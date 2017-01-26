Talbot stars on a night of shutouts; Mason, Andersen, Baertschi, Draisaitl and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

Cam Talbot – Edmonton’s netminder delivered a 26-save shutout in a 4-0 win at Anaheim, continuing his strong performance this season. He has a .930 save percentage in his past 16 starts, lifting his save percentage to .921 for the season, while starting a league-leading 44 games. This is a lot for a 29-year-old who started a career-high 53 games last season, but he's been up to the job.

Steve Mason – It’s been an up-and-down season for the Flyers goaltender, but he was impressive in a 34-save shutout in a 2-0 win at the Rangers. It’s his second straight quality start, but that comes on the heels of a 10-game stretch during which he managed a .844 save percentage.

Frederik Andersen – Toronto’s goaltender had a relatively easy 22-save shutout in a 4-0 win at Detroit, his second straight goose-egg. He has a .932 save percentage in his past 26 starts, giving him a .921 save percentage in 39 starts this season.

Sven Baertschi – The Canucks winger scored two goals in a 3-2 win at Colorado. He had no goals and one assist in his previous eight games, but his 13 goals on the season puts him one behind Bo Horvat for the team lead.

Leon Draisaitl – Led the Oilers with a pair of goals in a 4-0 win at Anaheim. In the past 26 games, Draisaitl has recorded 27 points (12 G, 15 A). That includes nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past eight games, but he’s recorded just 11 shots on goal in those eight games.

ZEROES

Chris VandeVelde, Pierre-Edouard Bellemare and Roman Lyubimov – Philadelphia’s fourth line was crushed (0 for, 10 against, 0.0 CF%, 0-6 scoring chances) in a 2-0 win at the Rangers.

Jonathan Ericsson and Xavier Ouellet – Detroit’s defence tandem struggled (10 for, 13 against, 43.5 CF%) and was on the ice for three goals against in a 4-0 loss to Toronto. They were equal opportunity givers, too, allowing a goal against all Toronto skaters except for the fourth line.

Nick Ritchie and Antoine Vermette – The Ducks forwards were both on the ice for three goals against in a 4-0 loss to Edmonton.

VITAL SIGNS

Stefan Noesen – Part of the package that Ottawa traded to Anaheim in 2013 in order to get Bobby Ryan, Noesen was claimed on waivers by the New Jersey Devils. The 23-year-old winger has two goals in 14 career games, and had 15 points (6 G, 9 A) in 22 AHL games this season.

SHORT SHIFTS

Flyers RW Jakub Voracek had a goal and an assist in a 2-0 win at the Rangers, giving him nine points (3 G, 6 A) in the past 10 games…Canucks G Jacob Markstrom stopped 30 of 32 shots in a 3-2 win at Colorado, and has a .930 save percentage in the past nine games.

FIRSTS

Kalle Kossila – The 23-year-old Finnish centre, who was signed as a free agent out of St. Cloud State, made his NHL debut for the Ducks in a 4-0 loss to the Oilers and fared well (7 for, 2 against, 77.8 CF%) in limited ice time. He had 27 points (9 G, 18 A) in 33 AHL games with San Diego.

FANTASY FOCUS

Some players that are heating up, yet available in more than half of TSN leagues:

Matthew Tkachuk is fourth in rookie scoring with 31 points in 47 games.

Nino Niederreiter – It’s been a breakthrough season for the powerful Wild winger, and he has nine points (5 G, 4 A) in the past eight games. Owned: 46.1%

Viktor Arvidsson – The Nahsville winger is emerging from a bit of a slump with five points (2 G, 3 A) in his past four games. Owned: 36.3%

Matthew Tkachuk – Maybe his goal total is a little low, but the Flames rookie has put up 19 points (3 G, 16 A) in the past 21 games. Owned: 38.9%

Much of the data included comes from corsica.hockey, stats.hockeyanalysis.com www.hockey-reference, www.naturalstattrick.com and www.datarink.com

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca