auston Matthews recorded a pair of assists against Ottawa, and scored a goal in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Carolina. He has 10 points (5 G, 5 A) in the past nine games…Maple Leafs RW William Nylander had a goal and an assist vs. Ottawa, giving him nine points (6 G, 3 A) in the past eight games…Lightning C Tyler Johnson scored a goal and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-3 OT loss at Dallas. He has nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past eight games…Stars C Tyler Seguin had three assists in Saturday’s 4-3 OT win over Tampa Bay, giving him 18 points (6 G, 12 A) in the past 17 games…Wild LW Jason Zucker put up two goals and an assist in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Nashville, snapping a six-game point drought…Wild RW Mikael Granlund and C Mikko Koivu both added a goal and an assist. Granlund has 22 points (7 G, 15 A) in the past 19 games while Koivu has 26 points (9 G, 17 A) in the past 25 games…Sharks D Brent Burns scored a pair of goals in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Arizona and added an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 overtime loss to Boston, giving him 29 points (12 G, 17 A) in the past 22 games…Sharks LW Melker Karlsson delivered a goal and two assists at Arizona; he had one goal and no assists in his previous nine games…Panthers C Aleksander Barkov scored a goal and added a helper in Saturday’s 3-2 win at Los Angeles; he has eight points (5 G, 3 A) in six games since returning from injury.

Mark Scheifele is the setup man lately in Winnipeg.

Jets C Mark Scheifele contributed a pair of assists in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Ottawa, giving him seven assists in the past four games…Red Wings LW Steve Ott had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-2 win at Pittsburgh. He had a goal and an assist in his previous 28 games…Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane had a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 5-1 win against Buffalo, and has 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past seven games…Blackhawks LW Artemi Panarin added a pair of assists, giving him nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past seven games…Devils LW Taylor Hall produced a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 6-4 loss at the Islanders, and has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past nine games…Islanders RW Ryan Strome put up two goals and an assist in Sunday’s 6-4 win against New Jersey, giving him 11 points (5 G, 6 A) in the past 11 games…Predators D P.K. Subban earned a pair of assists in Sunday’s 4-3 win at Columbus; he has seven points (1 G, 6 A) in the past five games…Predators RW James Neal also had two assists at Columbus, and has five assists in the past three games…Blue Jackets rookie D Zach Werenski produced a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 4-3 loss to Nashville. He has nine points (2 G, 7 A) in the past 11 games…Blue Jackets D Seth Jones added a couple of assists, and has 14 points (3 G, 11 A) in the past 13 games…Maple Leafs D Jake Gardiner put up a goal and two assists in Sunday’s 4-0 win over Carolina; he had a goal and two assists in his previous 17 games…Maple Leafs rookie RW Connor Brown scored two goals against Carolina after managing goal and two assists in his previous 15 games…Maple Leafs LW James van Riemsdyk chipped in a pair of assists. He had one assist in his previous seven games…Avalanche C Matt Duchene posted a goal and an assist in Sunday’s 3-2 overtime loss to Tampa Bay; he had no goals and two assists in his previous seven games…Flyers D Shayne Gostisbehere had three assists in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Vancouver. He had three assists in his previous 14 games…Islanders C John Tavares dominated territorial play (45 for, 11 against, 80.4 CF%) in two games against New Jersey.

Curtis McElhinney has been strong since joining the Leafs.

Maple Leafs G Curtis McElhinney posted a 37-save shutout in Sunday’s 4-0 win at Carolina. He has a .938 save percentage in six games for Toronto…Avalanche G Calvin Pickard stopped 28 of 29 shots in Friday’s 2-1 OT win against Carolina and blocked 37 of 40 shots in Sunday’s 3-2 OT loss to Tampa Bay. He has a .941 save percentage in his past three starts…Panthers G James Reimer had 35 saves on 36 shots in Friday’s 4-1 win at Anaheim. He has a .944 save percentage in his past five games…Devils G Cory Schneider blocked 40 of 42 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 win against the Islanders; he has a .944 save percentage in his past six starts…Oilers G Cam Talbot stopped 38 of 39 shots in Saturday’s 3-1 win at Chicago, giving him a .933 save percentage in his past 11 games…Wild G Devan Dubnyk had 37 saves on 39 shots in Saturday’s 5-2 win over Nashville; he has a .945 save percentage in his past five starts…Sharks G Aaron Dell stopped 36 of 37 shots in Saturday’s 4-1 win at Arizona, and has a .934 save percentage in 12 appearances this season…Jets G Connor Hellebuyck had 32 saves on 34 shots in Sunday’s 3-2 win at Ottawa; he has a .926 save percentage in his past eight games…Rangers G Henrik Lundqvist turned away 31 of 32 shots in Sunday’s 2-1 win against Washington, giving him a .937 save percentage in his past dozen games…Ducks G John Gibson recorded a 24-save shutout in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Los Angeles; he has a .933 save percentage in his past eight games.

FANTASY FOCUS

Players being added the most, yet still available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Brandon Dubinsky has added some offensive production to his game.

Brandon Dubinsky – The Blue Jackets centre has 10 points (4 G, 6 A) in the past nine games. Owned: 47.7%

Patrik Berglund – The Blues centre did score five goals in a three-game span, but he’s followed up with no points and three shots on goal in the past three games. Owned: 15.6%

Anders Lee – Playing on the Islanders’ first line has its benefits for this power forward, who has 18 points (8 G, 10 A) in the past 17 games. Owned: 49.1%

Jason Pominville – Minnesota’s veteran winger has piled up 19 points (4 G, 15 A) in the past 15 games. Owned: 40.1%

