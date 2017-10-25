John Tavares is heating up; Nieto, Weber, Kempe, and more in Scott Cullen’s Statistically Speaking.

HEROES

John Tavares – The Islanders captain scored three goals and added an assist in a 5-3 win over Arizona. He had gone five games without a point before putting up seven points in the past two games.

Matt Nieto – The speedy Avalanche winger notched his first career hat trick in a 5-3 win against Dallas, scoring on the only three shots he’s put on goal in four games this season.

Shea Weber – Montreal’s big shooter from the blueline scored two goals on 13 shot attempts (7 SOG) in a 5-1 win against Florida. He’s now tied for the team lead with three goals.

Adrian Kempe – Los Angeles’ 21-year-old rookie is starting to bust out offensively. He scored a goal, and added an assist before burying the shootout winner in a 3-2 win at Ottawa. He had six points in 25 games last season, but has put up seven points (5 G, 2 A) in the past four games.

ZEROES

Alex Burrows – Ottawa’s veteran winger was stuck in his own end (4 for, 17 against, 19.1 CF%) and on for two goals against in a 3-2 shootout defeat against Los Angeles.

Sven Andrighetto and Nathan MacKinnon – The Avalanche linemates were buried (6 for, 19 against, 24.0 CF%) and on the ice for three goals against in a 5-3 win over Dallas.

Cody McLeod and Frederick Gaudreau – Nashville’s fourth line was crushed by Calgary. McLeod played just 5:21 at 5-on-5 and was blanked (0 for, 11 against) in terms of shot attempts and Gaudreau played more (11:27), but was on the wrong side (1 for, 21 against, 0-15 scoring chances) all night.

Vincent Trocheck – Florida’s centre was unusually on the wrong end of the shot differentials (3 for, 15 against, 16.7 CF%, 2-9 scoring chances) in a 5-1 loss at Montreal.

Brian Elliott – Philadelphia’s goaltender gave up six goals on 25 shots in a 6-2 loss to Anaheim, dropping his save percentage to .876 through six starts.

VITAL SIGNS

Nolan Patrick – The No. 2 pick in the 2017 Draft, Patrick suffered a head injury and was forced to leave the game after taking a hit from Anaheim’s Chris Wagner. He’s apparently at practice today though.

Justin Schultz – Pittsburgh’s puck-moving blueliner suffered a concussion against Edmonton, which opened the door for Chad Ruhwedel to play a season-high 20:58.

Stephen Johns – Dallas’ blueliner suffered a concussion after a collision with Colorado centre Matt Duchene. Johns’ absence would open the door for Jamie Oleksiak to return to the Stars lineup.

Joshua Ho-Sang – The Islanders rookie has been a healthy scratch for a couple of games after playing a season-low 10:59 against the Rangers last week. He has four assists in six games, but didn’t register a shot on goal in his last two games.

Jussi Jokinen – Edmonton’s veteran winger was a healthy scratch for a 2-1 overtime loss in Pittsburgh. He has solid possession numbers (60.3 CF%, +3.3 CFRel%) and one assist in seven games.

Mark Jankowksi – Called up from the AHL in the wake of Jaromir Jagr’s injury, Jankowksi centered Calgary’s third line at Nashville, with Sam Bennett shifting to left wing. Jankowski had eight points (5 G, 3 A) in six AHL games to earn the promotion.

SHORT SHIFTS

Jonathan Drouin is starting to get going offensively for the Habs.

Canadiens RW Brendan Gallagher produced a goal and an assist against Florida, his second straight game with a goal…Canadiens C Jonathan Drouin added a pair of assists against the Panthers and has six points (2 G, 4 A) in the past five games…Islanders D Adam Pelech recorded three assists, and played a season-high 20:25, in a 5-3 win vs. Arizona, giving him four assists in the past five games…Islanders RW Jordan Eberle chipped in a couple of assists, giving him four assists in the past five games…Coyotes rookie RW Clayton Keller picked up a pair of assists in a 5-3 loss at the Islanders, giving him six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past three games…Ducks RW Ondrej Kase scored two goals in a 6-2 win at Philadelphia, and has five points (3 G, 2 A) in five games…Ducks C Ryan Getzlaf contributed a goal and an assist at Philadelphia, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in three games…Ducks RW Corey Perry had two assists; he had one assist in his previous six games…Flyers C Sean Couturier scored both Philadelphia goals against Anaheim and has six points (5 G, 1 A) in the past five games…Flyers RW Jakub Voracek assisted on both of Couturier’s goals and has a dozen assists in nine games…Lightning C Tyler Johnson scored one goal and added a helper in a 5-1 win at Carolina; he has six points (3 G, 3 A) in the past seven games…Lightning C Steven Stamkos chipped in a couple of assists and has 20 points (3 G, 17 A) during his season-opening 10-game point streak…Flames D Dougie Hamilton earned two assists in a 3-2 shootout win at Nashville, giving him four points (1 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Predators D Roman Josi put up a goal and an assist in the loss to Calgary and has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past four games…Stars LW Jamie Benn put up a goal and two assists in a 5-3 loss at Colorado, giving him nine points (4 G, 5 A) in the past five games…Stars D John Klingberg produced a goal and an assist, and had a strong possession game (38 for, 13 against, 74.5 CF%, 17-3 scoring chances) in the loss at Colorado. He has nine points (3 G, 6 A) in nine games…Stars C Tyler Seguin had two assists at Colorado, and has eight points (4 G, 4 A) during a five-game point streak…Avalanche LW Gabriel Landeskog scored a goal and added an assist in a 5-3 win vs. Dallas. He has five points (2 G, 3 A) in the past six games…Veteran Avalanche RW Blake Comeau earned three assists against Dallas. He had one goal in the first eight games of the season…Golden Knights LW Tomas Nosek produced a goal and an assist in a 4-2 win against Chicago; he had one goal in the first seven games.

Hurricanes D Jaccob Slavin had strong possession numbers (31 for, 9 against, 77.5 CF%) and was on the ice for one goal for and none against in a 5-1 loss to Tampa Bay…Vegas’ line of Brendan Leipsic, Oscar Lindberg and Alex Tuch had a strong game (15 for, 6 against, 71.4 CF%, 11-2 scoring chances) vs. Chicago…The Habs trio of Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin and Artturi Lehkonen controlled play (18 for, 4 against, 81.8 CF%, 8-3 scoring chances) against Florida.

Cam Talbot was sensational in an overtime loss at Pittsburgh.

Oilers G Cam Talbot stopped 42 of 44 shots in a 2-1 overtime loss at Pittsburgh. He has a .949 save percentage in his past three starts…Penguins G Matt Murray turned away 29 of 30 shots in a 2-1 overtime win against Edmonton and has a .930 save percentage during his six-game winning streak…Lightning G Andrei Vasilevskiy had 31 saves on 32 shots in a 5-1 win at Carolina, giving him a .970 save percentage in his past five starts…Sabres G Robin Lehner recorded a 32-save shutout in a 1-0 win vs. Detroit; he had a .874 save percentage in his previous five appearances…Red Wings G Jimmy Howard posted 31 saves on 32 shots in a 1-0 loss at Buffalo, a good recovery after three shaky starts (.851 SV%)…Senators backup G Mike Condon stopped 41 of 43 shots in a 3-2 shootout defeat against Los Angeles. He’s stopped 76 of 79 shots (.962 SV%) in two starts…Canucks G Anders Nilsson had a 29-save shutout in a 1-0 win at Minnesota, giving him a .949 save percentage in three starts.

FIRSTS

Oscar Dansk – The Vegas goaltender made his first NHL start and had 29 saves on 31 shots in a 3-2 win over Chicago. The expansion team is already on their third-string goaltender seven games into the season.

Justin Kloos – Signed as a free agent out of the University of Minnesota in the spring, the 23-year-old winger made his NHL debut for the Wild in a 1-0 loss to Vancouver. The smallish forward has four points (2 G, 2 A) in 15 AHL games going back to last season.

The Kings debating who will cover Erik Karlsson before the start of overtime is great pic.twitter.com/pLnXagiksP — Brady Trettenero (@BradyTrett) October 25, 2017

Many of the advanced stats used here come from Natural Stat Trick, Corsica and Hockey Reference.

Scott Cullen can be reached at scott.cullen@bellmedia.ca